PROVIDENCE, RI – Heading into this past weekend’s All-New England Meet, it had already been a remarkable post season for the Shawsheen Tech Wrestling team, as they had seen four of their wrestlers continue to survive and advance from the Division 1 North Sectional, to the Division 1 State Meet, to the All-States and then on to New Englands.
Finally, this weekend, in the culmination of a season that began back on the Monday after Thanksgiving, those same four wrestlers once again represented the Rams very well against the best wrestlers in all of New England at the Providence Technology and Career Center, with one Shawsheen grappler taking home the New England title to cap off a historic season, while all four of them won at least one match.
Not surprisingly, the most outstanding Ram of the weekend was freshman Sid Tildsley, who wrapped a perfect first season at the high school level by winning the New England title at 132 pounds. Meanwhile, fellow freshman Brayton Carbone went 2-2 at 106 pounds, while senior Lucien Tremblay and sophomore Caleb Caceres each went 1-2 on the weekend at 120 and 138 pounds, respectively.
“It was another great effort by those guys,” Shawsheen coach Doug Pratt said. “Those four guys did really well this weekend and they have done really well all season. They all won at least 40 matches this season.”
To say that Tildsley wrestled well all season, is of course an understatement. With his four wins over the weekend, the freshman from Billerica wrapped up an incredible undefeated season, going 60-0 on the campaign to capture the sectional, state, All-State and New England titles at 132 pounds. It would have been an incredible season by a wrestler at any grade level, but for a freshman, especially at a bigger weight class, it was even more remarkable.
“For him to do that at 132 pounds as a freshman is something that just doesn’t happen,” Pratt said. “You might see a freshman win a New England title, but it would usually be at 106 or maybe 113. For him to do it at that weight class as a freshman is incredible.”
Tildsley was incredible once again this weekend in sweeping through his four matches. After narrowly avoiding an upset in his first match of the tournament on Friday, edging out Aidan Williams of Windham, New Hampshire by a score of 6-5, Tildsley secured his spot in the semifinals with a 7-2 quarterfinal win over Rhode Island Division champion Nicholas Torres of Hope High School.
Tildsley then earned a 7-0 win over New Hampshire state finalist David Pento of Londonderry, setting up another showdown with St. John’s Prep senior Adam Schaeublin. It was the sixth time this season that pair has met on the mat, and for the sixth consecutive time, Tildsley pulled out the victory, this time in dramatic, comeback fashion, by a score of 3-2.
Trailing 1-0 in the third period, Tildsley got an escape at about the one minute mark to tie the score at 1-1, and moments later he got a takedown to take a 3-1 lead before holding on for the victory.
“Sid is a smart athlete, he is a smart wrestler,” Pratt said. “When you give him a game plan, he sticks with it. The last two times he has faced (Schaeublin), he has found himself down against him, but he doesn’t get rattled, he doesn’t get nervous. He just follows the plan.”
To put into perspective what Tildsley accomplished in beating Schaeublin six times this season, consider this. While Tildsley was 60-0 on the season, Schaeublin, who entered this season as the defending state champion, finished 52-6, with all six of his losses coming to Tildsley.
“That kid is an outstanding wrestler and really great kid,” Pratt said of Schaeublin. “But Sid has been able to get the better of him each time out. They are both just great wrestlers.”
Carbone also had an impressive weekend, going 2-2 in his first trip to New Englands, but it could have been even better. Carbone started his weekend with a 17-2 technical fall win over New Hampshire All-State finalist Elizabeth Donovan of Pelham, before getting a pin in 3:52 over Vermont state champion Coy Lyford of Spaulding in the quarterfinals.
Carbone then suffered a loss by pin to Maine state champion James Blood of Sanford in the semifinals, before losing a 1-0 decision to Andover’s Yandel Morales in the consolation bracket, with the only point of the match coming on a technical violation against Carbone in the first period.
“That was the deciding factor in the match,” Pratt said. “He wrestled really well all weekend, and he beat a couple of great kids. If he works hard in the off season, the sky is the limit for him. He has already made a lot of noise, but if he puts the work in during the off season, he will be even better next year. He was awesome all year, and he can be even better if he is willing to work for it,”
Caceres, another young and talented wrestler for the Rams, also wrapped up a successful season this weekend, going 1-2 against some very tough competition at 138 pounds. Caceres started his tournament with an 8-2 first round loss to Rhode Island state finalist Jason Hood of Ponaganset, before coming back in his first consolation match to pick up a big 12-3 major decision over Maine All-State runner up Trevor Perkins of Bonny Eagle. Caceres then saw his tournament come to an end with a major decision loss to Connecticut Class L state champion Dylan Levesque of Xavier.
Caceres is a sophomore, but this was his first year wrestling at the high school level, as he played lacrosse during last year’s “Fall 2” season. Pratt also sees a bright future ahead for him.
“He wrestled great to get his win,” Pratt said. “He had a great season, especially considering it was really his first year. He doesn’t say a word, he just goes out and does whatever you tell him. He is strong as can be, but that only takes you so far. He is going to have to work to keep getting better, but he had a great season.”
Tremblay, the veteran member of the group, also went 1-2 on the weekend, wrapping up a career where he improved every season and finally culminated with a sectional title this season at 120 pounds. At the New Englands, he picked up a great win in the first round with a 4-3 decision over Rhode Island state finalist Stone Farnsworth of Coventry, before dropping consecutive matches to Connecticut state champ Jackson Heslin of Xavier and then Massachusetts Division 2 Central champ Adam Landstein of Sharon by a score off 2-1 when Landstein got a takedown in the final minute.
“He had a tough loss, because in my opinion, that should not have even counted as a takedown,” Pratt said. “But either way, he wrestled really well. He gets the most out of what he has. He was the last New England kid that coach Donovan coached, and he told coach he would get his name on a banner for him. And he won a sectional title and got his name on a banner.”
While Tremblay will move on from Shawsheen Tech, Tildsley, Carbone and Caceres, among many other talented wrestlers will return next season ready to build on what was a great season this year, including a state vocational championship.
“I feel great about our future,” Pratt said. “We are young across the board and of we put the work in, we have the potential to be up there with the big dogs like St. John’s Prep and teams like that,” Pratt said. “That is the goal these kids have set for themselves and if they work hard and keep improving, they can have that kind of success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.