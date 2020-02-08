TEWKSBURY – Whether the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' hockey team had an off night or looked past their opponent, Saturday night's performance was not pretty but in the end, a win is a win.
The Redmen, who are currently ranked No. 1 in the Division 2 North Bracket in the latest Boston Herald Poll, had to come from behind to score three goals – two in the final 3:39 – to beat a Concord-Carlisle team, who several weeks earlier the Redmen totally dominated in a 5-2 win, while allowing just six shots on net.
This win, along with the 2-2 with against North Andover last Wednesday, has the Redmen at 12-2-1 overall, and also ups the team's MVC/DCL Division 2 record to 5-2-1.
The Redmen are in a log jam with three other teams — Lincoln-Sudbury, Boston Latin and possibly North Andover — for the league title, and all three teams should get some clarity after this week's upcoming games, including contests with Latin and Sudbury.
As of Monday morning, LS leads with a 6-2-1 league record, with Tewksbury at 5-2-1, Boston Latin at 5-3-1 and North Andover at 3-3-4. North Andover is basically out of the running even if they beat Haverhill and Concord-Carlisle.
That leaves LS who faces Lowell, Tewksbury and Concord-Carlisle, the Redmen who have a game in hand and will face BL, LS, Lowell and Haverhill, and then BL has Tewksbury, Concord-Carlisle and Haverhill.
"If we win outright, we will win the league title — basically the team that wins outright will win it," said Tewksbury head coach Derek Doherty.
Tewksbury faced Boston Latin on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will travel to Marlboro on Saturday for a 4:00 pm game with LS.
Then the very difficult week will continue on Monday night with an exclusion game against one of the top teams in the entire state, BC High (the game does count in the standings for the Eagles but not for the Redmen).
If Tewksbury is going to cause some damage against those three teams, certainly can't play like they did against CC.
"This wasn't one of our best games, but we were down a goal and came back and found a way to win. We took some stupid penalties and we weren't using our heads and got caught up in the drama," said Doherty. "You go into a game, and not to take anything away from Concord-Carlisle because they are a well-coached team, but after playing them the last time, you (have the mindset) of just going out there and do whatever you want. You can't do that and when you do, that's what happens. We did find a way to win at the end, but certainly not our best game."
The game was scoreless after the first period, before CC went up 1-0 scoring on a two-man advantage with 8:37 left in the second period. Tewksbury did tie it up on a shorthanded goal with 40 seconds left. Campbell Pierce picked off the CC defenseman at the Tewksbury blue line, went down the right side and as he came into their zone on a 2-on-1, he took a quick shot which was saved. The rebound came out and Pierce tried to pass it off, but the puck went off the goalie's legs and in for the goal.
In the third period, Tewksbury had back-to-back power plays and put four shots on net in each one but couldn't get one to the back of the net.
With 3:39 left and the Redmen in the box, Will O'Keefe scored the game winner, the team's second shorthanded goal as he came down the left wing, beating a defenseman and as he came towards the CC net, he pushed the puck slightly ahead of him, forcing the goalie to make a move, before retaking the puck and sliding it home to make it 2-1.
Then 2:10 later, Pierce fired a hard wrist shot from the right hand circle which landed inside the left post to make it 3-1 and seal the deal.
"I thought our third line (of Ryan Flynn, John Beatrice and Justin Rooney) played pretty good," said Doherty. "They have been playing pretty good lately.
“We are overusing our first line (of Pierce, O'Keefe and Jason Cooke) but usually they play better when they are overtired."
Goalie Ben O'Keefe earned the win making nine saves, while defenseman Caden Connors had a strong game.
In the 2-2 tie with NA, Cooke and Pierce scored the goal, the later one coming with 1:45 left to tie the game. Tewksbury outshot the Scarlet Knights, 40-16.
"We were the better team,” said Doherty. “We dominated and it took a while but we found a way to (tie it up). They beat us the first time, so it's good that we were able to tie them this time, but I thought we were the better team.”
