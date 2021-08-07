TEWKSBURY – It was a mixed bag of results this weekend for the Tewksbury 9U All-Star team, as they pulled out a thrilling win in the second round of the prestigious Bay State Tournament, keeping alive their hopes of a state championship, while they suffered a heartbreaking walk off loss in the semifinals of the Conway Classic Tournament, denying them a shot at the title in that tourney.
In the Bay State Tournament on Sunday, Tewksbury came up with a dramatic 8-5 win, scoring four times in the bottom of the fifth to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against a Newburyport team that had defeated them 6-0 in the first round of the tournament a couple of weeks ago.
Tewksbury trailed 5-4 entering the bottom of the fifth, but that quickly changed when a Billy Sullivan sacrifice fly scored Joseph Zappulla to tie the game at 5-5. But Tewksbury was just getting started, as Gennaro Parziale then laced a double to right field to score Alex Bouchie and Jackson Schofield to give Tewksbury a 7-5 lead. Parziale would advance to third on one passed ball and then score on another to give Tewksbury an 8-5 lead, which was more than enough for Joseph Burgess, who pitched the final three innings of the game, keeping Newburyport scoreless while allowing only three hits and striking out four batters.
Tewksbury got off to a fast start in this one, when Alex Bouchie scored on a passed ball for a quick 1-0 lead. Tewksbury would finish with 11 hits in the game, led by Jackson Schofield and Alex Bouchie at the top of order, each of whom went 2-for-2 on the day with two runs scored, Gennaro Parziale also had big day at the plate, going 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored while Alex Solemina was 1-for-3 with run scored and Aiden Maurier was 1-for-1 with a run scored and an RBI.
Tewksbury is now 3-1 in the second round of the tournament and very much in contention to move on to the next round. They were set to square with Bedford in a road game in Wednesday night before taking on Brookline in another road game on Friday night at 5:30 pm.
CONWAY TOURNAMENT
Tewksbury had experienced the other end of the spectrum the day before when they dropped a 4-3 heartbreaker to Windham, New Hampshire when Windham pushed across the game winning run in the bottom of the seventh to eliminate Tewksbury from the tournament.
Windham snapped the 3-3 tie quickly in the seventh inning when the leadoff batter ripped a triple to center field. The very next batter then lifted a sacrifice fly to left field to score the game winning run, ending a tremendous tournament for Tewksbury.
Despite the loss, Tewksbury got several outstanding efforts on the day, as the out hit Windham nine to six in the contest, led by Jackson Schofield, Joseph Burgess and Aiden Maurier, each of whom had two hits on the day. Burgess also scored a pair of runs for Tewksbury, while Maurier scored a run and also had an RBI. Alex Solemina had two hits, a walk and an RBI on the day.
Gennaro Parziale started the game for Tewksbury on the mound and performed very well, as he went three innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out six.
