Whether it was on the gridiron, the soccer turf, or the golf course, the Tewksbury High School Junior Varsity and Freshmen boys squads got after it this fall. Below are recaps on each of the sub-varsity seasons from the male teams.
FRESHMEN FOOTBALL
The Redmen enjoyed a very impressive season. Their 9-1-1 record is another indicator that the Redmen football program is in good hands.
The team included: Anthony Marshall, Ameka Olu, Brady Schofield, Jonny Sullivan, Marcus Ramos, Jake Burns, Victor Muyanja, Jackson Feudo, Aiden King, Drew Broderick, Cam Guedner, Ethan Martins, Ben Christopher, Jake Batts, Rowley Jean, Colin Durkin, Sean Callahan, Cole Doherty, Ian Todd, Robert Graceffa, Miller Brooks, Nicky Desisto, Caden Follet, Tyler Bourgea, Ben Barraso, Angelo Desisto, and Jack Lightfoot.
Head coach Derek Tarpey noticed right out of the gate that these players were ready to learn.
“This is a very talented group of young men and all of them have bright futures ahead of them athletically and in the classroom,” said Tarpey. “This particular group has a lot of experience with football and they showed an ability to quickly learn and adjust to a faster paced high school game.”
Tarpey recalls a game against Andover that solidified the hard work and determination of the team.
“The game was at Andover and we were coming off a hard fought scoreless tie vs a strong Concord-Carlisle team,” said Tarpey. “Our kids played with a chip on their shoulder at Andover. It was a cold morning with frost on the turf and this group did not let any elements impact their play. They were able to play as a team and come away with an awesome win.”
The clear theme for this team was being able to respond to adversity and to rise to the occasion, which the Redmen did in their final game of the season against longtime rival Wilmington.
“The kids were able to pull off a shutout win vs our longtime rivals,” said Tarpey. “A couple weeks prior we suffered a tough loss against Methuen who we previously beat at the beginning of the year in a scrimmage. This group responded well by moving on to finish the season strong. They did not let their only loss put them down and responded with a win vs Lawrence then into Wilmington. Against our rivals the entire team contributed. Everybody got to play and you could see the kids supporting each other the entire time. This group couldn’t have asked for a stronger finish to the season and it is always a great feeling to take down Wilmington.”
It is no surprise that the group of young football players knew how to carry themselves on the field, as they were led by a group of six captains in Tyler Bourgea, Ben Christopher, Nicky Desisto, Cam Guedner, Ethan Martins and Jonny Sullivan that were selected near the end of the season.
“For the last couple of games we ended up naming a set group of captains,” said Tarpey. “Although we have many players that could have received this honor, this particular group proved time and time again how much they deserved it. All of them showed drive to get better everyday and an unmatched competitive edge. They show a strong leadership presence among their peers and consistently perform on gamely as well as throughout the practice week.”
Many of these players will find themselves making an immediate impact on the JV squad next fall, with a few having a chance to make a difference on the varsity team.
JV FOOTBALL
The JV football team posted a 4-5 record in their fall campaign, and coaches Joel Mignault and Paul Saunders are pleased with the team’s progression throughout a long season of games and practices.
The goal of JV football is to get players ready to compete at the varsity level, but there are still ways various players on the team can help out the varsity squad on any given Friday.
“It is nice to go out and compete on Mondays, but part of playing JV is doing whatever you can to make an impact on what happens on Friday nights (with the varsity team) with a chance to potentially get on the field on special teams or as a backup on offense or defense,” said Mignault. “The guys on this team were vital to the success of the varsity program helping them capture a winning record and secure a spot in the playoffs. They put in work every single day on the scout team on both sides of the ball and special teams as well as working on their craft with their positional coaches.”
When the team wasn’t helping out the varsity team on Friday night’s the team of mostly sophomores and juniors with a few freshmen were working on developing their skills to take their games to the next level.
The Redmen will surely have plenty of options at the quarterback position in the upcoming years, as this JV team featured four players who took snaps at the position this season.
Junior Cam Kearney started the season off taking the snaps until he won a starting job as a free safety on the varsity team. After that, three players were able to step in and do well.
“Freshman Jonny Sullivan took a lot of snaps behind center for us and helped us tremendously,” said Mignault. “Junior AJ Seney, who is a tremendous athlete for us, took some critical snaps when we needed him and gave us some versatility in the backfield. Freshmen star wideout/running back Ben Christopher also played a complete game for us at QB when we had some guys banged up.”
The Redmen also featured an abundance of upcoming talent on the offensive side of the ball, including Mason Veits who Coach Mignault has high hopes for.
“Mason Veits found himself in the endzone quite often as a receiver, making some highlight reel catches throughout the season. He's a legit 6'3 and we hope he can help us at the varsity level next year,” said Mignault.
Other contributors for the Redmen included Jaden Maxi and AJ Seney as wide receivers or in the backfield, and tight ends Skyler Sheiding and Aidan Cram. Also in the backfield for the Redmen was juniors Tyler Barnes, Shaun Martin, and Sam MacMillan, as well as sophomores Jay Lavoie, Will Fillmore, and Lincoln Crane.
A solid offensive line was also a huge part of Redmen success in players such as juniors Ben Piccolo, David Forgione, Jack Baron, Daniel Sullivan, and AJ Loder, as well as sophomores Seamus MacDonald, Anthony Monteiro, and Anthony Curreri.
On the defensive side of the ball, the defense faced some talented offenses this year, but managed to hold their own and see success.
“On defense our defensive line had some similar personnel but adding depth with guys such as juniors Mike Parisi and Matt Slagle as well as sophomores Colby Mengata, and Cam Kingston,” said Mignault. “Our linebackers were crucial to our success and were a mix of Tyler Barnes, Jay Lavoie, Shaun Martin, Andrew Ryder, and Mario Simeone. Our secondary had some talent which included strong this year led Sam MacMillan, AJ Seney, Jaden Maxi, Aidan Cram, Will Fillmore, and Dante Dunac. Playing against some talented QBs, these guys grinded in the defensive backfield.”
Their 4-5 record included some very impressive wins, including a 40-6 win over Belmont and a 34-0 win against Lawrence in the season finale. However, Mignault thinks their best game came against Chelmsford.
“The best win of the season came on the road against a good Chelmsford team 28-20,” said Mignault. “In this game special teams came up with some big plays and the offense put lots of points up to help us win.”
Although both Mignault and Saunders are proud of every player’s progression throughout the season, they know the off-season is where they can elevate their game.
“Hard work was never a question with this group, but they need to take hard work to another level this offseason to see improvements for next year,” said Mignault. “Some of these guys made huge strides from the time they spent in the weight room and offseason with Coach Aylward and our staff and we hope to extend that this off season. We are excited with the group that we have and hope that they can have a big off season and be ready to contribute any way they can next year wherever the team needs them.”
With a brand new facility at Doucette Stadium and with the dedication of the Redmen football staff, Mignault knows the opportunity is there for all players.
“These guys are hungry for another big off-season in our new facility,” said Mignault. “Coach (Brian) Aylward, our staff, and our tremendous boosters club give these guys an excellent opportunity to bring their game to the next level with the equipment we have and the plans we follow. We really hope these guys take full advantage and continue to grow and mature as football players.”
SOCCER
On the soccer field, the JV Redmen finished their season with a 5-10-2 record, showing some promising progress along the way.
Members of the team included Michael Donahoe, Jonathan Berger, Craig Beausoleil, Sean Kocsmiersky, Brady McDermott, Maddox Chretien, John Pacheco, Morris Lopez, Andrew Crowley, Owen Sovie, Vincent Rodriguez, Antonio Almeida, and Sean Maloney.
“I'm happy with the improvement I saw with the players as last year we finished 2-16,” mentioned head coach Brandon Melo. “Almost all of the games we had this year were close, and I'm excited to see what they can accomplish next season.”
The team endured many ups and downs throughout the year, but they finished their season strong after they were able to pull out back to back wins.
“Some of our better performances were against teams like Central Catholic and Danvers where the games were tight, but the players never gave up and eventually were able to get a victory in both of those games,” recalled Melo.
At the JV level, it’s all about development. Coach Melo noticed from the start that every player had a strong desire to grow as a soccer player.
“One thing I really admired about the team was that they always asked me what they can improve on,” said Melo. “As a coach, this is one of the best things to hear from a player as it shows their dedication to the game and their willingness to learn. Overall, the growth I saw in the team this season made me really proud as a coach, and hope to continue to see improvement come next fall.”
GOLF
On the links, the Tewksbury JV golf team put together a solid season. Having a team with five freshmen can be a challenge, especially when some were new to the game, but their improvement on the course this season is something head coach Mark Weitz is proud of.
The squad played in nine matches this year, finishing with a 3-6 record. Despite what the record may imply, every match was competitive, oftentimes coming down the last group. To coach Weitz, it’s not about the score.
“While it's nice to win matches we are more focused on getting everyone involved, showing continued improvement, and getting our players out on away courses,” said Weitz. “Five of our matches were away on challenging courses such as Atkinson Country Club and Merrimac Country Club. Getting some of our freshmen onto some of these away courses only helps our program in the long run, regardless of the outcome.”
When it comes down to traveling to Atkinson or Merrimac for an important match on the varsity team, these players will already have a lay of the land and experience on the course — a huge advantage in golf.
The team was led by returners Cooper Robillard, Mike Connors, Cam Heichman, and Ashton Blaikie. Not only were they some of the team’s top performers, they mentored the freshmen in what can be a very challenging and sometimes frustrating sport.
“Robillard and Connors were our team leaders and switched off between our one and two spots,” recalled Weitz. “They were a great help getting our newer players up to speed on how we go about our practices, matches, and score keeping. Heichman and Blaikie improved greatly over the last year and played in the majority of matches for us this year, coming away with some big wins, and continued to improve over the season.”
Weitz also is optimistic about sophomore Dave Karlberg, who showed great improvement over the season and turned out to be a consistent scorer in the Redmen lineup.
The squad consisted of five freshmen, including Tyler Crawford, James Holden, Jack Rattay, Mike Devlin, and Nolan Fowlie.
Tyler Crawford, a promising newcomer for the Redmen golf program, has already made an impact on the jv team. Over the summer, Crawford spent most days at home course Tewksbury Country Club working on his game and preparing for the season.
“Crawford has the most experience out of that group and played in most of our matches this season,” said Weitz. He takes the game seriously, practices hard, and was successful in many of his matches.”
The four other freshmen also stood out to Weitz, in regards to their willingness to learn and work ethic.
“Rattay and Holden also had a really good first year, earning spots in away matches, and being competitive in all of their matches,” said Weitz. “Holden was particularly successful having won all the matches he played in. Fowlie and Devlin were relatively new to the game but picked it up quickly and showed measurable improvement over the course of the season. Having these five freshmen returning for next season gives the program a lot to look forward to.”
The varsity squad will surely see some new faces next year with hopes to make a difference up in the big leagues.
