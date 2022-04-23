Senior Michael Monahan was fourth in the 110-meter hurdles out of 16 athletes with a time of 14.73 as the University of New Hampshire Men's Track and Field team placed 12th out of 22 teams at the UConn Northeast Challenge held on Saturday.
Before that, the former Tewksbury Memorial High School star won the 110-meter hurdles at the weather-abbreviated Wildcat Invitational 2 meet at Reggie F. Atkins Track and Field Facility.
Monahan bested the field of eight runners in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.81 seconds, which was .58-of-a-second ahead of the runner-up. Monahan also ran the opening leg of UNH's 4x100-meter relay squad that placed third with a time of 44.08 seconds. The other legs were run by senior Emmanuel Nkounkou, senior Jack Kennefick and Andrew Kelly.
Also at the UConn Northeast Challenge Meet, Lucas Frost, a junior at the University of Rhode Island, finished third in the javelin, throwing 65.31 meters.
At the Merrimack College Alumni Classic, a handful of local athletes competed and did very well. UMass-Lowell's Zach LaLonde was fourth in both the 110 and 400-meter hurdles with respective times of 16.02 and 57.77 seconds. On the female side, Tatum Pecci was fourth in the 200 at 26.49 and then was 12th in the 100 at 13.31.
Stonehill's Krista Stracqualursi was third in both the shot put (38-6) and discus (121-3). Also, two former Shawsheen Tech stars, who both attend Merrimack College, also did well. Ralph Desrosiers was 19th in the 200-meters at 24.28 seconds and then on the female side Alexandria DiPerri was extremely busy as she was part of the second place 4x100 relay team (50.08), was 10th in the long jump (16-4.25), was 17th in the 100 (13.91) and 21st in the 200 (26.49).
Worcester State boasted individual winners in three events at the Jim Sheehan Invitational, hosted by Fitchburg State University. Among them included Caitlin Conneely, who topped the field and beat her personal record by 15 seconds in the 5,000 meters, running the event in 20:26.83.
Lasell University sophomore Sarah Milne took part in the SNHU Penmen Relays recently and she had a busy day. She was part of the third place 4x100 relay team (55.48) and the sixth place 4x400 relay team (5:01.78).
Milne carried that momentum over to the Regis Spring Classic where she had a personal record of 30.40 seconds to finish 13th in the 200-meters. Besides that, she finished with a time of 14.79 seconds in the 100-meter dash, good for 27th place at the Corsair Classic Track & Field Invitational held at the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth.
In the same meet, Jade Gizzi of Plymouth State was 16th in both the 100 (13.58) and 200 (28.68) and Colby-Sawyer sophomore Faith Mazzapica was 10th in the discus throwing 30-68 meters and was also 14th in the hammer throw at 31.38 meters. In addition, she was seventh in the discus at 94-01 and eighth in the hammer throw at 117-11 at the Silfen Invitational Meet.
On the men's side of the SNHU Penmen Relays, Nichols College junior Jared Mason had a terrific day as he was fourth in the long jump at 20-10 and fifth in the 100 at 11.42 seconds. Also competing included Colby-Sawyer's Joe Branchaud, who was 11th in the 200 at 23.67 seconds and Joe Balboni of Bentley, who was 15th in the 400 at 55.16 seconds.
Back at the Silfen Invitational, Springfield College junior Colby Wilson competed in two events. He was 17th in the long jump at 6.15 meters and was also 26th in the 100 at 11.47 seconds. Before that, he had a first place finish in the long jump at the Springfield Classic Meet. In that meet, he jumped 22-05.25.
At the same meet, WPI sophomore Christopher Nguyen was second in the pole vault, clearing 13-01.50.
Leah Doucot is a sophomore at Suffolk and a member of the women's team. Last year she had personal bests of 20.50 in the 100-meter hurdles and then 33.58 meters in the hammer throw. The former Innovation Academy star ranked second all-time in the triple jump, breaking 30 feet.
BASEBALL
Senior Kyle Obst has played in two games for Dean College, going 1-for-4 at the plate. Husson freshman Ryne Rametta has appeared in ten games and has gone 0-for-4 at the plate. Travis McMurdo, a junior at St. Anselm has pitched in three games, giving up an unearned run over 3.2 innings with two strikeouts.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
A pair of former TMHS Lacrosse players are having success while playing for Fitchburg State. Freshman attack Alexis Raymond has 9 goals and 14 assists in 13 games, including one assist in a tough 19-2 loss to Westfield State. Her teammate junior Samira El Hakim has played 11 games on defense, with 8 groundballs.
Over at Husson College, junior Devyn Veits, who didn't play lacrosse in high school, rather was a three-sport runner, has 9 goals and 1 assist as a midfielder.
At Worcester State, junior Lauren McIntyre, a defender, has played in 10 games, with 19 groundballs. One of her assistant coaches is Hayley Sutherland, who is also the school's head field hockey coach.
Lauren's freshman sister Erin McIntyre has started 8 of the 12 games at Bridgewater. A midfielder, she has 3 goals, 1 assist and has collected 22 ground balls.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Sophomore Connor Charron has appeared in all 12 games for Wentworth. As a face-off specialist, he has won 138-of-278 attempts, and also has collected 71 groundballs.
Freshman Daniel Lee, a former standout at Shawsheen Tech, has appeared in five games with one shot taken as a member of the Nichols College team. Senior Patrick Jollimore has appeared in six games on defense for the St. Anselm team.
