ROXBURY – As soon as the gun went off during Saturday's All-State Track Championship Meet, a league official stood watching and started a conversation with a coach who stood next to him.
"Have you seen this girl Makayla Paige run yet?
"Yeah, I caught her once last year."
"Well, you don't want to miss this race. You won't see another athlete like her for another 25 years."
So true.
The junior did it again, she won the All-State Championship in the 600-meters with a time of 1:30.61. This is her second straight title as the best runner in the entire state, and those two incredible performances came after finishing second as a freshman.
She is now the only female athlete in the history of the indoor and outdoor track teams to combine win three all-state titles, doing so twice in the 600-meters indoors and once in the 800 outdoors. Beverly Luken is the only other athlete to have won two titles, doing so in the 100-yard dash back in 1983 and '84.
Luken, who held multiple records in the program for decades, and was the first female to place in the nationals, taking fifth during her senior indoor season, went on to Boston College, and still holds some records for the Eagles.
Paige also becomes the sixth female in history of program to win an all-state individual title, joining Luken, Mary Alice Brady, who won the 400-meters at 56.88 in 1993, Kristen Judge, who won the high jump at 5-6 back in 2008, Rachel Sessa, who won the mile at 4:53.94 in 2016 and Lauren Polimeno, who won the state pentathlon competition in 2017. Three 4x400 relay teams have done it as well.
The 4x400 relay team of 2010, the 4x400 relay team of 2017 and Polimeno accomplished their feats indoors, while, Luken (twice), Brady, Judge, the 4x400 relay team in 2010, Rachel Sessa and the 4x800 relay team in 2017, won their titles during the outdoor seasons.
"No matter the situation is, winning all-states it is a tremendous accomplishment," said head coach Fran Cusick. "You are the best in your event in the entire state and Massachusetts is a very good state for track-and-field. I think Makayla was feeling the triple (event day) from last week's (divisional meet) in her legs. She did the 600, 300 and 4x200 relay and that's a really hard triple to do. I think she was still feeling it during the week but that being said, she ran a tremendous race. She took it from the gun and just dominated."
Paige did. Her time of 1:30.61 was more than five seconds better than runner-up Amyah Santana of Wachusett Regional, and more than seven seconds better than eighth place finisher Kaleigh Lane of Central Catholic. Paige wasn't happy with her performance as she didn’t beat out her personal best time of 1:29.70.
"The place finish hasn't really sunk in yet because I mostly going for the times and I'm disappointed that I didn't get where I wanted to be," she said. "But I was happy because all of the runners who were behind me, all did really well today. I heard that a lot of them ran their personal records and ran what they were hoping for, so that was great for them."
Just by her body language, you could tell that Paige wasn't happy.
"It's tough because I have only had a personal record of .01 (seconds) this year, and that's all I can keep thinking about," she said. "I didn't feel like mentally, I was in this race at all. Sometimes you just get stuck mentally, and hopefully I'll get out of it after today."
Just seven days earlier, Paige was certainly put to the test as she was the Eastern Mass Division 3 champion in both the 600 and 300, while was also was part of the 4x200 relay race. The two first places came within about 30 minutes of one another and that certainly took a toll on her and that's one reason why Paige was scratched from the 300 on Saturday.
"We had a discussion about whether to have her come back and run the 300 and I'm we didn't (have her do it)," said Cusick. "I think if she did it, she would have run a decent time, but it probably would have set her back in terms of getting ready for our next meet which will probably be Nationals.
"I'm really proud of her. I thought she ran well and did a really good job. It's very hard to run a fast time by yourself. The 200 or the in the dash you can, but in the 600 or in a race that lasts a minute and twenty-something seconds, it's just very hard when you know that there's nobody behind you, so it's much easier for the brain to say 'you can ease up a bit, you are good'."
Cusick confirmed on Monday morning that Paige will not compete in the New England Championships to be held this Saturday and instead get rested and ready for the nationals, which will be held in two weeks. Before they get there, he said it's pretty amazing to know what Paige is a two-time all-state champion and she's just a junior.
"She's the All-State Champion. In the history of the program, there's been maybe ten of them, or I don't even know how many have done it, so it's not a common occurrence," he said. "I know I have said this many times, but Makayla makes things that are extraordinary look very plain. It's like 'oh she won the all-state title', well there's not a lot of kids who can do that."
Not a lot of kids can win two straight all-state titles. It has happened in Tewksbury in 1983-'94 and now 2019-'20. Paige said that despite not getting a personal record, she will eventually acknowledge that she's a two-time all-state champion.
"You get excited about certain things and obviously I'm excited about the place finish today," she said. "I'll definitely be celebrating that later, but right now it's like 'oh so close, but so far (away from a personal record')."
