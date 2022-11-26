WORCESTER – When it comes to high school volleyball, more often than the other sports, the mental aspect of the game plays just as an important role as the actual players and their talents and skill-sets.
You see it all of the time – a bad serve, or ball that flops off of a player's hand, a hit that goes right into the net and players' heads go right to the gymnasium floor. That follows with the other team reeling off five straight points, taking the lead and it becomes impossible for teams to play catch-up at that point.
If you watch Alli Luppi coach the Tewksbury Memorial High School team, you don't see any of that poor body language after a bad play or a missed hit. You don't see hanging of the heads, pouting or kids kicking chairs when they come off the floor. Instead you see the complete opposite, and perhaps that's why she is now a state champion coach.
“We worked really hard on our attitude, on how we play and the non-negotiables. We absolutely have to go after every single ball. We have to get over our mistakes when we make them and it wasn't always that way,” she said. “A few years ago we had a very, very young team. We had a lot of nerves, a lot of hesitation. We had to quickly learn that yes you are going to make mistakes and I don't care, you have to get over it, be aggressive again. There's big difference between aggressive and timid mistakes.
“Three years ago we were really hammering that philosophy and last year we had a real solid core group of girls which we had for a while and we got a little more comfortable with those things. This year we really got to know each other's personalities, got to know how other people play.
“It can be really hard. Volleyball is such a mental game. It's not like basketball or soccer where you can run up and down the court or field and clear your head. Here, it's like 'oh you shanked the ball, the play just ended and everyone is looking at you'. Now you have to figure it out and move on. It's really tough, it can be embarrassing, it can be awkward and you just have to grow through it. It's not something that comes naturally or easy. It takes a lot of maturity. That's something you just need to work on and battle through. They've made it a long way.”
You could say that Luppi has come along way as a coach too, but truth be told, she really hasn't. As a player, she was mature beyond her years, has talent, had heart and displayed it everywhere on the court.
Now as a coach, she drives the same things into her players, but she does that without the intensity that she played with – it's a much more relaxing and calm manner.
“I have sort of always been this way. I love (the sport) so much and just have so much fun watching it, that I want my players to play their best. I always tell them that you have to play calm and that you can't get too high or too low,” she said. “Bringing that steady energy is helpful and it just models to them. You can make mistakes, you can take the biggest swing in the world and nail it, but at some point, you have to come back and be steady again. That's just my motto.”
Her motto is pretty easy: leave your heart on the floor, shake off mistakes, play together as a team, and most of all, play ten times harder defensively as you do on the offensive side.
“Defense is sort of my heart-and-soul as a former libero. Defense is all about heart. You don't have to have the perfect pass, you just need to get the ball up in the air and all that takes is effort, or a dive. To play defense you need to have heart.
“When we are defensively strong it's because we're playing with all of that heart, we're playing with grit, we're not giving up and that then inspires everything else that we do offensively. Being strong defensively is important and I love it.”
While she loves that, she also couldn't wipe the smile off of her face knowing that she – along with her loyal and assistants Kaitlyn Stokes, Erin Murphy and Alycia Ratcliffe – coached the volleyball team to program history – a state championship title.
“It's so special. Having played Tewksbury Volleyball and having that tie in connection with the program, and coming in (as the head coach) pretty much fresh right out of college, I didn't have too much time away (from the program),” she said. “I just feel like Tewksbury is my home. Being a part of this program really is so much more than just being a head coach – it's being the head coach of the school that I went to and for a program that I played for, so it's just a lot of connection, and pride in it and so it's just so special and unbelievable.
“This past year we had the biggest freshmen class coming in that we've ever had. That's the goal. I want to be a respectable program and a program that is competitive every single year. The better you are, the more attraction you draw especially since it's a new sport for a lot of the new people coming in so my hope is that we continue on this trend.
“Yes, we are graduating a huge senior class, but the goal is we're back (being competitive) next year and we're going to be working just as hard. This is going to be the norm for Tewksbury, being a competitive powerhouse program.”
