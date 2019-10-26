DARTMOUTH, MA — There has never been any doubt about Garrett Lane's ability as a golfer. The 2018 graduate of Tewksbury High School was after all a two-time MVC Conference All-Star while earning a pair of varsity letters playing under the direction of head coach Jim Sullivan for the Redmen.
There has also never really been any doubt about the type of person that Lane is. As a junior for the Redmen in 2016, he earned the coveted Coach’s Award for the Redmen, while as a senior in 2017 he was a MIAA Leadership Conference selection.
Lane has now moved on to continue his playing and academic career at UMass Dartmouth, and once again he is leaving no doubt as to what a fine player he is, but more importantly he has left no doubt as to the type of person he is.
On the course, as just a sophomore, Lane has played a key role in what has been a very successful season for UMass Dartmouth, playing particularly well down the stretch. Off the course, he has continued to impress teammates and opponent alike with his sportsmanship and positive attitude.
Lane and the rest of the members of the Corsairs Golf team were recently named as the recipients of the 2019 Great Northeast Athletic Conference Institutional Sportsmanship Award, while Lane was named as one of seven student-athletes selected to the league’s All-Sportsmanship Team.
Lane’s coach at UMass Dartmouth, Joel Baptista agreed wholeheartedly with Lane being chosen as his team’s representative to the All-Sportsmanship team, where one player from each of the seven teams in the league is selected
“You aren’t going to find too many people nicer than Garrett,” Baptista said. “Golf is a gentleman’s game, and he defines that. He is a great teammate and he is a great opponent. He is always respectful of his opponents and of opposing coaches and his own coaches.”
The humble Lane was thrilled to be part of the team Sportsmanship Award, but he was not expecting to be honored as an individual.
“It was definitely a surprise,” Lane said. “I just try to go out there and have a good attitude and have fun. I just want to go out and try and have a good time and make some friends. There is no sense in playing if you are not having fun. I have made some of my closest friends playing golf and I still play with a lot of my old teammates during the summer.”
It is an attitude that has been instilled in Lane since a young age from his parents, David and Melissa, and it is a way of life he is very grateful to have inherited from his parents, who have supported him and shown their own positive attitude in helping him through good times and in bad.
“My parents are the most important part of where I am today,” Lane said. “My dad has always told me that my hard work will pay off. It may have taken a little longer than I expected to get there, but they always supported me.”
Great sportsmanship has also been something that has been reinforced by both Sullivan in high school and Baptista at the college level.
“Coach Sullivan was very big on sportsmanship. If you were showing bad body language he would let you know about it,” Lane said. “That’s just how he was. He wanted us be positive and show good sportsmanship. And coach Baptista tells us to have a positive attitude and it will pay off eventually. His attitude is rise and grind and that is how we do it.”
Baptista’s positive attitude is clear when you hear him talk about his goals for his team, and the pride that he takes in his team winning the Sportsmanship Award.
“It just goes to show that it is about more than just wins and losses,” Baptista said. “When they leave after four years if they are better golfers that is great, but if they are better people that is even better. An award like this just shows what a great group of kids they are.”
Of course, being a great player is also a nice bonus, and Lane is well on his way to becoming that at the college level with his late season resurgence. In his last three matches, Lane and the Corsairs have been taking their game to a new level.
Back on October 7, Lane and the Corsairs placed seventh at the Southern Maine Invitational, with Lane shooting a team low score of 161 over the two-day tournament to finish in 21st place individually.
Meanwhile on October 13, Lane finished 32nd as an individual with a two-day total of 173 help lead the Corsairs to a tie for third place at the 2019 Great Northeast Athletic Conference Championships played at Biddeford-Saco Country Club. And recently, on Monday he and the Corsairs closed out their fall schedule by finishing in a tie for 14th place at the 85th Annual New England Intercollegiate Golf Association Championships on Monday afternoon at The Captains Course in Brewster, with Lane finishing in a tie for 66th place with a two-day total of 168.
“I think I just gained some more confidence,” Lane said. “I think that allowed me to play better as the season went on.”
Baptista agrees that confidence played a role in Lane’s improvement, but he also stresses that Lane has earned everything he has gotten this season.
“We are playing much better now than we were at the start of the season, and that is our philosophy we have by working on our games all season,” Baptista said. “Garrett is just so much more consistent than he was at the start of the season, and that is because he has worked so hard. His future with the team is bright, because he is a worker. He is early to practice and he is late to leave. That is just the kind of player he is. He is also a great student and that just transfers to his golf game.”
