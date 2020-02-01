With a post season berth hanging in the balance, every win and loss is critical for the Shawsheen Tech Girls Basketball team at this point, as they try to get over the .500 mark and earn a spot in state tournament.
This past week showed just what a struggle it can be to secure that coveted spot in the tournament, as the Rams went 1-1 in a pair of home games, with a big win last Tuesday over Greater Lawrence before suffering a tough loss on Friday night to Whittier Tech. The .500 week left the Rams with a .500 record on the season at 5-5.
Shawsheen got their week started last Tuesday night with an impressive 59-34 win over CAC rival Greater Lawrence at the Cook Street Pavilion. The Rams struggled somewhat in the first half, but dominated over the final 16 minutes of the game to come away with the victory.
“We were only up by two at the half and it was due to our own lack of finishing the plays, layups, turnovers, etc. We went into the half with a lot to discuss to turn things around,” Shawsheen coach Kate Marshall said. “Truthfully it was about confidence and composure. Sometimes we push the offense too quickly and have avoidable turnovers, so we slowed it down, ran our offense properly and began to communicate better on defense.”
Leading the way for the Rams in this one was freshman Lindsay McCarthy, who chipped in with 15 points and eight rebounds for her best game of the season to this point, and it looks to be a sign of things to come.
“Lindsay is our youngest player on the roster and has been working on finding her groove this season,” Marshall said. “Our junior captain, Shelby Bourdeau has taken Lindsay under her wing both in and out of practice and I’ve noticed it’s helped with Lindsay’s confidence. They are very similar in play style and roll on the court. Lindsay has an IQ for the game that is a rare find, and with some more time and maturity she’s going to be a shining light in this program.”
Bourdeau herself had another fine game, continuing what has been an outstanding season, with 16 points and seven steals.
Things did not go as well for the Rams on Friday night against a talented Whittier club as they suffered a 66-52 loss. Shawsheen got off to a slow start in this one and were unable to dig out of a big hole, but Marshall was impressed with the way her shorthanded team battled to the end despite facing a large deficit.
“The flu took out two of our starters so our numbers were low, and it was a game where the rest of the crew had to step up,” Marshall said. “At one point Whittier pulled ahead by almost 30 points and I was nervous how far out of control we were going to let it go. But in the fourth quarter I saw the young team’s tenacity come to light and we ended up closing the gap to 12. For a lot of teams that fourth quarter could have really been a crusher, but instead these girls pulled together to fight for the final eight minutes and leave it all on the court.”
The Rams will need to continue to leave it all on the court if they are going to secure a spot in the post season.
“I think and hope we’ll make the state tournament,” Marshall said. “We’ve had some health issues and some upcoming surgeries but I have faith these girls will come together as a unit to power through the second half of our schedule.”
The Rams hosted CAC rival Lynn Tech on Wednesday night, with results of the game not available as of press time, and will hit the road on Friday to take on another league rival Mystic Valley, for a 5:30 tipoff.
BOYS HOOP
Entering last week on a five game winning streak, the Shawsheen Boys Basketball team were looking to use a pair of matchups against CAC foes as a measuring stick to where they stand at this point of the season.
After a pair of road losses to league powers Greater Lawrence and Chelsea last Tuesday and Friday, respectively, the Rams now know that there is still some work to be done in order to beat the elite teams in the league, but they also know there is plenty of time left in the regular season to improve before the post season begins.
And they also know that they are still in a very good spot to secure a post season berth with a 7-4 overall record despite the two losses.
“It was a tough week and really two humbling losses that exposed a lot of our weaknesses,” Shawsheen coach Joe Gore said. “But in a good sense, it gave us a good opportunity to see some things that we can work on moving forward.”
The most humbling loss of the week came on Friday night in Chelsea. The Rams had actually played the perennial league power pretty well at home in their season opener before falling by a score of 59-54. This time around however, Chelsea took control from the start on their way to a 77-51 victory.
“We were outplayed in every phase of the game. They were up 12-0 early and we could never really close the gap,” Gore said. “That is a tough atmosphere to play in. The crowd is aggressive and loud and we did not do a good enough job as coaches to prepare them. It his hard to play from behind against a good team like that.”
Freshman Maverick Bourdeau continued his strong play as of late, leading the Rams with 12 points.
“Maverick has been a pleasant surprise for us,” Gore said. “He is one of our hardest working kids day in and day out in practice. He plays with passion and he plays with an edge and he is starting to gain confidence at the varsity level. He is very talented and he has a lot to offer at the varsity level.”
Prior to the Chelsea game, the Rams had suffered a 60-47 road loss to Greater Lawrence last Tuesday night. Seniors Larry Bevis (13 points) and Jalen Massengill led the way for the Rams, who played better in this game than they would against Chelsea but not well enough to get the win.
Gore was happy to see how well senior captain Bevis played despite the loss.
“Larry is an extremely coachable kid and he has worked his way into the starting lineup,” Gore said. “He is a good leader and as a senior captain he sets an example for every kid on the team. He earns every minute he gets. He is not the most talented, but he works so hard, and I know he will keep getting better going forward.”
Going forward, all of the Rams hope to bounce back from the two tough losses and Gore is confident they can do just that.
“Our message today to the kids was that we are 7-4, and we are three wins away from the tournament,” Gore said. “There are so many things to play for, whether it is competing for the league, or the vocational tournament or the MIAA tournament. We are still in a great position and we will learn a lot about ourselves over the second half of the season.”
The Rams were back in action on Wednesday night with another road game at Arlington Catholic, with results of the game unavailable as of press time, and will return home on Friday night to host CAC rival Mystic Valley for a 7:00 pm tipoff.
CO-ED SWIMMING
After suffering two losses the week before to see their hopes of an undefeated season come to an end, the Shawsheen Co-Ed Swimming team bounced back in impressive fashion this past week with a dominating 89-73 win on the road over Greater Lowell last Wednesday.
Several Rams had outstanding performances to lead the team to victory, but perhaps none more so than junior Derek Costello of Wilmington. Costello earned two first place finishes on the day, as well as a pair of seconds.
He started his day as part of the first place 200-yard medley relay team, along with Damien Hadden of Tewksbury, Zach Morris of Wilmington and Aidan Singh, who took top honors in a time of 2:00.33. He also joined the same group for a second place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Costello was pretty good on his own as well, finishing first in the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 25.25, while also finishing second in the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 1:05.09.
Hadden, Morris and Singh also performed very well outside of the relays. Hadden earned a second place finish in the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 1:05.82, while Morris was first in the 100-yard freestyle in a time of 58.76 and third in the 50-yard freestyle. Singh meanwhile, was first in the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 2:12.46 and second in the 100-yard freestyle.
Other top performers for the Rams included the first place 200-yard freestyle relay team of Evan Pinto of Wilmington, Andrew Farrell of Tewksbury, Cole Privetera of Tewksbury and Dan Archibald of Wilmington. In that same event, Tyler Kopacz of Tewksbury, Vincent Lopez, Nathan Barnes and Tyler Newhouse of Wilmington earned a second place finish.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Kasey McFadden of Tewksbury, Dillon Lavallee, Jacqueline Megna and Kinsey Boutwell also had a big day earning a third place finish in their event.
In addition to the success in the relay events, several individuals also had strong days, with Lopez taking a first place finish in the 200-yard individual medley in a time of 2:27.82, followed by Megna in third place. Meanwhile, Archibald earned a second place finish in the 200-yard freestyle, while Kevin Stevens of Wilmington was second on the 100-yard breaststroke.
The Rams were back in action on Wednesday in the CAC League Meet at Lynn Tech. Results of the meet were not available as of press time.
