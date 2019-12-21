TALLAHASSEE, FLA/TEWKSBURY — A little less than a year ago, back in January of this year, the Town Crier told the incredible journey of Tewksbury's Adam Fuller, who went from being a captain of the TMHS Football team to the captain of the Sacred Heart University team, and then on his way to become a collegiate football coach with many stops from Assumption College to Marshall University and last January he was named the Defensive Co-Ordinator at Memphis University.
Well this past week it was announced that he will become the DC at Florida State University, coaching under Mike Norvell, who first hired Fuller for the Memphis position before he left to take the same position at FSU, taking Fuller with him.
“We are so very excited about the addition of Adam Fuller to the Florida State football family,” Norvell said in a FSU press release. “Adam is one of the top defensive minds in college football and has been a part of developing some of the most productive defensive units in the nation throughout his career. Coach Fuller will bring an aggressive and detailed approach to our Seminole defense. It will put our great student-athletes in a position to showcase all their skills and talents while being developed at the highest level.
“Adam has recruited the state of Florida, specifically the Tampa area, throughout his career, which will assist in fostering relationships throughout the state. I am excited to see him elevate our Florida State defense back to one of the nation’s elite.”
Throughout the many stops of his coaching journey, Fuller has resurrected the defense of every program he has been with. In one year at Memphis, he helped lead the team to a program-record 12 wins, including the Tigers' first outright conference championship since 1969, including a trip to the Cotton Bowl. The Memphis defense featured five all-conference players, ranked 20th in FBS and also ranked 25th in the nation with an average of seven tackles for a loss per game. The Tigers forced 18 turnovers and returned two for touchdowns.
Memphis clinched a third straight berth in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game in the team’s last regular season game. The Tigers recorded 15 tackles for loss, the fifth-highest single-game total in the nation in 2019 and one shy of the program record.
One week earlier the Tigers held USF to five first downs and forced five straight three-and-outs to close out a 49-10 victory.
On Tuesday afternoon, Fuller tweeted out some thoughts about the one year he spent in Memphis.
“This past season at Memphis was special for so many reasons, but especially the relationships that were built with players, coaches, support staff, fans, and all of the people that impacted me and my family. The 2019 Memphis football championship season will be remembered forever.”
In the press release, Fuller said that, “My family and I are very excited to join the Seminole program. The history and tradition of Florida State’s defense brings a major responsibility. I look forward to embracing the pride that comes along with that.”
Norvell replaces Willie Taggart, who was fired several weeks ago after a 9-12 combined record in two seasons.
Fuller started out as a linebackers coach at WPI in 1998. After that he spent time at Wagner, Richmond, one year as head coach at Assumption College, then Chattanooga, Marshall, Memphis and now Florida State.
Adam, his wife Hope and their two sons Jack and Aiden have relocated many times including Richmond, Virginia; Holden, Massachusetts; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Huntington, West Virginia; Memphis, Tennessee and now again in Tallahassee, Florida.
During the media session with reporters, Fuller was asked about his impression of FSU by 247sports.com reporter Chris Nee.
“When I think of Florida State, I know I stand up here as the defensive coordinator at Florida State, that I think defense,” said Fuller. “I was probably, like most college football coaches growing up, I would play in my game and go home and turn the TV on. And at that age when I was growing up, Florida State was changing the game on defense, and they were having fun doing it.
“And so I can remember, I actually think back, I had a Florida State hat growing up, and shoot, I had never left, I grew up right outside of Boston, Massachusetts, and we didn’t leave the state until I went to college.”
While he left Massachusetts a while back, he still always has fond memories of his days here in Tewksbury. Back in late November when Memphis was about to play Cincinnati, he showed up to the TV Production Meeting wearing a Tewksbury High School hoodie to show support of the Tewksbury-Wilmington Thanksgiving Day game and later on spoke about the tradition on television.
