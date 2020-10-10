TEWKSBURY - The Tewksbury High fall-ball baseball team traveled many miles on Sunday morning, but the Redmen rewarded themselves for the long journey with a 16-0 victory over Tyngsborough at the Tigers’ home field at the high school.
Tewksbury built an 8-0 lead in two-run increments over the first six innings, before busting the game wide open with eight runs in the seventh inning.
There is no mercy rule in fall ball, so the Redmen just kept on playing well through the ninth inning for their first win of the season.
“It’s a result of them starting to take to our coaching, and running with it,” said Tewksbury coach Michael Rametta. “They are making the adjustments; that’s the big thing. Those adjustments came through today and they are starting to pay off.”
The Redmen got four-hit pitching shutout pitching from the combination of starter Drew Timmons, and relievers David Miller and Blake Ryder, all of whom pitched three innings each. Miller gets credit for the victory and Ryder gets the three-inning save.
“When they were starting to get into fundamental trouble, they would make the key adjustment and follow through with it, and they pounded the strike zone,” said Rametta. “We weren’t trying to work a lot of counts. Fill up the zone, and they were doing that.”
The Redmen Sunday began with a road trip to Tyngsborough Elementary, where the players unloaded their equipment and began to warm up, only to get a call that the game site had been switched — a few miles away — to Tyngsborough High.
Once the game started, Tewksbury went right to the lead scoring twice in the top of the first off of Tigers’ starter, Brandon St. Gelais. With one out, Aiden Crogan was hit by a pitch, Ryne Rametta singled, and Crogan scored on a two-out single by Will McKay. Michael Sullivan followed with another single to score Rametta, but McKay was thrown out trying to take third, retiring the side.
Timmons set the tone for the day on the mound for the Redmen, pitching three shutout innings, allowing no hits, walking two and striking out four Tyngsborough batters.
Tewksbury’s next two runs came in the fourth inning off first reliever, Ryan Gilmette. Sullivan led off with a walk and was forced at second by Miller. Alex Arbogast then crushed a triple to center field, allowing Miller to score all the way from first base. Arbogast was then credited with stealing home when he was caught off third, but the catcher’s throw to third got away from the third baseman.
Josh Lesofsky got his turn on the hill for the Tigers in the fifth and he too allowed two runs as the Redmen took a 6-0 lead. Recent call up, Michael Hill, led off with his second walk in as many at bats. Timmons singled and the runners moved up on a wild pitch. They both scored on a double by Crogan to deep left field.
Lesofsky recovered to get the next three batters to avoid allowing any more runs to score.
Tyngsborough got credited with its first hit with two outs in the bottom of the fifth when J.T. Shaffer just beat a throw to first on a slowish ground ball to shortstop. Miller, who came on to start the fourth inning for the Redmen, promptly picked Shaffer off first base to end the inning.
Ryan Wall became the Tigers’ fourth pitcher when he started the sixth. With one out, he walked Miller and Arbogast before Cody LeGrande smacked a double to left to plate both runners to give Tewksbury an 8-0 lead.
The Redmen doubled their lead with eight runs in the seventh, sending 14 batters to the plate in the process.
Ryne Rametta singled leading off, went to second on a wild pitch and scored when a ball hit by McKay went through the third baseman into left field. Kyle McHugh, who was hit by a pitch, scored on a Miller sacrifice fly to make the score 10-0, with just the one out.
McHugh and McKay scored on a bases-loaded single by LeGrande, and Arbogast scored for the third time in the game as Ryder reached on an error. A two-out single by Timmons produced LeGrande with the sixth run of the inning. Ryder scored on a bases-loaded walk by Rametta, and Timmons scored the eighth run of the seventh when McHugh was hit by a pitch.
Miller finished his three innings on the mound having allowed just the one infield hit. He walked two and struck out four. Ryder allowed one hit in each of his three innings, bit none of them crossed the plate. Ryder also hit a batter, walked none, and struck out three hitters, giving the Tewksbury pitching staff 11 for the game.
“It’s good to win, but in this format, in the fall, we are not too worried about wins and losses as we are to improving our fundamentals and the culture of our program,” said Michael Rametta. “We need to build a culture because we lost a year (to the pandemic). That’s more important than the wins and losses. It feels good, though, to win, because it’s a result of doing everything right.”
The Redmen will play their final three games at home at Obdens Field, located on Livingston St., beginning this Sunday at 10 a.m.
