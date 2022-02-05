TEWKSBURY – Several weeks ago, we published the All-Time TMHS Baseball team and below we are featuring our picks for the All-Time TMHS Softball team. Just like all of the others, this team was pretty difficult to pick with a lot of outstanding players. Based on the information that we had, we ended up choosing 27 players, who range from 1967 to 2017, ranging 50 years of high school softball.
Again the selections were made based on the impact that the players made at the time of their careers, their overall talent, as well as statistics, accolades and accomplishments.
Here's the softball team (and several are out of alphabetical order due to layout purposes):
JOANNE ALDRICH, 1972
A member of our All-Time Girls' Basketball team, Aldrich was also a dominating all-around player on the softball diamond. The TMHS Hall of Famer was a pitcher, who also supplied a big bat, with an average over the .500 mark as a senior. She was a two-time league all-star, who was instrumental in the back-to-back league championship titles in 1971 and '72.
After graduating from the University of Texas at Austin, she became a nurse and one of the most regarded high school and college basketball officials in the country, including working the NCAA Sweet-16 tournament.
JANICE BAGNULO, 1976
Named the team's MVP two years in a row, Bagnulo helped the '76 team finish 14-4 overall, including banging out four hits in the team's epic 32-8 first round state tournament win over previously unbeaten East Boston.
A shortstop, she was named to the MVC All-Star team two years, including her junior year where she batted .482, which was second in the entire conference as well as knocking in 30 runs, which ranked her third in the league. During that season, she hit a pair of three-run homers and knocked in eight runs in the team's 19-8 win over Lawrence.
LINDA BARRY, 1984
A pitcher, Barry was instrumental in helping the Redmen qualify for the state tournament three straight seasons, including '84, which saw the team defeat Woburn, Greater Lowell and Pope John, before losing to Melrose in what used to be called the 'North Sectional Final'. That loss came just hours after the seniors graduated. She finished her senior season with a 13-3 overall record.
KELLY BOYLE, 2003
Easily the best non-pitcher player the program has had over the last 30 years. An outstanding three-sport athlete, who was named the Town Crier's Female Athlete of the Year three straight years and the paper's Female Athlete of the Decade back in 2009, Boyle was dominating in all facets of the game.
She was named to the MVC All-Conference team and to the Lowell Sun All-Star teams all four years, including the Sun's Player of the Year in 2003. She was also a Boston Herald All-Scholastic that season.
As a freshman, she led the league in hitting with a .630 clip, which included 20 RBI, 25 stolen bases and also had a .960 fielding percentage at shortstop. Her junior year, she made one error and at the plate batted .514 with three home runs and 22 RBI. She helped lead the team to three MVC Division 1 titles, four state tournament appearances, and to the D2 North Sectional Final.
She went on to be a four-year starter at Siena College in New York, where she set the single season home run record with 12 coming her junior season. She was named to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference first-team selection as a senior, and an Al-Star as a junior.
LAURA JEAN BRIGGS BRAXTEN, 1984
One of the all-time greatest players in the history of the program, Braxten played three years of varsity as a center fielder. She had a career batting average of .540 and a fielding percentage of .929. She was named a two-time Merrimack Valley Conference Most Valuable Player and Lowell Sun All-Star, and was nominated as a Boston Globe All-Scholastic both years, all while helping the Redmen make back-to-back state tournament appearances.
She was instrumental in the Redmen's three straight state tournament appearances, including the deep run in '84, which included three wins. That regular season she batted .446 with five home runs.
Braxten also played volleyball and basketball, and was inducted into the TMHS Hall of Fame in 1999.
After high school, she was invited to tryout with the Raybestos Braketts, a semi-professional softball team out of Connecticut.
TINA COFFIN, 1979
Said to be “inarguably one of the finest female athletes in TMHS History”, who excelled in field hockey, basketball and softball. On the diamond, she was a second baseman, who as a sophomore helped the team finish 13-5 and batted .366 with 17 RBI. The next year she batted .409.
She went on to play both field hockey and softball at UMass-Amherst. At the time of her HOF induction at TMHS, she held records at UMass-Amherst for stolen bases and RBI. An outfielder for the Minutemen, she was named to the NFCA Northeast All-Region and All-New England teams in 1982.
DANIELLE DELPONTE, 2005
One of the all-time greatest catchers in the history of the program, Delponte was part of four straight league championship teams. She was named a four-time league all-star and two-time all-conference selection. She was named to the Lowell Sun's First All-Star team twice and second team the other two times.
As a freshman, she batted clean-up and finished the season with a .354 average. She repeated that impressive rookie season by batting .353 as a sophomore and then jumped to .409 and .426 as a junior and senior. She finished her career with 107 hits, a truly incredible accomplishment.
A former Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year, she went on to have a stellar career at UConn and was twice named to the All Armour Invitational All Tournament team. She finished her career ranked second all-time in program history with 20 home runs, fourth in RBI with 106, eighth in walks with 50, sixth in defensive put outs with 858 and 10th in fielding percentage at .985.
After her career ended, she got into coaching, first as an assistant at Boston College and then head coaching gigs at Daniel Webster, Anna Maria and five years at Brandeis, finishing with 71 wins.
LAUREN DICREDICO, 2010
A star both on the mound and at the plate, DiCredico was named the MVC Division 1 Player of the Year in 2010 after winning ten games as a pitcher, which included a 1.00 ERA and three shut outs and 97 strikeouts, while she also batted .470 at the plate with 21 RBI.
The year before she was 15-3 on the mound with a sub .200 ERA and 108 strikeouts. She had six shut outs that season, five of which giving up two hits or less. As a hitter, she batted .344.
A two-time MVC All-Conference selection and former Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year, she went on to a stellar career at Salem State. As a pitcher, she finished with 19 wins, ranking her 10th all-time, and she also tossed three shut outs. She is in the top ten all-time in a number of pitching categories.
MELISSA (RIDDLE) DUNN, 1984
Making her third All-Time Town Crier team with field hockey and basketball as the others, Riddle has always been regarded as one of the all-time best female athletes to ever walk the halls of the school.
She was a three-time Merrimack Valley All-Conference selection, a three-time Team MVP, she was a multiple selection to the Lowell Sun All-Star teams, was a three-sport captain and was chosen as the TMHS Most Outstanding Female Athlete.
Before playing softball, she was the first female to be selected to a Tewksbury Little League Baseball All-Star team at the age of 12. She was a part of three straight state qualifying tournament teams, including '84 when the team knocked off Woburn, Greater Lowell and Pope John. She led the team in hitting that season with a .537 clip.
After high school, she went on to play four more years at Keene State College, remaining as a catcher. She started all four years, was named a captain as a senior and was named the Team's MVP and selected as a second team All-American that season.
ADRIANNA FAVREAU, 2017
A three-time MVC All-Conference selection and three-time Lowell Sun All-Star, a two-time Boston Globe All-Scholastic, including the Player of the Year, the Boston Herald's Player of the Year, and named to the ESPN Boston All-State Team, Favreau made an immediate impact as a freshman and is regarded as one of the program's all-time hitters.
She was a key player in the team's four straight tournament appearances, including reaching the state finals during her junior season. As a sophomore, she won nine games on the mound and had a 2.50 ERA with 90 strikeouts. At the plate she batted .444 with four home runs, three triples, seven doubles, eight walks and 17 RBI.
As a junior, she won 22 games, posted an ERA under 2.00 and struck out exactly 100 batters. At the plate, she batted .428 with three home runs and 18 RBI. As a senior, she won 14 games on the mound, giving her 45 in three years, while she struck out 80, giving her about 270. As a hitter, she batted .507 with five home runs.
She has since moved on to become of the all-time greatest players in Endicott College history, winning every award imaginable, and has career marks of .427 average with 15 home runs and 88 RBI.
SHERAN ELLIOTT, 2006
Elliott, a three-year starter in center field, was named an All-Scholastic during her senior year after belting seven home runs and leading the team in almost every offensive category, including a .390 average and 29 RBI.
The Redmen finished 21-3 that season with a MVC D1 League Championship title, while advancing to the D2 North Sectional Final, losing to Concord-Carlisle. In the four post-season games, she went 10-for-21 with 3 home runs and 10 RBI, including a memorable 3-for-3 performance with two home runs and six RBI in the 8-1 first round state tournament win over Stoneham.
LEIGH-ANN FOWLER, 1992
Another catcher on this team, Fowler was a terrific player on several teams that weren't that successful in the win column. As a junior, she was named to the MVC All-Star team.
As a senior, she batted .444 with two home runs, four double, four triples and knocked in 22 runs, while being named to both the MVC All-Conference and Lowell Sun All-Star teams.
VICKI (PETERS) GOLEN, 1973
Yet another outstanding three-sport athlete, who easily found her way into the school's Hall of Fame, Golen was a two-time all-league shortstop, who led the Redmen to back-to-back league championship titles in 1971 and 1972 as a sophomore and junior. She finished with a career batting average of .468, and among her highlights was a three-hit game, including a triple, in the team's 10-8 win over Chelmsford which led the team to one of the league titles.
She also excelled in basketball, as the team's leading scorer and was the Team MVP in Field Hockey.
JOANNE MCNAMARA, 1990
A two-time MVC All-Conference selection as a pitcher, McNamara was also known as of the best athletes of her generation. Among her highlights included tossing a no-hitter in a 1-0 win, with 11 strikeouts over previously undefeated Dracut and ace pitcher Kim Page.
During her senior year, she helped the Redmen get off to a terrific start before getting injured, which held the team from qualifying for the state tournament.
McNamara was named the School's Most Outstanding Female Athlete. She was also one of our selections to the All-Time Girls' Basketball team.
MARY KAY (BAGGS) RAUSEO, 1970
An outstanding athlete, who was inducted into the TMHS HOF in 1998, Rauseo was a power hitter for the softball team, batting clean-up for three straight years.
After high school, she continued to play softball in the industrial leagues, once hitting four home runs in a game. She also spent time in the Tewksbury Youth Softball League as a coach.
JUDY (BAGGS) SHEELY, 1967
A three-sport star athlete, who was inducted into the TMHS Hall of Fame in 1999, Sheely had a career batting average of over .500 and was also tremendous defensively at both shortstop and as a catcher.
DINA FERRIERO, 2005
Over the last 30 years, there's been two absolute Gold Glove first basemen in the softball program and Ferriero is one of them. She was absolutely phenomenal at first base (and had a few games in center field), with her stretches, her scoops in the dirt, her arm, her range and overall her competitiveness was second to none.
A four-year starter, she was a part of some very successful teams and also had a pretty potent bat, coming through with a number of clutch hits. Her bat improved dramatically over her career, including going from a .236 mark as a freshman to a 323 mark as a sophomore.
After TMHS, she went on to play four years at Bentley University and she ended with a career batting average of .283, while she ranks in the top ten in six different offensive categories, and ranks ninth all-time in defensive put outs.
ALLY GREENE, 2011
Greene was a two-time MVC All-Conference selection in 2010 and 2011, ranking as one of the top hitters, top defensive players and easily the fastest player in the league. During her senior year, she helped the team finish with a 16-7 record. She batted .453 with 44 hits, 1 triple, 3 doubles, 49 steals in 50 attempts, 16 RBI and 33 runs scored.
That same academic school year, she was named All-Conference in all three sports, including Field Hockey and Indoor Track and was the Co-Female Athlete of the Year at TMHS.
After high school, Greene went on to play Softball at UMass-Lowell, which was a Division 2 school her first three years before going to D1 as a senior. As a senior, she broke the program record with stolen bases with 78. She finished that season ranking first on the team in average .395, hits with 37, triple with 2, total bases with 51, and stolen bases with 18. That was the only year of her career where she was a permanent left-handed batter, and not used as a slap hitter, where she batted .181 as a junior. She also finished that senior season with 20 RBI and 10 doubles.
BROOKE HARDY, 2014
A three-time MVC All-Conference selection, who excelled at both second base and shortstop, Hardy had game breaking speed, regarded as one of the fastest players who ever played here.
At the plate she was nothing was phenomenal, and truly could win you a game by herself, like she did in the state tournament several times. She had a stretch of six state tournament games where she went 13-for-17 with six extra base hits.
As a junior, she batted .507 with 3 home runs, three triples, six doubles and 16 RBI and had 30 stolen bases through two seasons.
In her senior year, she her offense was the biggest reason why the team won its first ever North Sectional championship title.
She earned a D1 Scholarship to play at Jacksonville University and in 2015, she batted .234 with 22 hits, including two triples.
SHERRY LIBBY, 1979
An outstanding catcher, she threw out a combined 25 base runners attempted to steal during her sophomore and junior seasons. She was also a pretty darn good hitter with averages of .290 and .350 during those same sophomore and junior seasons. The team finished 13-5 during the '77 season. In 1979, she was named a first team all-star.
SHERI LIGGIERO, 2012
A three-sport athlete at TMHS, Liggiero excelled mostly in field hockey and softball, and was also a key component on the basketball court.
In softball, she was a three-time MVC All-Conference selection and a two-time Lowell Sun First Team All-Star, and made it to the second team the other year. As a senior, she finished with a .466 batting average, 3 triples, 4 doubles and 17 RBI, while also scoring 17 runs and swiping 12 bases. She was an outstanding center fielder with a tremendous glove, range and arm.
During her junior year, she batted .461 with 31 hits, 1 home run, 1 triple, 9 doubles, 26 runs scored and 21 RBI.
She attended and played softball at Newbury College and is the current record holder in almost every offensive category including: Games 139; at bats 446; average .435; runs 165; hits 194; doubles 28; total bases 247; walks drawn 62; stolen bases 58; slugging percentage .554; on base percentage of .502 and she also ranks second in triples and made five errors in four years, in 273 chances.
TIFFANIE MARSH, 2013
Following in the footsteps of her father Steve who made our All-Time Baseball team, Tiffanie was absolutely awesome on any softball field and continued to thrive at the collegiate level.
In high school, she was was a league all-star as a freshman, before being a three-time MVC All-Conference selection, including being named the Player of the Year as a junior. That season she finished with a batting average of .430 with 3 home runs, 1 triple, 7 doubles, 16 RBI and 16 runs scored. A great contact hitter, Marsh walked six times while only striking out once in 65 at-bats.
Marsh began the season as the team's starting shortstop, but had to be moved to pitcher due to injuries and compiled a 7-7 record on the mound.
Then as a senior, she ended up hitting .407 with 2 homers, 1 triple, 8 doubles, 21 RBI and 8 steals.
She went on to play at Framingham State and as a freshman, she was named the MASCAC Rookie of the Year, the the MASCAC Player of the Year as a sophomore, which As a junior, she led team to MASCAC Regular season and tournament championship titles and was named All-Conference for the third straight year, to the NFCA All-Region second team, becoming the first player in program history to make team, since the program's inception year of 1987..
In her career, she batted .401, with 7 HR, 52 RBI and just 14 Ks in 352 at bats. She was also a pitcher for who compiled a 6-12 record with a 5.23 ERA and defensively, she made just 11 errors in 374 chances between SS/3B/P.
SHANNON MCLAUGHLIN, 2014
Certainly among one of the all-time greatest pitchers in program history, she was named a three-time All-Conference selection, who led the Redmen to the Eastern Mass Championship game during her senior season.
As a junior, she finished with 17 wins on the mound, a 2.20 ERA, five shut outs, three one-hitters and finished with 120 strikeouts. At the plate, she batted .321 with six doubles.
As a senior, she was named to both the Globe and Herald All-Scholastic teams, was the MVC Division 1 and Lowell Sun Player of the Year and a two-time Sun All-Star, all while winning 18 games on the mound and batting well over .400.
She went on to have a terrific career as a first baseman at St. Anselm. Today she ranks first all-time in defensive double plays turned, second in put outs and offensively she is sixth all-time in walks.
HOLLY PERRIN, 1996
One of the better defensive catchers in the past 30 years, Perrin was such a gutsy, competitive athlete, who wore her heart on every piece of equipment she put on. She was a four-year MVC League All-Star and earned All-Conference honors twice. She batted over .400 in each of her final three seasons, all on teams that weren't successful in the win column.
She was also a former Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year, who also excelled as a soccer goalie, as well as playing hoop.
AMY VON KAHLE, 2001
Without any doubt whatsoever, Von Kahle is the greatest pitcher in program history. Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016, Von Kahle was the Lowell Sun's Player of the Year, was a two-time Boston Globe and Boston Herald All-Scholastic, a two-time MVC All-Conference selection and a two-time Team MVP.
Over three years on the mound, she won 56 games, had a career ERA of 0.32, which included 21 shut outs, 16 one-hitters and six no-hitters.
She went on to pitch at Assumption College for two years compiling a record of 7-12.
HEIDI VON KAHLE, 1998
The older of the two Von Kahle sisters, Heidi was the pitcher who turned things around for the program in the mid to late 1990s, and the Redmen never looked back. She was a four-time league all-star, including the final three seasons voted to the All-Conference team, and also made the Lowell Sun All-Star team.
Among her highlights included posting an 0.54 ERA with 131 strikeouts as a junior, including back-to-back no-hitters, the second pushed the Redmen into the state tournament for the first time in ten years. As a senior, she had an 0.88 ERA and 132 strikeouts, batted .345 at the plate and helped the Redmen win its first league title in 25 years.
LAUREN WELCH, 2002
She broke into the starting line-up during her freshman season as an outfielder, before moving to her regular position of second base over the next three years and easily was among the best players in the league, one of the best defenders and certainly among the fastest players in the league.
As a sophomore, she batted .318 with one home run and four triples. As a junior, she was the lead-off hitter for the team that finished 18-6 and advanced to the sectional final for the first time in the modern era. In four state tournament games, she batted .313 including going 2-for-4 against ace pitcher Michelle Daly in the final. As a senior, she batted .361, again was the team's lead-off hitter.
After TMHS, she went on to play four years at Quinnipiac University.
COACH LEO DIROCCO
DiRocco goes down as one of the best human beings this town as ever encountered, but on top of that, he has the most wins as a coach for one sport in the history of TMHS sports. He finished his 23-year career with a record of 385-214, which included 21 state tournament appearances, 11 MVC Championship titles, five Division 2 North Sectional Finalist trophies, two North Sectional titles, one Eastern Mass Finalist trophy and one Division 2 State Finalist trophy.
LINE-UP
I'm going to cheat a little here and put together mostly a line-up that consists of players who I have seen, and also move a few players into different defensive positions as this team is loaded with pitchers, catchers and shortstops. I like having power at the top, so the better hitters get extra at-bats, and terrific speed at the bottom, so basically there's lead-off hitters at both ends.
Tina Coffin RF
Missy Riddle 1B
Kelly Boyle SS
Danielle Delponte C
Tiffanie Marsh 3B
Laura Jean Briggs LF
Adrianna Favreau DH/Amy Von Kahle P
Brooke Hardy 2B
Ally Greene CF
