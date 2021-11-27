WAKEFIELD – With a spot in the State Vocational Championship game on the line, the Shawsheen Tech Football team entered last Friday night’s clash with Northeast Metro Tech knowing they would have to be nearly perfect on defense if they hoped to contain the powerful Wing-T rushing attack of the Knights, who had rushed for 345 yards in the first meeting between the teams this season, a 34-28 Northeast win in Billerica back on October 8.
Unfortunately for the Rams, it was to be on this night. While the Rams weren’t perfect, for much of the game, they did do a good job of slowing down the Knights powerful attack, but it was not enough. Several big plays by Northeast proved to be the difference, with the Knights piling up 358 yards on the ground this time around on their way to a 34-13 victory over the Rams in the semi-finals of the Large School State Vocational playoffs at Landrigan Field.
With the loss, Shawsheen saw its record fall to 5-5 on the season, eliminating them from post-season play. Northeast meanwhile improved to 8-4, and will move on to play Greater New Bedford in the Large School State Vocational Championship game the week after Thanksgiving.
Leading the way for Northeast was senior running back Steve Donnelly, who rushed 197 yards and three touchdowns on the night, including scoring runs of 62 and 58 yards. Other than those big plays, the Rams did a pretty good job containing the talented Donnelly, who now has 24 touchdowns on the season. But the ability to make those big plays is of course what makes Northeast so dangerous.
“They’re a good team,” Shawsheen coach Al Costabile said of Northeast. “That is a tough offense to stop. It is an offense, that especially when you have a lot of seniors like they do, gets better as the year goes on. They do a nice job of running it. At times our defense came up very, very big, but they had a couple of big runs. That offense is designed for home run plays, and they were able to get us a couple of times.”
Another Northeast running back, sophomore Chris Zullo, did most of the damage on the first possession of the game for Northeast, a six play, 58-yard drive. Zullo rushed for 37 yards on the drive and capped it off with a 15-yard run up the middle just three minutes into the game to give the Knights an 8-0 lead after Donnelly ran in the two-point conversion.
Shawsheen attempted to come right back with a score of their own, marching from their own 38-yard line down to the Northeast 14. Their drive stalled there however, due in part to a pair of drops on potential touchdown passes.
The Rams defense held Northeast to a three and out on their next possession, however, and Shawsheen closed to within 8-7 late in the first half when freshman quarterback Sid Tildsley connected with junior receiver Kevin Ackerly of Wilmington on a 14-yard scoring pass with 1:10 left in the opening quarter, executing a perfectly designed post pattern for the score.
But Northeast would come right back with a score of their own moments later when Donnelly scored his first touchdown of the night, from two yards out, capping an eight play, 65-yard drive to make the score 16-7 with 9:58 left in the half after C.J. Moriconi ran in the two- point conversion.
A 62-yard run by Donnelly with just 1:12 left in the half put Northeast up 22-7, but the Rams refused to give in. With Tildsley (11-for-28, 160 yards passing) leading the way, the Rams went on a five-play, 69-yard drive in under a minute. On the drive, Tildsley completed passes of 29 and 37 yards to Thomas Cormier and Mavrick Bourdeau, respectively, with the completion to Bourdeau giving the Rams a first and goal at the Northeast three-yard line. One play later sophomore running back Caleb Caceres ran up the middle to bring Shawsheen within 22-13 after the failed two- point conversion try with 18 seconds left in the half.
After holding Northeast to a three and out on their first possession of the second half, the Rams were once again burned by the big play later in the third quarter, when Donnelly broke free for a 58-yard touchdown run, when much like the 62-yard run earlier, he broke tackles along the way before breaking into the open field to make the score 28-13 after a failed two point conversion rush.
Shawsheen meanwhile struggled to get much going offensively in the second half, with Northeast putting relentless pressure on Tildsley, while also swarming to tackle Rams ball carriers.
“I thought as the game went on, we started to really lose the line of scrimmage,” Costabile said. “We had more of the line of scrimmage in the first half, but in the second half they really seemed to be winning the battle in the trenches and that had a lot to do with our not being able to run or throw.”
The Knights would add one more score when Angel Maldonado ran in from 20 yards out with 2:18 left in the game.
Shawsheen now turns it attention to Thanksgiving morning when they will take on non-league rival Arlington Catholic at Hormel Stadium in Medford. Costabile is hoping to take the positives out of Friday night’s game into the clash with AC.
“Our kids didn’t quit tonight, and now we have a chance to have a winning season if we can get a win on Thanksgiving,” Shawsheen coach Al Costabile said. “Thanksgiving becomes a separate season, as it always does and it gives our guys a chance at redemption.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.