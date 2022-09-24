TEWKSBURY – After giving up five goals in the season opener, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls' Soccer team has completely changed its gears defensively, first with a scoreless tie over a strong North Andover team back on Sept 8th and that was followed with another scoreless tie over another strong and powerful Central Catholic squad back on Tuesday, September 13th.
“We are just really trying to focus on from the back-up and controlling what we can in the defensive end and pressuring the ball when we can,” said first-year head coach Brooke Pacheco. “We played Austin Prep and Andover (during a pre-season play down day) and both of those teams were on us immediately, so I knew that this exactly what we need to do when we play these teams. We can't be two steps behind. We have really been focused on pressuring the ball and we're really keying on that and it we're really starting to click.”
The coached added that a lot of the credit goes to the five players in the back with Kat MacDonald and Gabby Diaz-Archilla playing in the middle with Rhiannon Anderson and Emma Ryan on the outside. Goalie Christa Giansiracusa made about 18 saves to record her second straight shut out.
“At one point, Central had four straight corner kicks on us and the girls were able to clear the ball out the best that they could without any (goals by Central),” said Pacheco.
Also helping out was midfielders Victoria Catanzano and Ava Paquette, who the coach said “really shut down her opponent and that's something we really need her to do.”
Catanzano, however, injured her foot and will be out of action for several weeks.
While Tewksbury clamped down defensively, offensively there were a few bids.
“We did have some (scoring) chances but nothing that was substantial enough to say that this certain shot should have been a goal but we did have a penalty kick. Gabby took a great one, but their goalie was able to get her hands on it and it then deflected off the post and we weren't quick enough to capitalize (on the rebound),” said Pacheco.
Last Thursday, Tewksbury was scheduled to play Lawrence for an afternoon game but the Lancers had bus trouble so the game has now being played on Monday the 26th at their place.
Tewksbury meanwhile lost to Bedford, 2-1, in a non-league game on Monday.
“This was not our best showing, by any means. I was hopeful to carry our intensity from the two ties the following week and keep a clean sheet, but we were unable to do so,” said Pacheco.
The Bucs scored both of their goals in the first ten minutes of the game.
“The first goal was from an error within our six (yard box) and the second goal from a penalty kick,” said Pacheco.
Scoring the lone goal for the Redmen was Cassidy Paige. Besides that, there was a spark here and there but nothing concrete enough to get on the scoreboard.
“We had some opportunities offensively but nothing substantial enough to get the ball in the back of the net (for a second time). Victoria Lavargna was dropped in to attacking center midfield and did a great job winning possession and distributing the ball to our outside midfielders and forwards,” said Pacheco.
The next night, Tuesday, Tewksbury rebounded and played a fantastic game, but fell short to Methuen, 2-1.
“Despite playing a great game, it was not the outcome we were hoping for. The team fought hard for the full 80 minutes and I am proud at how they bounced back from the previous loss on Monday,” said the coach.
Heading into the game, Pacheco said the team had a plan and it was effective.
“Our plan was to go in and shut down Methuen’s midfield, and the girls did just that. Skylar Auth was pulled in from the back line and was key in marking their top offensive threat. Victoria Lavargna worked by her side to win the ball and distribute up the field,” explained Pacheco. “We were able to hold them off for the first half and were unlucky with a quick goal against in the beginning of the second.”
Late in the game and still trailing 1-0, junior Cassidy Paige tied the game up at 1-1, but shortly after that, with under three minutes left in the game, Methuen was able to find the back of the net to come away with the win.
“It was valiant effort from the entire team today and the girls should be proud,” said Pacheco.
Tewksbury (0-3-2) will go to Lawrence on Monday, host Lowell on Tuesday and then go to Haverhill on the 29th giving the team three games in four days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.