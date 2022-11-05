CHELMSFORD – On Saturday morning, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Cross-Country team participated in the annual Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet held at Chelmsford High School.
For the 13th straight year, Lowell won the team title with 41 points but this year, unlike many of the others, they were pushed by a very strong North Andover team, yet they were still behind with 59 points. Andover was third, followed by Chelmsford, Billerica, Methuen, Central Catholic, Haverhill and then Tewksbury finished last in ninth place.
Tewksbury’s place finish is a bit skewed as first-year head coach Christina Keefe elected to take out the team's number two runner freshman Steve Oppedisano so he could compete against all of the other ninth graders in the conference. That strategy worked as Oppedisano won the Freshmen race – which is separate from the varsity race.
“I knew going into the meet that he had a chance to win that race, or at least have the opportunity to do that. I didn't want to take that opportunity away from him. I knew as a team that we probably weren't going to place very high in the varsity race, so why not run him in the freshmen race? Winning a race is so awesome, and he ended up doing that and it was pretty exciting,” said Keefe.
Oppedisano came across the finish with a time of 11:56, and that's also a bit skewed.
“I thought the meet officials were all going to disqualify a lot of the kids. It was the last race of the day and the whoever was the first runner when they took it out, took a wrong turn and then I heard whistles. They ended up turning around and they probably ran two miles instead of 1.78, so that was exciting as he won that and was all excited. It was a fun opportunity for him,” said Keefe.
His performance was the top highlight of the day but in the varsity race, certainly there were some strong efforts and a few personal records. Senior Nick Alvarado was Tewksbury's top performer as he was 29th overall with a time of 17:43 for 3.1 miles.
“Nick had a strategy going into the race. He wanted to run 5:40 mile pace and he was a little bit off that so he didn't hit his personal record,” said Keefe. “He finished at 17:40 and he was pretty happy with that, so moving forward he's exciting to go the state meet with that same strategy.”
Evan Festa and Njila Lantum finished 47th and 57th overall with respective times of 18:40 and 19:19.
“Evan has come out of the woodwork this season. He's now our number three guy and today he was number two without Steven. Evan did great and that was a 5K personal record for him. Njila (Lantum) also ran well and he ha a personal record,” said Keefe.
Rounding out the varsity runners included Kyle Adams, who was 61st at 19:32, Tristan Leslie, who was 64th at 19:43 and Edison Sok, who was 77th at 21:31.
In the JV race, David Bourque was 72nd at 22:55 and also on the Freshmen race, Payton Haines was 12th at 11:56, Kyle Edison was 25th at 14:22, Justin Quarterone was 30th at 14:28 and Theo Corelli was 31st at 15:20.
“The kids ran really hard and really competed. We are a young team with just three seniors and everyone else is a freshmen or a sophomore. We have a little bit to build on. I'm looking forward to learning from this season and continue on to future seasons,” said Keefe.
This weekend will be the Coaches Invitational and the weekend after that, the Redmen will compete in the State Meet to be held at Westfield State College.
GIRLS
On the female side, Tewksbury had just four varsity runners, thus the team was bumped out of the team score portion of the meet. Billerica won it with 50 points, just edging out Central Catholic with 52. Lowell, North Andover, Andover, Haverhill, Chelmsford and Methuen finished third through eight.
The Redmen were led by senior Emma Jensen, who was once again the team's top performer. She came in 35th overall at 22:05. She was followed by Lydia Barnes, who was 48th at 23:26, Sophie Scott, who was 52nd at 23:40 and Teagan Claycomb, who was 53rd at 23:40.
“After working hard for a week-and-a-half, almost every member of the girls team saw improvements in their race times,” said head coach Courtney Graffeo. “We have a small and very young team, and went up against some fierce competition, many of the teams in the conference are very talented. However, we held our own. I am super proud of each and everyone of the girls for putting their all into training and racing, and for them to see such improvements in their personal times shows that the hard work they have been putting in pays off. It was a great last MVC race for our seniors, Emma Jensen and Olivia Millspaugh.”
In the JV race, Emalee Boyce was 22nd at 26:28, followed by Riley Stevenson, who was 26th at 26:43 and Skye Tambi, who was 38th at 28:25.
In the freshmen race, Sarah Grimes was 24th at 18:06.
“Skye Tambi shaved almost a whole minute off of her 5K time. Emalee Boyce also saw a huge time improvement and ran a strong aggressive race. I am particularly proud of the freshmen, Lydia Barnes, Teagan Claycomb, Riley Stevenson, and Sarah Grimes and 8th grader Sophie Scott.,” said Graffeo. “For many of them it is their first season. They work hard and hold their own in these big races going up against older more experienced runners. I am excited to watch them grow and become more successful as time goes on.”
