WILMINGTON - The last time the Wilmington High and Shawsheen Tech Boys Basketball teams had squared off, back in mid-January, the Wildcats had rolled past the Rams by a score of 64-45 in Shawsheen’s own gym. When the teams met for their rematch on Monday afternoon, the game had a much different feel to it, as the much improved Rams were much more competitive this time around, but in the end, the Wildcats were able to once again come out on top, this time with a 59-51 victory at Cushing Gymnasium.
With the win, Wilmington improved to 11-8 overall, while Shawsheen fell to 13-6 overall. It was a game where both coaches were able to see plenty of positives come out of the game for their team, as they prepare for the post season.
Wilmington, who sank 14 three-pointers as a team on the day, was led by 19 points by senior Tommy Mallinson, as well as 17 by sophomore Austin Harper, who had 11 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter and had three 3-pointers overall.
Shawsheen meanwhile, playing without the services of star junior captain Mavrick Bourdeau, who missed the game due to injury, got 21 points, eight assists and three steals from senior captain Jeremy Perez of Tewksbury.
Wilmington led 9-8 at the end of the first quarter and 28-24 at the half before taking a little more control in the second half, leading 43-33 at the end of three quarters and then holding on for the eight point victory.
“This was a really good high school basketball game. Both teams played well,” Wilmington coach Dennis Ingram said. “We got off to a bit of a slow start where we kind of struggled to find our shots, but Shawsheen is very tough defensively, so that was one reason we struggled.”
Shawsheen coach Joe Gore agreed that it was an excellent high school basketball game, and he was very happy with his team’s effort in this one in comparison to the first meeting between the two teams.
“Honestly, it was just a very competitive game. I was very proud of the way our guys competed for four quarters,” Gore said. “The first time we faced them was kind of a humbling experience for us, because I think we went into the game a little too cocky. This time, I was very proud of our effort and attitude.”
Both teams got great efforts from their biggest stars, with Mallinson and Perez each stepping up with big performances. Mallinson’s 19 points, which included four three pointers, brought him ever closer to the 1,000-point plateau, giving him 954 for his career, while Perez put on a tremendous overall performance in every aspect of the game, including “limiting” Mallinson, who had been averaging 30 points per game over the previous three games, to 19 points.
Their efforts caught the attention of each opposing coach.
“I’ll tell you, we just couldn’t stop Perez,” Ingram said. “If we came up and tried to deny him, he would blow right past us and score, so then we tried to back off of him and he would knock down a three pointer. He was a headache for us all day long. He is a heck of a player.”
Gore was equally effusive in his praise of Mallinson.
“Tommy is a special player. He is the best offensive player we have faced all year,” Gore said. “Jeremy did a phenomenal job on him defensively. We know what a great defender Jeremy is, so it is a real credit to Tommy for still being able to put up 19 points.”
The difference in the game as it turned out, was Harper. The sophomore came off the bench to give the Wildcats some much needed secondary scoring, particularly with his 11-point fourth quarter, which allowed Wilmington to pull away down the stretch.
“It was good for us to get that scoring from Austin,” Ingram said. “That carried over from our last game against Triton, when he had four three pointers. Austin is a big kid, and they had to bring people out to guard him, which helped because it left Tommy and some other kids more open.”
Gore felt that Harper’s contribution was likely the difference in the game.
“Jeremy played his best game of the year, between what he did offensively and then against Tommy,” Gore said. “Our game plan going in was to try and hold Tommy to 15 points and we executed our game plan perfectly and we nearly did that. But then they have (Harper) come off the bench to score 17 points and that was huge for them.”
Wildcats Qualify for State Tournament
In the game prior to their win over Shawsheen, Wilmington had rolled to an 81-68 win over non-league rival Triton last Thursday, giving them their tenth win of the season at the time and qualifying them for the MIAA Division 3 State Tournament.
While the Wildcats have qualified for the post season in recent years due to the Sullivan Rule, Thursday’s win marked their first tip to the post season for having at least a .500 record since the 2015 season.
The Wildcats were never threatened in this one, racing out to an 18-2 lead during the first quarter and leading 24-13 at the end of the first. They maintained a 47-24 lead at halftime and a 63-43 lead at the end of three quarters before coasting to the victory.
“We came in locked in and ready to go,” Ingram said. “Triton is tough, but we played really well. They actually played us pretty even after that fast start. They had been eliminated from the post season the night before, so we were not sure what to expect from them, but we told out guys not to worry about them, just to worry about playing our game, and they did that.”
They most certainly did, knocking down a school record 17 three-pointers in the game, breaking the old school record set in 2002. Mallinson had four of the Wildcats buckets from beyond the arc, while Will Stuart also had four on his way to a 12-point night. Ben Marvin meanwhile had a pair of three pointers, while Harper had three of them on his way to a 12-point night. Gavin Erickson also knocked down a three pointer, while scoring ten points on the night.
“We talk about it all the time, when we share the ball and get balanced scoring like that, we are such a good team,” Ingram said.
That good team is now in the post season, and Ingram could not be happier for them, particularly the seniors who have seen some tough times during their careers.
“It really meant a lot to the kids, and it means a lot to me as well,” Ingram said. “The kids were so jacked up at halftime, but they also kept telling each other not to let up. It was great to see them like that. After a game like this, there were a lot of hugs and congratulations, especially for the seniors, who a couple of years ago, pre-pandemic, were 2-18. So, this meant a lot to them.”
The Wildcats were back in action on Wednesday afternoon with a game against Watertown, with the results not available as of the Town Crier’s press time, and they will close out their regular season on Thursday afternoon with a non-league game against Tyngsboro at Cushing Gymnasium at 2:00 pm. They will then await Saturday’s pairings announcement by the MIAA to find out who and where they will be playing the first round of the state tournament.
