TEWKSBURY – After what she called a disappointing junior year, one where she struggled with several different things, Tewksbury Memorial High School senior Olivia Millspaugh had put all of that behind her and couldn't wait for a new, fresh start as her senior year was approaching and she was one of the co-captains on this year's girls' cross-country team.
She showed up to the first day of tryouts/practice and there was a problem. Only two girls joined her.
“That first day we only had three people so I was wondering if we were going to be able to compete (in meets) this year,” she said. “You need seven to compete in a meet, so I was nervous at first but it's working out well now.
“That first day it was Me, Teagan (Claycomb) and Sky (Tambi) and we did a quick two-mile run and we told each other that we were going to try to recruit some new people. There was a freshman orientation later that day which helped us get a bunch of new girls.”
The three of them as well as the program's new coach Courtney Graffeo did indeed seek out other high school kids to join the program. It worked as the roster is now up to eleven runners. That roster includes just two seniors, Millspaugh and her longtime close friend Emma Jensen, who would have been the fourth person on that first day of practice but was away on vacation. This year's team is extremely young and Millspaugh is thrilled to be a part of that transition.
“It's really good that we have a lot of younger girls because when you have a team full of older people, they are going to graduate next year and the team is going to deplete even more,” she said. “It's nice to have such nice potential and hopefully we can get their friends to join, so they'll see all of these girls on the team having so much fun so they'll be enticed to join us.”
Back several years ago, Millspaugh was one of those new – freshmen kids. A three-season runner, who will earn eleven varsity letters when she graduates in June, she has been a dedicated runner, but one who has gone through some injuries.
“(The three seasons is) a lot for me. I've been injured a lot with my knee and my hip,” she said. “Freshman year I had a really bad hip injury so I had to miss a few meets so that was disappointing for me. The joint in my hip that wasn't working correctly so I had to go and see (Athletic Trainer) Chris (Mahanna) a lot. I was disappointed that I had to miss some practices and everything.”
While she overcame that injury, another one came on, which is still bothering her today.
“Now I'm in physical therapy for my knee. They don't know what it is but basically my kneecap is too high. I've had to do a lot of hip and knee things together and get my quad muscles working again,” she explained. “Usually when I'm running I'm OK and it doesn't hurt but afterwards it's really painful and really shouldn't be that painful. When I'm doing lunges and squats, it holds me back when I'm trying to do strength training with my team.”
Perhaps because of the injuries, Millspaugh said that she went from finishing a 5K race in 22 minutes as a sophomore to 26 minutes a year ago.
“Last year I don't think I was in a good place. Whenever I was running, I was dreading it,” she admitted. “I think that kind of hindered me in my training, but now I'm so glad to be back and I have a better mindset about running. I'm really hoping to improve and get a personal record.
“What I really want is to improve so I can help the team and help the younger girls improve. A lot of them have never done cross-country before so it'll be nice to be running with them and see them improve.”
That kind of leadership should pay dividends for the younger runners and for the entire program.
“Olivia just brings great energy,” said Graffeo. “Her knee is bothering her, so she’s going to physical therapy and has already showing some improvements. She’s been here every day at practice, who has been training hard and looking to be a leader. She wants to get out there and get the job done. She’s been here for all four years so she definitely knows what she’s doing.”
