Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Snow this evening will mix with and change to freezing rain and rain late. Low around 20F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will mix with and change to freezing rain and rain late. Low around 20F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.