HAVERHILL – After starting their season a couple of weeks ago with a blowout win over Dracut, first year Tewksbury High Wrestling head coach Steve Kasprzak cautioned against the Redmen getting too far ahead of themselves, knowing that tougher matches still lay ahead for his team.
Well, it is still very early obviously, but what started as one win has to be considered a trend at this point, as the Redmen picked up another dominant win over an MVC opponent, this time overpowering Haverhill in a road meet last Friday night, winning by a score of 50-27 over the traditionally powerful Hillies.
“Haverhill is a really good program. They do a really good job over there, and it is always tough against them,” Kasprzak said. “We face a lot of tough teams and we need somebody to step up for us in every meet, and so far we have had that.”
Several wrestlers stepped up for the Redmen in this one, as they earned seven of their nine wins on the night by pin, but one wrestler who stood out among many great performances was junior Brett Graham at 220 pounds.
“That was a really big win for us at the time, because the match was still in doubt at that point, and Brett really stepped up for us,” Kasprzak said. “He used his brain and he used his body to come up with a big win. He has been working hard, so it was nice to see him come up with a win like that.”
Graham was not alone, however, in his outstanding efforts, with senior captain Adam Donovan (113 pounds), sophomore Jack Callahan (126), freshman Hunter Johnson (138), senior Richie LaVargna (160), senior Cam Lamoreaux (170) and junior Nick Wilson (285) all won by pin. Freshman Richie Bongiorno (106) won his match by decision, while freshman Cam Heichman won by forfeit at 120 pounds.
As a freshman, Johnson is new to the team, but he is already making his presence felt at 138 pounds, and Kasprzak is looking for even bigger things from him this season and in the future.
“Hunter is a good athlete. He is only a freshman, but he did really well in his youth career,” Kasprzak said. “We feel like he can develop into a prominent wrestler in the MVC. Once he figures out how to train and wrestle in the MVC, he will do well. He has great potential, but he just needs to keep working hard. If he does that, he will win a lot of matches.”
The Redmen also got strong performances from Richie Lavargna at 160 and Richie Bongiorno at 106. Bongiorno got the Redmen off to a strong start on the night, winning his match by decision.
“Richie got us off to a good start right out of the gate. It was a great way to start. He is still learning, but as he gets more experience and keeps improving, those matches will end sooner,” Kasprzak said. “He has an opportunity to be a very good wrestler. It’s nice to start off with a win like that. He has great energy and the entire team can feel it.”
As a senior, Lavargna has a lot more experience, and he used it to his advantage this week, when he was not at his best, but still stepped up to help his team win
“He got a little banged up this week at practice, but he still did a great job,” Kasprzak said. “We bumped him up from 152 to 160 and he came through for us. That was another point in the match where we needed points and Richie stepped up for us. The other kid made a mistake and Richie pounced on it.”
