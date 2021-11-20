WAYLAND — Throughout this season, Danny Fleming has had some memorable games. Statistically, some games have been off the charts, especially the latest one, but if you watch him, stats don’t even come into play.
Instead, if you watch him, you can see that he’s “A man on a Mission”.
But according to the man, his mission would never get off the ground without his supporting cast.
“The offensive line has done it all year. Everything that I have been able to do is all because of them. Those guys up front are just absolutely destroying teams and they can only take so much. I need to buy them all some steak dinners,” Fleming quipped.
If and when he takes the boys out for steaks, they can all reminisce about the win, and his performance. All he did was rush for 222 yards on 29 carries, score four rushing touchdowns, toss a TD pass, while completing all four passes for 93 yards and catch a conversion pass on a trick play. He figured in all 35 of the team’s points.
“He’s certainly a special player. He’s not going to be the fastest kid on the field, or the biggest or the strongest, but I tell you what, he’s the most explosive on contact,” said head coach Brian Aylward. “When that’s about to happen, he doesn’t shy away from it.
“From a toughness standpoint, he goes down as one of the toughest guys we’ve had. We’re going to need him to be tough on both sides of the ball one more time against Wilmington, a team that we know is very good.”
Fleming scored four touchdowns on the ground and could have had two more. He was stuffed at the 1-yard line on the team’s second offensive series, and then to end the game, he took a knee twice, the first from the seven yard line, which came three plays after he pushed forward for two yards on a QB sneak coming on fourth-and-two, and was followed by an 11-yard run.
After taking the knee to run out the clock, Tewksbury celebrated with its seventh win of the season, and first in three games after losing to Andover, and then Bedford in the first round of the tournament.
“Everyone hates losing streaks, especially from a playoff game and it stinks (but tonight’s win) speaks a lot about the character of the kids on this team, how we’re able to fight on every play,” said Fleming. “The seniors, none of us are ready to fold this season in. No one even wants to imagine that we only have 48 minutes left as a Redmen. We knew tonight was one of the last two games that we would play this season.
“This means a lot knowing that we fought back, we didn’t hold back because (folding is) not what this program has ever been about or will ever be about, so I’m glad we (won).”
On the night, Fleming scored TD runs of 57, 16, 15 and 4, and added in a 30-yard TD pass to Michael Sullivan. It was Sully, who on the crazy razzle-dazzle play, who tossed the ball back to Fleming for the conversion catch, making it 35-22, before the Warriors added a late TD but that was not enough on this night with Fleming on the other side of the ball.
For Fleming, surely the TD’s and the 200-plus yards were nice, but not as good as celebrating with his buddies with a well-earned victory.
“It stinks coming off the playoff loss. I hold myself to a high standard. I always want to win. I wanna win. I’m going to do everything I can to get there, but to do that, it always comes down to all eleven guys. Upfront those guys have to block and everyone on the field has to do their jobs. We did that today and everyone played great,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.