READING — This winter season, Jack Callahan has made himself no stranger to the history books. Whether it be 100 career wins, sectional champion, state champion, or not being scored upon in both of those feats, the 126-pounder has cemented his name in Tewksbury High School wrestling history.
Last weekend, the senior wrestler made something very clear — his chapter isn’t over just yet.
For the first time in 14 years, an All-State individual title has returned to Tewksbury High School. Last weekend, Callahan was crowned champion at the Division 3 All-State tournament in Reading.
Callahan follows Mike Howell (1996), Dave Shunamon (1997 and 1998), Jim Tarpey (2008) and Joel Altavesta (2009) as the only wrestlers in the history of the program to accomplish this feat since the All-State Meet debuted in 1994.
“Jack doesn’t disappoint,” said Redmen head coach Steve Kasprzak. “He’s come through all postseason. I definitely and the (whole) coaching staff wanted this moment for him more than anything. Jack went out and earned this all-state title based on all the work he does not only with us but with Doughboy and working out with youth wrestling and he’s put a lot into it.
“Nothing is a given, we talk about it all the time with the kids,” he said. “Just because you deserve it doesn’t mean it’s going to happen, you got to go out and make it happen. We’re just very happy for Jack that he was able to go out and do that.”
When Callahan outlasted Milford’s Michael Boulanger in the finals of the 126-pound weight class in a 4-3 decision, it was yet another goal checked off his list he had for this season.
“It’s great being able to complete my goals that I had for this season,” said Callahan. “It feels good to be able to make history in the program and have my name up there.”
Saturday afternoon wasn’t the first time Callahan has met Boulanger on the mat; the senior suffered one of his few losses of the season to Milford’s star wrestler earlier in the winter, and Callahan knew he had some unfinished business.
“It felt great,” Callahan said on the win. “I remember at the beginning of the year I don’t think I went into that match feeling the best. It feels good to be able to be healthy wrestling and to beat him.”
To Kasprzak, it makes the win even sweeter.
“He lost to that kid the very first wrestling match of the year,” he recalled. “The best wins are always the wins where you avenge a loss. To do it at the all-state finals on the biggest stage that the state of Massachusetts has to offer is pretty special.”
Heading into the finals, Callahan took more of a defensive approach as he has demonstrated all postseason.
“I knew he was pretty good at riding legs on top, so I knew that was a major thing I had to watch out for,” he said. “I was practicing a lot of defense to those moves.”
After keeping Boulanger on the ground for the entirety of the second period, Callahan used that as momentum to seal the deal.
“It was definitely a fight to the end but I think what really helped was when I was able to hold him down the whole second period,” said Callahan. “I didn’t score any points on him but he didn’t get any on me which was good. The third period when I chose bottom and reversed him near the end of the match was probably what won me the match.”
On Friday, Callahan started off his weekend with two pins. He pinned Jack Alves of Bridgewater-Raynham at 1:41 and Collin Mcaveney of Essex Tech/Masco Co-Op at 3:22, sending Callahan to the second day of the tournament where he’d start off in the semi-finals.
His domination continued with a 15-0 tech fall over Xaverian’s Nathan Sayers before his finals victory over Boulanger.
“It feels great seeing all the effort and work that I’ve put into this sport pay off,” said Callahan. “All of our coaches have just helped out so much and all the other guys in the room push each other and we wouldn’t have been able to do what we did without everyone in the room.”
So far this postseason, Callahan is a champion at the sectional, state, and all-state level. Kasprzak doesn’t understate the difficulty of competing at that high of a level at this point in the season against the best competition in the state.
“It’s hard to be on your game that many consecutive weeks in a row because at that level, everybody is good,” he said. “There’s no more cupcakes out there, you got to earn everything. That says a lot about Jack’s focus and determination. It makes him stick out a bit among his peers to be able to keep that level of performance for three consecutive weeks.”
Callahan had a profound list of goals at the start of the season, including an all-state title. However, there’s still one more goal left unchecked.
“That was certainly his big goal of the season, was to win an all-state title,” said Kasprzak. “But another one was to place in the New-England tournament, so we got one more week to grind together and hopefully we can make that one come true as well.”
With less than a week until the biggest tournament of his career, Callahan doesn’t plan on changing much of his routine.
“Working hard at practice and refining some final touches on moves that I really like and really not trying to try a bunch of new things and working what I work (will be huge),” he said.
Callahan will look to complete his postseason sweep starting this Friday at the New-England tournament in Providence, Rhode Island.
