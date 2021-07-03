GLOUCESTER – Back in 1993 and '94, the Wilmington High School softball team won back-to-back state championship titles. The team's pitcher was Adrienne Fay, who was just a phenomenal athlete, who strived in basketball and soccer as well as in the circle. But what put her ahead of the other pitchers, was not just her arsenal of pitches, including a nice change-up as well as being a tremendous fielder, but her presence. She was so calm, cool and collected during every tense and nerve wracking moment, that it really filtered its way to her teammates, who were playing behind her.
In that sense, pitching with ice in her veins, Tewksbury High freshman Whitney Gigante is similar to Fay. After winning four regular season games, mostly sharing duties with sophomore Sam Ryan, who was named the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 League MVP, Gigante's number was called in the final three games of the state tournament, the quarterfinal win over Whittier Tech, the sectional semi-final win over Gloucester and then the sectional final against Danvers.
In the wins over Whittier and Gloucester, Gigante could have easily let her emotions get the best of her, whether it was some tough calls behind the dish by the umpires, Tewksbury trailing several times or just the ebb-and-flow of the games, stranding runners, working from behind in counts, not once did she bat an eyelash, showing signs of being nervous, which is remarkable considering she's a ninth grader.
“‘Ice Queen’, that's her new nickname. She has ice in her veins. The pressure never gets to her. She was on today and nothing phases her. Her face didn't change, her emotions didn't change and she did one heck of a job, she really did,” said head coach Brittney Kannan-Souza.
In her first state tournament win over Whittier tech, Gigante came up huge when Tewksbury's bats went silent over three straight scoreless innings. Whittier Tech scored an unearned run in the bottom of the first when a single was misplayed and the batter touched all four bases. That followed with a bunt single and another single, which could have put the freshman behind the 8-ball, thinking she was over her head. She wasn't. She followed with a strikeout, a pop up and another strike out to get out of the jam.
Tewksbury took that momentum and scored two runs, but in the third Whittier retook the lead on two runs to go up 3-2. The score remained the same until the sixth when Becca Harris singled in Ashley Giordano. Before, Gigante gave up two harmless singles over three innings.
The score was tied 3-3 going to the last of the seventh. With two out and the bases empty, Whittier loaded the bases on two walks (one basically intentional) and a single, but again Gigante bore down and got clean-up hitter Jaclyn Bioren to tap a spinning grounder in front of the plate. Gigante came off the mound, fielded it and softly underhanded the ball to catcher Sam Perkins for the force out.
Paige Talbot then singled in pinch runner Tia Smith with the game winning hit in the top of the eight. Gigante got two ground outs, gave up a single, before Talbot caught a pop up to end the game.
“Whitney is a great pitcher. She's 5-0 and she has pitched in eight games for us,” said the coach. “We have all of the confidence in the world with her on the mound. We chatted before the game and told her that I couldn't have asked for anyone better to take the ball today. I honestly could have gone either way if Sam (Ryan) is here or not. Whitney is locked in when she's on the mound and it's fun to watch. It's funny because I think she is clueless with what's going on around her because she is so locked in on what she needs to do.”
She is so locked in that the word 'nervous' never enters her mind.
“I definitely wasn't nervous. I was just happy that I was given the opportunity to pitch. Sam has been pulling the weight and I'm proud of the way she has played (but I was hoping to get my chance),” she said. “I wasn't nervous and I don't think I get nervous.”
One of the reasons she notched the victory was her change-up, which is a flip-change, a difficult way to throw it. Gigante kept the batters off balance throughout the game and ended up striking out seven.
“I didn't warm up long enough (with it). I should have taken more time in the beginning (to get it working better), but I took some time to fix it (off to the side) while our team was hitting. It really paid off,” she said, before being asked about her style of the flip-change. “It's certainly not easy. It took me around four years to (really learn it).”
In the win over Gloucester, Gigante got out of several jams, having two runners thrown out at the plate, leaving three more in scoring position, in the dramatic 4-3 win.
“Whitney is stone cold. She is the best and I love catching for her, she is just so good,” said catcher Sam Perkins. “We have two really good pitchers and it's nice because they are so good, and both of them are just really good to work with. When I mess up, they are letting me know that I could have shifted that way or this way and so we just work with each other and it's really good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.