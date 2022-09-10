TEWKSBURY – When he was nine years old, Marcus Canas went to a birthday party. Like any child at that age, he played games, ate cake and so forth.
Little did he know at the time that one of the games he would play, would turn into National status.
Recently, Canas was been selected to the U19 USA National Paintball Team, and will be competing in Paris later this month in the United Paintball Federation World Championships against over 20 countries.
“I really got started way back when I was nine years old when I went to play for my birthday,” recalled Canas. “From there on, I fell in love with it and started playing competitively at around (age) 14.”
In the New England area, paintball is becoming popular and is home to many club teams who compete against each other during the season, which starts up in the spring and runs all the way through late fall.
The category of paintball that Canas competes in the New England Paintball League is speedball, a five-on-five matchup played on a turf field with blowup bunkers scattered throughout. The primary objective is to get to the opposing team’s side of the field and hit a buzzer without getting hit by a paintball. It is a four-point mercy, containing 12-minute rounds that continue until four wins is reached by one team.
“I really fell in love with the community first before really the sport. Everyone was super nice and welcoming and inviting, and they were very helpful when it came to developing my skills as a player, and it sort of pushed me to really keep going with this and (to) turn it into something,” said Canas.
When Canas committed to pursuing paintball at age 14, it was an uphill battle that called for hard work. He played among mostly adults, and was often the only kid on the field.
“When I was 14 I was mostly just hanging around the community (and) practicing and really grinding. It really wasn’t until I was (between) 15 and 16 (years old) when I joined my first division four team,” said Canas.
Since then, Canas has become an active member in the local paintball community, competing on club teams and capturing the attention of many due to his skills, including the Head of Team USA Operations, Anthony Vitale. Vitale is also the Owner of Boston Paintball, a paintball organization home to many players in the Boston area for over 30 years.
“One of the projects we have done (at Boston Paintball) is a paintball combine, run after the NFL Combine,” explained Vitale. “We (host them) locally, regionally, and nationally, and it’s a clinic/exhibition of player talent and we use the combine (that has) over time evolved into the Team USA selection process.”
What started out as a local combine about 20 years ago has turned into the primary tryout for the Team USA National Teams due to Vitale’s prolonged commitment. These combines have six core drills that Vitale has created with the help of professional paintball players as well as situational games that put the players’ skills to the test.
Canas is one of ten players that were selected for the team among hundreds of combine participants throughout the entire country.
“We had seen (Marcus) play a couple times in our local tournaments,” said Vitale. “Having seen the growth of his game, we invited him out and made sure that he was part of the process.”
Canas was also awarded a scholarship to attend a Boston Paintball Summer Camp this year due to his evident hard work and commitment that was demonstrated through his play throughout the season. Between catching the eyes of coaches at various tournaments, the summer camp, and eventually the combine, Canas was a clear-cut selection for the U19 National Team and is appreciative of the great opportunity.
“I wasn’t really affiliated with any major organization. They were kind of taking a risk on me in terms of the tryout, but I ended up proving myself,” said Canas.
Canas is also grateful for Vitale, who has been with Canas throughout his paintball career.
“(He’s) had my back throughout my growth in paintball. He’s helped me grow as a player through coaching (me) and he’s hooked me up with some stuff when needed. He’s a really good friend to have in the community who (has) really got me up to where I was, and I (am) lucky to have him,” said Canas.
Canas leaves for Paris on September 11th in order to arrive in France to prepare for the tournament, which starts on the 15th and runs through the 19th.
As far as his future in paintball, Canas has his eyes set beyond the National Team.
“I definitely want to go pro. I’m definitely going to try and make my way up to find a pro spot. From what I’ve been told, a lot of the USA (National) kids who played in the past have had pro spots and pro opportunities and I’m just looking to prove myself during these events so I can get up there and do work in the pro division,” said Canas with confidence.
