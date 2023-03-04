READING — As a freshman, Brooke Lightfoot is setting the bar high. After a second place finish at the Girls All-State tournament last weekend, the 118-pounder already has her eyes set on improving next season.
Lightfoot won four matches at Reading High School over the course of Friday and Saturday, coming up just short of the grand prize.
“It feels good that I got that far,” said Lightfoot. “Since I’m only a freshman, I have the rest of my high school career to try and win it next year. I still feel good that I got second place.”
Even though Lightfoot is a freshman, she is no stranger to high school wrestling. She competed at the high school level last season as an eighth grader, and with a second place all-state finish under her belt, she has laid out a solid foundation in her young career.
Lightfoot won three matches on Friday, where she pinned Yaritza Cruz-bravo of Mount Everett at 1:01, Linoska Pachano of Greater Lawrence at 0:34, and Allison Reese of Northbridge at 1:29.
On championship Saturday, Lightfoot saw an increase in competition.
“My coaches really helped me out and made me have a good mindset and I just didn’t get upset at all,” she said. “I tried just focusing on the match and winning. It was definitely hard competition towards the end.”
Lightfoot bested Nevaeh Santiago of Chicopee in a 4-3 decision in the semi-finals before her run came to an end in the finals to Freya Munshi of Newton South in a 2-0 decision.
If there’s one thing Redmen head coach Steve Kasprzak took away from the weekend, it’s that Lightfoot is not afraid of the big stage.
“She certainly proved how great of an athlete she is and how great of a wrestler she is,” said Kasprzak. “She’s a freshman on the mat but in terms of experience, she’s been wrestling for a handful of years now and her family has been a wrestling family since her older brother Danny wrestled for us.
“She grew up with the sport and when you get to that elite level in the state finals you can see she belongs there,” he continued. “She works hard at it, she wrestles against the boys all year long during the season and she holds her own. She’s just tough.”
Lightfoot was introduced to the sport of wrestling at a young age. Her older brother Danny was a star wrestler for the Redmen, who shared his love for the sport with Brooke and her twin brother Jack, also a member of the high school squad.
“My twin brother wanted me to go to a practice and so I just went to it and I liked it,” she recalled. “They helped me out with it and I started to just go to practices and started getting more serious about it.”
In sixth grade, Lightfoot started attending the Doughboy wrestling club and before she knew it, she was an eighth grader competing against high schoolers. Lightfoot points to her coaches and upperclassmen for providing her with tough competition day in and day out and for making the transition enjoyable.
“It’s definitely good practice for real tournaments,” said Lightfoot. “The upperclassmen are good at helping us out and keeping us in shape.”
As Lightfoot starts her journey as a Redmen wrestler, there’s one goal Kasprzak has introduced to the aspiring freshman.
“We have our board of champions at the Wynn Middle School that has every sectional champ, every state champ, and all-state and New-England champ that we’ve ever had on it,” he said. “But there’s no girls on that board. I’ve talked to her a little bit about the history of that board and what a great honor and remarkable thing it would be to be the first female on that board.”
With that goal in mind, Lightfoot plans to attack it day by day. With her early success and right attitude, the sky is the limit for the young wrestler.
“Staying in good shape and having a good mindset and practicing on more technique and getting better to work on taking first place in tournaments (are the goals I have),” Lightfoot said.
