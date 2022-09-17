BEDFORD — The Tewksbury High volleyball team's season could not have gotten off to a more productive start than it did with a 3-2 victory over fellow MIAA Div. 3 power Bedford, last Thursday at Bedford High Gym.
The Redmen got to tryout its new additions and adjustments to the lineup, got to overcome some early adversity, and got to show their stamina by taking the fifth and deciding game to clinch the win, all in a hostile environment.
"It was a definitely a competitive match and helpful to our girls," said Tewksbury coach Allie Luppi. "I told the girls it was obviously great coming out on the winning side, but it's also great getting experience going to five (sets) with teams, and you have to be physically prepared for that. It takes a lot out of you to go five sets, especially when they are so competitive, but you also have to be mentally tough to compete in those fifth game sets."
As for the lineup adjustments, usual libero Carinna Barron went full-time as outside hitter, with junior Ava Fernandes playing libero the first two sets, and Jennie Lester playing libero the last three. Barron had a team-high ten kills and Luppi is hoping the players find more ways to get her increased hits.
"I would love to see us push the ball a little bit more to her," said Luppi. "We tend to set our right sides pretty heavily, which is great. But it's also helpful to give a different look and use the outsides a little more. That way our right sides also have more of a chance to score because the team isn't as prepared to dig. Something we need to work on is moving our sets around a little bit more and finding those hot hitters and getting them the ball."
Realizing what needs to be adjusted and worked on early will help the Redmen get up to speed early on in the campaign.
"That was a nice wake up call because what worked for us last year isn't necessarily going to work for us this year," said Luppi. "We have to find who are going to be our strong hitters and feeding them the ball, as much as possible, in those tight sets."
Tewksbury lost the first set, 21-25, but it was clear the Redmen were not far off, even if they were not playing to their full potential.
"I wasn't too worried because I knew we weren't playing as well as we can," said Luppi. "The fixes that needed to be made everyone was capable of making them within that game, so I wasn't too worried."
Sure enough, Tewksbury came back to take the second game, 25-18, to even the sets at 1-1, and then won a hard-fought third game, 25-23, which was keyed by an 11-0 service fun by Lester.
"A lot game experience that we had last season that we forget about coming into the first part of the season," said Luppi, of the turnaround. "People get a little nervous and go back to their regular habits. It's something we need to continue to work on."
The fourth set was another battle royal, but although the Redmen lost it, 23-25, Luppi felt pretty good about her team's mentality going into the deciding fifth set.
"I felt confident going into the fifth set, even though we had lost the fourth," she said. "It was really close and we had gained some momentum going into that fifth set, and I think the girls were ready to turn it on and be ready to play. It was nice to see that from them."
Tewksbury came away with that set and the huge victory, 21-25, 25-18, 25-23, 23-25, 15-9.
Vanessa Green had a promising first game as a hitter with nine kills, while McKayla Conley was moved around up front and had six kills to go along with three blocks. Senior setter Kiley Kennedy was a steady force with 22 assists.
"You never know what is going to happen but it was nice to see them win and make the necessary adjustments," said Luppi.
After going almost a week between games, Tewksbury has a busy week coming up, beginning with an away match Wednesday (5 p.m.) at Crozier Field House against North Andover. The Redmen lost here the last time they played the Scarlet Knights, so this will present another good challenge. Results of this match were not known as of presstime.
Next is Friday's home match with Methuen at 5 p.m., followed by another match at Romano Court on Monday (5 p.m.) against Dracut.
