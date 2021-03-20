After far too long of an absence, sports have returned to the local college scene, at least on a limited basis. And with the return of sports also come the return of the Town Crier’s College roundup, where we highlight some of the great athletes from right here in Tewksbury who are making their mark at the college level.
This first trip around the local college scenes is a little smaller than our usual roundup due to a variety of circumstances, not the least of which that fewer schools have returned to action at this point. But we are hoping to see it grow as the spring season progresses, and as more and more teams hopefully begin their seasons.
As always, if there is anybody we missed this week, please let us know here at the Town Crier (sports@towncrier.com) and we will do our best to update our list of athletes and include them in future weeks.
ICE HOCKEY
Suffolk University sophomore forward Cassidy Gruning had a goal and an assist to help lead the Rams to a 6-0 road victory over Anna Maria on Saturday night. Gruning now has two goals and two assists for four points on the season in just two games, after posting four goals and one assist for five points in 28 games as a freshman.
Anna Maria juniors Riley and Niamh Cote saw their 2021 hockey season both begin and end this past weekend with a pair of losses to Suffolk University. Niamh, a forward, played in 25 games for the Amcats last season, tallying two goals and three assists. Meanwhile, Riley, who is also a forward, also played in 25 games last season, tallying four goals for the Amcats.
According the Anna Maria athletics website, these two games marked the conclusion of the Women’s Hockey season, with the Amcats finishing with an 0-2 record.
On the men’s side also at Anna Maria, junior defenseman Jonathan Fowler has played in all four games of the Amcats abbreviated season to this point, putting three shots on goal. He and the Amcats are hoping to continue their season beginning this Thursday at Plymouth State after having their past four games postponed.
Albertus Magnus freshman forward Brendan Sjostedt got his college career off to a great start with assists in back to back games on the weekend of March 6 and 7, but it wasn’t enough to help the Falcons overcome a pair of 6-2 losses to Connecticut College.
Unfortunately for Sjostedt, he did not get a chance to continue his strong start this past weekend, as the Falcons scheduled games against Castleton were canceled due to COVID-19 related protocols and contract tracing among Tier 1 members of the Albertus men's ice hockey program.
LACROSSE
Saint Anselm junior defender Patrick Jollimore and the rest of the Hawks are gearing up for what looks like will be a very good season, with the Hawks entering the season ranked fourth in the Northeast-10 Conference preseason poll, while they are ranked 15th nationally in the Nike/US Lacrosse Division II Top 20 Coaches' Poll.
Jollimore is coming off a freshman season in 2019 where he appeared in five games, while he appeared in one game in the COVID shortened 2020 season. The Hawks will kick off their 2021 season on March 24 at Southern New Hampshire.
BASEBALL
Former Tewksbury High three-sport star Mike Rocco is preparing for his eighth season as head coach of the Assumption College Baseball team. The 2004 Tewksbury High graduate led the Greyhounds to a 26-20 record in 2019 before having the 2020 season canceled. In that 2019 season, he also led the Greyhounds to an NCAA playoff berth, the first time they had qualified for the tournament for seven years.
Saint Anselm sophomore righthanded pitcher Travis MacMurdo is back for a second season with the Hawks. St. Anselm opened their season this past weekend by sweeping AIC. MacMurdo has yet to make an appearance this season, but last year as a freshman, he made three appearances during the Hawks abbreviated season, with an 11.57 ERA.
Babson College righthanded pitcher Jack Theriault is back with the Beavers as a graduate student this season, as he and his teammates hope to fulfill some positive preseason prognostications. The Beavers were ranked sixth when the initial D3baseball.com poll of the 2021 season was released a couple of weeks ago. They will kick off their season on March 27 against WPI.
Theriault will be looking to build on what was shaping up as a promising senior season least year before it was cut short due to the pandemic. As a senior, he made two appearances out of the bullpen and went 1-0 and did not allow a run in 1.2 innings of work, including picking up his first collegiate win with a pair of eighth-inning strikeouts in the Beavers’ 9-5 triumph over Trinity last March.
TRACK AND FIELD
UNH senior Michael Monahan was one of six winners for the Wildcats in their tri-meet against Maine and Southern Maine back on February 28 at the USM Field House, winning the 55-meter hurdles in a time of 7.89 seconds.
Two weeks prior to that, in the Wildcats season opener against URI, Monahan had taken second place in the 60-meter hurdles in a time of 8.74 seconds.
