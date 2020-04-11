The Town Crier will be running a series of feature stories on current Tewksbury residents who are senior captains on their respective collegiate athletic team during the spring season which has been cancelled in full. The first story is on Nicole Kopacz.
TEWKSBURY – Regardless what was going to happen during her senior season with the Fitchburg State Women’s Lacrosse team, Nicole Kopacz was going to leave Fitchburg State with a career to be proud of.
The multi-talented athlete and 2016 graduate of Shawsheen Tech entered her senior season with the Falcons as one of the top defenders the school had ever seen, earning herself a spot in the top ten of several statistical categories throughout her career.
But this season was going to be something a little different for Kopacz and for the Falcons, as the career long defender was making the transition to midfield in an effort to boost the Falcons offense which had faltered last season as the Falcons struggled to a 2-14 record. And it was working too, as Kopacz had seven goals and two assists in just four games this season. More importantly, the Falcons were off to a 3-1 start and eager to put the memory of last season behind them for good.
As we all know by now of course, those plans have been put on hold, as the collegiate spring sports season, along with almost everything else, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Kopacz, the cancellation of what appeared to be a very promising season was a tough pill to swallow.
“It is kind of a harsh reality. We were all just upset because not only did we miss out on our senior season, but also all of the other things that are a part of it, like the senior games and the senior banquet and things like that. All we can do is make the most of it,” Kopacz said.
The cancellation of spring sports has been tough on everyone, but for Kopacz and the Falcons, it hit especially hard as they never got the chance to make up for last season.
“I definitely have thought a lot about that,” Kopacz said. “I have seen the good and bad during my time there, and I just felt like this year we had all put so much effort into being better this season, it is that much harder. We really felt like we had put in the work and were going to have a great year.”
For Fitchburg State coach Rick Terrio, who is in his 14th season as head coach of the Falcons, letting his team know that their season was being cut short was one of the toughest things he has had to do as a coach, particularly with seniors like Kopacz, who was selected as one of the team’s captains this season.
“We had such a tough year last season, but heading into this year we really changed the culture, and Nicole was a big part of that,” Terrio said. “So, seeing it end the way it did was especially tough. Around mid-March we had to tell them that the season was suspended until March 30.
“We were cautiously optimistic at that point, but two days later we had to tell them that it was officially over. The hard thing was we couldn’t even tell them face-to-face. We had to do it by text.”
Terrio knew he had something special on Kopacz not just this season, but from the start of her career. And it was with good reason, as Kopacz had been a three-sport star at Shawsheen, lettering in soccer, swimming and lacrosse. She was named Shawsheen’s Female Athlete of the Year during her senior season, while also being a three time CAC All-Star (Swim) and a member of the CAC All-Star Team in lacrosse.
Kopacz served as team captain in both swimming and soccer as well, and was a member of the school’s record breaking 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.
“She came in as a freshman and started right away. Watching her in high school, you could tell right away that she had some great stick skills,” Terrio said. “There are not a lot of players who can move equally well with their left and right hands, but she could do it. We felt like she would be successful.”
And successful she was. Prior to this season, Kopacz had been an outstanding defender for the Falcons, with 138 ground balls, which ranked her fifth all time in Fitchburg State history, while her 72 career caused turnovers ranked fourth all-time and her 77 draw controls ranked ninth.
Despite all that, Terrio knew she could get the job done on offense as well, and it took her very little time to make the transition to midfield.
“Honestly, when coach Terrio asked me to do it, he asked me to give him one good reason why I shouldn’t do it, and I honestly could not think of one reason not to,” Kopacz said. “I feel like I have adapted to it pretty well. I was always happy being a defender and keeping the ball out of my net, but it was nice to be on the other side, and putting the ball in the net. It was a different kind of joy.”
Kopacz also got a tremendous amount of joy from her other sports as well, particularly soccer, continuing her career on the pitch for her first three years at Fitchburg State before reluctantly giving it up in her senior year.
“It was a tough decision,” Kopacz said. “It was the sport I loved and played my whole life. I took extra classes in the fall semester in place of not playing. It was tough not to play in the fall, especially when I was working some of their games.”
Despite her missing the soccer season, Kopacz was prepared to make the best of it during lacrosse season, even being selected as one of the team’s captains, a role she was proud to accept.
“Being captain was a little extra work, but I really liked the challenge,” Kopacz said. “Personality wise, I have always been more of a leader than a follower, so I liked that role. I liked being a hard captain if I had to, but I also liked being a leader for the younger players both on and off the field just encouraging them.”
Terrio wishes he could have seen Kopacz fulfill her role as captain throughout the season, as she seemed to have taken to it very well.
“Nicole was a good leader for us,” Terrio said. “She was like a coach on the field, helping teammates and she was always a positive role model. She was always willing to help out the younger players. She is everything you want as a leader, and if she comes back next year she will be a captain again.”
That’s right. Terrio may get to see Kopacz suit up again for the Falcons, as she is considering coming back to the team next season after the NCAA granted spring athletes an extra year of eligibility. Kopacz, a Biology major, had been planning on going to dental school after graduation, but like most everything else, those plans are up in the air at the moment.
“I have been toying with the idea of coming back to play, but a lot goes into that process,” Kopacz said. “I could either go to grad school, or I could finish my last three credits next spring. I am not sure what I am going to do yet. Right now, my plan is to work for a year and then think about grad school again, but we will see what happens.”
