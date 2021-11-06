BOSTON – Back in 1987, Keith Robinson graduated from Tewksbury Memorial High School. A little bit before he took his cap and gown, a true diehard Boston Bruins fan, he watched the team's season end thanks to the hated rivals from Montreal.
A year later, he was working with the Bruins as a visiting team's locker room assistant, and he vividly remembers helping members of the Stanley Cup Champion Edmonton Oilers get out of the old Boston Garden safely, after sweeping the B's.
Fast forward to today, and Robinson is in his 33rd year with the Bruins organization, the last eleven as the team's Equipment Manager. Last Thursday night, the Bruins were defeated by the Florida Panthers, 4-1, and that marked the 2,000th game that Robinson has worked as a full-time employee.
During the 33 years and 2,000 games, Robinson has pretty much seen it all. He was there when the Bruins won the Cup in 2011 – and then brought it to the Tewksbury Country Club before 3,000 people as part of a charity fundraiser. He was there when the Bruins lost in the Cup Finals in 1988, 1990, 2013 and 2019. He was in Toronto during last year's COVID-19 season, held in the “bubble”. He has been there for 26 playoff appearances, 12 different coaches and he has worked alongside all of the Bruins' greats over the last three decades whether it be Ray Bourque, Cam Neely, Adam Oates, Joe Thornton, Patrice Bergeron, Zdeno Chara, goalies Andy Moog, Reggie Lemelin, Tim Thomas and Tuukka Rask.
He was there when the players used the old wooden 'Sherwood' sticks and now with his position, he's on the bench replacing the steel of a skate blade in a matter of seconds.
He was there when the Bruins played in their final game at the old Boston Garden, and there for the opener in the current TD Garden. And he was there for all of the times the Bruins' retired jersey numbers of their all-time best players.
Throughout all of that, he never kept track of any milestones and never thought of the games or the years – to him, it's his job and that's it.
“I kind of got coerced by co-workers into revealing how many games I've had but to me I really didn't care. It didn't seem like that much of a difference to me on how many games you work. We have an Equipment Managers Association and Head Trainer's Association and there's a website where you fill out stuff about your career like you see with a player and they were all like 'will you fill out your stuff'. And I was like, 'no, it doesn't matter. Who cares?'
“I guess now seeing people's reactions to it, I guess it's pretty neat. The other part of it, truth be told, is that my kids and family were seeing other things like Don DelNegro just celebrated his 2,000th game as a head medical guy with the Bruins, and my two teenage boys and wife were like 'will you just tell them (how many games?). You have been there forever. Just tell people how many games you have worked'. For other people and their reactions to it, I guess it's pretty rewarding.”
After working part-time that first year of 1987-'88, Robinson became a full-time employee the following year. After a deep playoff run in 1989, the team went back to the Finals in 1990, losing to the Oilers, which included that epic three-overtime loss in Game 1.
“In 1988, I was in the visitor's room when Edmonton beat the Bruins at the Garden, unfortunately. I got to see what that was all about. I remember helping on the perimeter and helping the players get out of the Garden after they had won it. Then a couple of years later, being on the staff full-time, I got to go with them throughout that playoff run and we got to play Edmonton again. That was a pretty neat experience because I was only 20 years old at the time to see that and experience it (was pretty special).
“I guess the difference between that (1990 season) and the 2011 (Cup championship) was age. I was younger and I was closer in age to a lot of the players and it was just a cool experience with that group, guys like Ray Bourque, so it was just a really neat experience at a different age compared to 2011.”
Robinson, 52, was asked what a typical game day consists of. He said it starts by leaving his Kensington, New Hampshire home around 5:30 am as part of his long commute to the city.
“If we hadn't played the night before, we have morning skate generally around 11:00, but injured guys would go on before that. We will get in there and get things in place and then sharpen the skates for that day, so typically that would be around 7:30 in the morning and I go through everyone who is playing that day and get them ready for morning skate,” he explained. “Then after morning skate, we move the skates and the goalie's and whatever other equipment is needed to be moved to the game rink. Then we'll get all of that set up over at the game rink in the early afternoon, so hopefully by 2:00 we have that room situated for the guys and then start showing up around 4:00. Then we have the game.”
During the games, he does it all – he'll change blades of skates, work on helmets and other equipment, make sure all the sticks are aligned properly. Once the game ends, it's even more work.
“If we're not flying out, we'll get the skates and goalie equipment back and wrap it up around 11:30 or so. Then if you're flying out after the game, or on the road and coming home from flying, sometimes you are wrapping things up at 2-2:30, sometimes 3 or 4 in the morning and possibly getting right back at it for 8 am the next day.”
Certainly all of the preparation before and after games takes a toll, but in-game situations are no day at the beach either.
“There's been some things that have been really high pressure, broken skates and that sort of things or blades falling out and that stuff kind of just happens,” he said. “I remember one game Timmy Thomas took a shot in his cage and it damaged the cage so bad, that he came off the ice for intermission and asked to switch the cage, but his mask was kind of unique. There were a lot of unique features to it that set it apart from the typical goalie mask and he asked me if I could change the cage.
“To try to do that during the intermission and have it ready for him to go back out there was a pretty uphill battle and a real daunting task because of all of the unique things. He had a separate chin cup, a separate piece and other things that just made it a very specialized cage. Put it this way, if that were to happen to a goalie wearing a normal goalie's mask, it shouldn't be too much of a problem to swap the cage out, but in this case there were so many different elements involved, that we could not get it going.
“He had taken his back-up mask home to do some work on it himself, so unbeknownst to us, so he didn't have his back-up mask to throw on. He threw on our other goalie's mask which is totally different and it was a little bit of skeptical because if I remember it correctly, Columbus scored a goal, he kind of blamed me for not having his mask ready. It was a funny situation but it was also a mad scramble.
“The other part to that is if he refused to play without that mask, the other goalie has to go in and the back-up goalie was helping me fix the cage because he didn't want to go into the game cold so he was trying to help me so that kind of indicated that he wasn't going in. So Timmy grabbed (the back-up goalie's mask) and went back into the game.”
Besides working with Thomas, who was such an integral part of the Bruins' Cup Championship in 2011, Robinson said there's such a long, long list of so many great people – never mind players, who he has had the privilege of working with and helping over the years.
“The early years obviously was pretty special to work with Ray (Bourque), Cam (Neely) and Adam Oates and that group when I was young. They were all legends. Then I worked with Joe Thornton, but there's just been so many great guys – (Milan) Lucic, Tuukka (Rask) and just so many. Tuukka has been just a real good friend and someone so great to work with over the years.”
Rask is just one of many goalies who Robinson has worked with over the years and through that time, equipment such as pads, chest protectors and blockers got much bigger, but sizes have decreased after the scoring drought in the early 2000's.
Besides that, sticks and skates are much different now, as opposed to when he first got the gig.
“There's been different advances (in the equipment) from when I started and to now. The sticks are a whole different situation. You had the original Sherwoods and Titans and this and that back when I started and the majority of it was wood. It would crack and stuff but you wouldn't see a lot of sticks shattering like they do now, even by a blocked shot or a blocked pass, they just break into two instantly.
“As for skates, the removal quick blade that these companies have now so that's a different element now. Before we never had back-up steel right there on the bench so if someone feels like they damaged their edge, it's literally seconds to get the next set of steel (onto their skate). The skates they wore before either they would try to get through it and maybe not performing at their best, so they would try to get through that period, take the boot off, or they would have to undo the whole thing all on the bench and someone would have had to run in and sharpen it and bring it back.”
While Robinson has seen major transformations of the game of professional hockey over three decades, he admitted that because he's on the road so much, that he's missed out on some of the activities of his two kids, Kole, 19 and Ty, 16. They both played soccer and hockey growing up, and Kole formerly played at Exeter High School in New Hampshire, with Kole there now. Certainly that hasn't been easy to miss those events, but much more than that, it hasn't been all that easy for his wife Stephanie, to do it by herself.
“Traveling with the (Bruins) I missed a decent amount of games and activities, but it was really cool when I was able to see them play. There's technology with 'LiveBarn' now so I could watch their games when I'm on the road so that was helpful. It was neat watching them play and I went to a game on (Sunday) actually. They are both big-time hockey fans and I didn't force it on them either. They just hooked onto it.
“It does take the family support, especially with my wife, to put up with me and my traveling. She knew what she was getting into, but she's accepted it and has taken on a lot of the stuff on her own at home when I'm not around. She has done a lot of juggling and running around when I'm not around, so she deserves so much credit.”
