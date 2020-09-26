TEWKSBURY — With the loss of the varsity baseball season to the COVID-19 pandemic, fall baseball has suddenly become an important format for developing future prospects for the Tewksbury High team for next spring.
The Redmen played the first of six scheduled Fall Ball games, Sunday morning at Obdens Field, and the Methuen Rangers rallied from a 6-2 mid-game deficit to defeat Tewksbury, 8-6.
Each game goes nine innings, which allows several pitchers to get a look on the mound, as well as an opportunity for the three-man coaching staff to move players around so they can evaluate where each might fit into the future of the varsity Redmen.
“The coaches can see their actual skill sets,” said Tewksbury coach Michael Rametta. “It’s been a year and a half, and coaches haven’t had eyes on them. This is good for the coaches to evaluate.”
The Redmen broke an early 2-2 tie with four runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 6-2 lead. The Rangers saved their best pitcher for last, and Sam Kavilas mowed down Tewksbury over the last three innings while Methuen rallied to take the victory.
Each team got a look at four pitchers over the course of the nine innings, and all 12 of the Tewksbury batters got at least three opportunities to get up.
“I thought it was good,” said Rametta, of his team’s season-opener. “We made a couple mistakes but we had the lead for awhile and were doing some good things with the first couple pitchers in there.”
Ryne Rametta drew the start for Tewksbury, and after working through early trouble in the first inning, he pitched well in the second and third, leaving the hill with the score tied at 2-2.
Methuen’s first two hitters were its best, and Zach Tavares (3-for-4, 3 runs, RBI) and Alex Borelli (2-for-3, 2 runs) greeted Rametta with a single and double to put runners on second and third.
D’Amare Rosa’s infield single brought in Tavaras for the first run, and Borelli scored on a one-out single by Kavilas one-out single.
Tewksbury tied the game with one run each in the first and second innings.
In the first, Michael Sullivan reached on an infield single, went to second on a wild pitch and scored off a couple ground outs by Aiden Crogan and Rametta. In the second, Will McKay walked, leading off against Rangers’ starter Rosa. McKay advanced to third on a passed ball and a wild pitch, before scoring as part of a double steal with Kyle McHugh.
The Redmen appeared to open up the game a little bit with a four-run outburst against reliever Brendan Ferris. Rametta reached on an error to get it started, and McKay was hit by a pitch with one out to put runners on first and second.
McHugh knocked in Rametta with a single to put Tewksbury in front, and McKay scored on a ground out by Cody LaGrande.
Drew Timmons ripped a double to left-center to plate McHugh with the third run, and Timmons scored on a sharp single to left-center by Mike Duggan.
The Redmen did not know it at the time, but that would be all the scoring they would do, as Owen Sullivan and Kavilas kept them off the scoreboard over the final five innings. Kavilas was particularly effective in the last three innings, allowing just a leadoff single by Crogan in the ninth, while striking out six.
Methuen got two runs back in the top of the fifth against reliever Michael Sullivan. Singles by Ferris and Nick Avellani brought in Borelli and Kavilas.
The Rangers drew within a run when Tavares scored his second run in the seventh, and Tavares scored his third run as part of a two-run eighth. Blake Ryder and McKay were the Tewksbury relievers during this stretch. Owen Sullivan scored the other run in the eighth, and Avellani scored in the top of the ninth for the 8-6 final.
It was a lot of baseball with a lot of contact made at the plate for both sides, and a lot of opportunities to field the ball for the respective defenses.
“Moving guys around a lot and putting them into positions; we might have put them in bad spots,” said Michael Rametta. “But we have to learn what a kid can and can’t do, and this is the opportunity to do that.”
The Redmen return to action this Sunday (10 a.m.) when they travel to Hadley Field to take on Lowell.
