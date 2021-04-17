BILLERICA – It may have taken a little longer than they would have hoped, but with the season nearing its end, the Shawsheen Tech Volleyball team seems to be rounding into the team that first year coach Kelsey Rapoza envisioned when the season began.
The Rams are still only 2-10 on the season after splitting a pair of matches this past week, but more importantly, after an 0-7 start, where many of their matches were not very competitive, the Rams are 2-3 in their past five matches, and have been very competitive in four of those, with each going to five sets.
This past week may have been the best of the season for the Rams, although it also featured what was likely their most heartbreaking loss of the season, in a 3-2 loss on the road to Mystic Valley on Tuesday night.
Prior to that, the Rams had picked up probably their biggest win of the season, a 3-2 victory over Greater Lawrence last Thursday at the Mark Donovan Gymnasium.
The 3-2 win over Greater Lawrence was especially meaningful for the Rams, after suffering a 3-2 loss to the same team on the road two days earlier. This time it was the Rams who prevailed by scores of 18-25, 25-12, 25-23, 23-25,15-11.
“That was an awesome win for us,” Rapoza said. “We played so well. Our communication and our passing were so great. We worked as a team, just like we have been trying to do all season. It was great to see them playing like that.”
Things did not start out great for the Rams in this one as they dropped the first set 25-18 after Greater Lawrence had gone on a 16-5 run to end the set. But, if they were feeling down after the rough start, they didn’t show it, dominating the second set on their way to a 25-12 win, and then taking the third set 25-23 after scoring the final three points of the set. The set winning point came off a serve by Darielle Wilson, just part of what was a big day for the junior from Tewksbury.
“I was so pleased with Darielle. Her hits were great and her serving was out of this world,” Rapoza said. “She is a player who doesn’t get to serve a lot, so it was great to see her get out there and do such a great job with it.”
Greater Lawrence came back to take the fourth set by an identical 25-23 score, but the Rams bounced back nicely to take the fifth set. After being tied 9-9 midway through the set, the Rams dominated the rest of the way on their way to a 15-11 win. Freshman Cade Barron of Tewksbury was a big key to the Rams taking the fifth set, dominating with his serve. Barron had also provided the Rams with some big points throughout the match, and has been steadily improving throughout the season.
“Cade played great for us, and he has improved a lot,” Rapoza said. “The tough thing for him at the start of the year is that he us so soft spoken. It took him a little while to come out of his shell, but he has been doing much better with that, and has been playing much better.”
Several other Rams contributed to the victory as well, with junior Kayla Mirisola of Tewksbury playing very well and fellow junior Bianca Corso of Wilmington continuing her fine season, not only playing well throughout the match, but also scoring the match winning point for the Rams with a perfectly placed hit.
On Tuesday, the Rams jumped out to a 2-0 lead only to see a talented Mystic team rally for a 3-2 win (23-25, 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-4). It was a heartbreaking way for the Rams to lose, but Rapoza was still proud of her team’s effort.
“They played phenomenal the entire match, until the fifth game kind of got away from us,” Rapoza said. “Really it all came down to communication. They did such a great job with it through the first four games, but then they started to get a little down on themselves in the fifth and it got away from them.”
The fifth set aside, Rapoza has been very pleased with the way the Rams have been improving their communication over the past couple of weeks.
“We have been doing a lot of communication drills and team building lately and I feel like it is definitely helping," Rapoza said. "They have been doing such a good job communicating and calling out to each other. I really couldn’t have asked for anything better, until the fifth set. But we will keep working on it and doing what we are doing."
Junior Chloe Gaglione of Wilmington played very well for the Rams, as did Barron, Corso and Mirisola.
The Rams will wrap up their season on Thursday when they face Mystic Valley in a rematch at Shawsheen.
