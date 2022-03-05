FITCHBURG – Every week of the wrestling post season, the tournaments get bigger and bigger, and the competition gets tougher and tougher. But regardless of what they have been up against, the Shawsheen Tech Wrestling team has been the model of consistency this post season.
Three weeks ago, the Rams had four wrestlers advance from the Division 1 North Sectional Tournament to the MIAA Division 1 State Tournament. Two weeks ago, those same four wrestlers all finished in the in the top six of their weight class to advance to the MIAA All-State Tournament.
This past weekend, at the All-State Tournament at Game On in Fitchburg, the Rams continued their impressive march through the post season, as once again all four of their wrestlers placed high enough in their weight class to advance to the All-New England Tournament, which will be held this Friday and Saturday in Providence, Rhode Island.
The Rams had one champion on the weekend, freshman sensation Sid Tildsley at 132 pounds, as well as a fifth, sixth and seventh place finisher, finishing with 67 points as a team, placing them ninth in the 75-team field. At
“To bring four to both the Division One Tournament and the All-States and to have them all advance is pretty impressive,” Shawsheen coach Doug Pratt said. “It’s also pretty impressive to finish in ninth place at All-States. To be in the top ten at that meet with all of those teams, especially with having such a young team is pretty good.”
Along with Tildsley’s first place finish, the Rams also got a fifth place finish from fellow freshman Brayton Carbone at 106 pounds, while senior Lucien Tremblay earned a sixth place finish at 120 pounds and sophomore Caleb Caceres was seventh at 138 pounds.
Tildsley’s championship run at 132 pounds kept him undefeated on the season, as he won his first two matches by pin, defeating Jack Kelleher of Hingham in 1:51 in the round of 16 before taking out Nick Mandracchia of Essex Tech/Masco in the quarterfinals in 3:30. Tildsley would go on to win a 4-1 decision over Ben Davoli of Haverhill in the semi-finals, setting up an epic finals showdown with last year’s defending state champion Adam Schaeublin of St. John’s Prep.
The two had met four previous times this season, with Tildsley winning all four matches, including a 6-4 decision in last week’s Division 1 Tournament. It took until triple overtime this time around, but once again Tildsley prevailed, breaking a 5-5-tie with a win in the third extra session, holding his opponent down for the 30-second ultimate tie breaker.
“The St. John’s Prep kid is just a great kid, and it is tough on him as a senior to keep getting beat by Sid as a freshman,” Pratt said. “Sid has his number a little bit, but he keeps getting closer. This time Sid just outlasted him. He held him down in the sudden victory period and after seven or eight minutes of wrestling, that is hard to do. That’s where being in great shape comes in.”
Carbone’s excellent conditioning certainly helped him in his earning his fifth place finish. After losing in the quarterfinals to Sid’s younger brother James Tildsley of Billerica, Carbone bounced back to win three of his next four matches to take fifth place with a win over Cale Wood of Haverhill in his final match of the day to secure that fifth place finish. The younger Tildsley would go on to advance all the way to the finals before finally being eliminated.
“It was tough for him to lose to Tildsley, because that is his best friend, but we talked before the tournament about how win, lose or draw in that match, you have to bounce right back,” Pratt said. “And he did a great job of staying mentally strong and bouncing back nicely.”
Caceres battled his way to a 3-2 record over the two day tournament, facing some very tough competition along the way. After defeating Zach Robinson of Holliston, who had finished third in the Division 1 state meet, Caceres lost to eventual champion Ty Stewart of Tyngsboro/Dracut in the quarterfinals. He would bounce back, however, with a 4-3 decision over Division 1 South champion Timothy O’Leary of Franklin in the consolation round as well as a win in his seventh place match over Brendan Dalton of Salem.
“Caleb is another guy, who even though he is a sophomore, this is really his first year of wrestling because he played lacrosse last year,” Pratt said. “He went a full year without even being on the mat, so to place at the All-State meet is pretty impressive. What a great two days it was for him. And then he stepped up big time in the seventh place match. We told him going in, you have to give it all you’ve got if you want to get to New England’s and he stepped up and got it done.”
Tremblay went 3-3 on his way to his sixth place finish at 120 pounds. As a sixth place finisher in the state meet, he had the misfortune of running into Division 3 state champion Jack Callahan of Tewksbury in the first round, where he suffered a loss by pin at the 5:46 mark.
He bounced back however, to win three straight matches after that, including a sudden victory 9-7 win over Dylan Kadish of Newton South as well as a win over Eilas Hajadi of Saint John’s Prep in the consolation bracket by a score of 4-3. Unfortunately for Tremblay waiting for him in the consolation semifinals was once again Callahan, who this time pinned him in 55 seconds. Tremblay would also lose in his fifth place match, having to settle for a sixth place finish, but given where he started the tournament, that was an outstanding finish.
“Lucien is s pretty resilient, tough kid,” Pratt said. “He was down 3-2 late to the St. John’s Prep kid, but he took a shot and got the points and got the win. And he had lost to the Kadish kid the week before, but this time he came back to beat him.”
Pratt knows it will be tough to have all four wrestlers place once again at this weekend’s All-New England Tournament at the Providence Career and Technical Academy in Providence, Rhode Island, starting on Friday, but he is confident in their ability to compete with anyone.
“I think when they see their teammates doing so well, they want to match that,” Pratt said. “It makes them step up their game a little bit. The four of them were all rooting for each other to make it to New England’s and they all did it. They all made it. We will just go out there and compete the best we can this weekend.”
Tayla Tildsley wins Girls All-State Championship
Shawsheen’s Tayla Tildsley added to the great weekend for the Tildsley family, taking home the Girls All-State title at 147 pounds.
Tildsley started her weekend with a pin in just 15 seconds over Joanna Gary of Nashoba Tech in the quarterfinals before earning a pin over Sofia Vraka of Billerica in the semi-finals. Tildsley continued her dominance in the finals, pinning Ella Agudeio of Agawam in a time of 1:01 to take home not only the All-State title, but also the Outstanding Wrestler award for the tournament.
“The Billerica girl gave her a little bit of fits, but other than that, she just really dominated,” Pratt said. “She wrestled great. She had a great tournament. She wrestles against boys all year, so when she gets to the tournament and faces the girls, she is very well prepared. She did a great job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.