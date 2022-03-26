BOSTON – Skating off the ice with their heads down after losing to a powerful Canton team back in March of 2019, seven freshmen on the Redmen team vowed that they would make a return to the TD Garden. They set out a mission that they would celebrate a state championship title on the same ice surface that their puck heroes, Bergeron, Marchand and McAvoy, win on year-in-and year-out.
The seven players delivered on their promise.
On Sunday afternoon, before a tremendously large and loud Sea of Red supporters in the stands, the No. 1 seed Tewksbury Redmen (22-2-0) defeated the No. 3 seed Canton Bulldogs (21-3-1), 3-1, to win the Division 2 State Championship Title.
This marks the third championship in program history, joining the 1995 and 2011 teams, and the ninth state championship in TMHS history. It's also the second title under head coach Derek Doherty, who was on the bench with the same assistant staff including Bill Gosse, Randy Boyce and Dave DeRoche, back 11 years ago when Tewksbury won in overtime. The same staff was also were together in '19 when they lost to a superior Canton team, 6-2.
In round two, there was not a Canton Sea of Green celebration.
Led by sophomore Matt Cooke — who scored the game's first goal within the first five minutes for the third straight playoff win — senior defenseman Caden Connors — who figured in all three goals — and junior goalie Ben O'Keefe — who was once again spectacular in the net — the Tewksbury players pulled off the inevitable, bringing home the championship trophy back to Redmen Country.
“I remember that feeling (after losing in 2019),” said captain Jason Cooke. “All the tension for that one day just builds up. They were dominant. We knew that we gave it everything that we had, but it's disappointing to come that far and fall short. We knew this time around, it was going to be different. We weren't going to let it happen otherwise.”
Since day one of tryouts, Doherty felt the same vibe from this team.
“The guys set goals before the start of the year. After their freshman year and we lost here, they all said we would be back. We did get back here today and they didn’t disappoint,” said Doherty, who won his 276th game as head coach. “They had a goal, and it was their mission from day one and they never had a let-down. I don’t think these guys ever felt like there was pressure. I don’t think they even cared about being number one (ranked all season) because they knew at the end of the day to be number one, you have to win the state championship and that’s what it is all about.
“This season wasn't going to be completed unless we won tonight. That was it. For them, it would have been a real disappointment. Not for me because it is so hard to win a state championship. Plain and simple. I've had some great teams here, some great teams but they just couldn't do it. It takes that special group, that special class, the right bounces going your way, good goaltending and we had that recipe.”
They certainly did.
Tewksbury took a 2-0 lead after the first period, only to see Canton outplay the Redmen in the second, and for a good portion of the third. O'Keefe, as relaxed as can be, especially in the final four playoff games, was again the No. 1 star, holding down the fort with a number of incredible saves. None were better than his back-to-back gems coming midway through the second period, the first with his feet and second with his glove on the rebound, which the Tewksbury Police Department described on Twitter as “Armed Robbery”. Had that puck gone underneath his glove, the entire complexion of the game would have dramatically changed.
“No doubt,” agreed Doherty. “Benny was awesome. I have talked about it all year about a goalie winning a game for you and I felt like tonight he did. He was lights out again for us. We had to watch that cross ice pass that (Canton was) doing. They were awesome on that. They would come to the strong side and go right across to the weak side and we did a good job with that. They are a good team and they attacked us well.
“Benny's feet were moving and you could tell that he was focused even before the game. He wasn't bothered by this big stage. He was really excited to play. Those kids (who can do that) are special. I thought the entire town of Tewksbury was here tonight — it was a huge crowd. For him to be calm, relaxed and making those saves (was great). The goal that they got off him was a good goal. That's not a shot that he should have stopped and on the other side there's been a million pucks that he stopped (throughout his career), that he shouldn't have stopped.”
Matt Cooke once again set the tone for the game and ignited the crowd when he scored another early goal, his 18th of the season. This one was a bit easier than his previous ones, as he pushed home a loose puck into an empty net with goalie Colin Davis out of position after making a skate save on the initial rush by Connors.
Shortly after O'Keefe made a nice low pad save, Aaron Connolly came up the left side and passed the puck to his right and Jason Cooke came in off the weak side, and while taking a shot that clung off the left post, he was taken down which resulted in a Canton penalty. Through the first 1:45 of the man advantage, the Redmen struggled to get anything going.
“They were playing a trap and that was a little tough for us on the power play because they were putting three guys on (their own) blue line,” said Jason Cooke. “We're not really used to that so that was tough. Throughout the game, we started to figure out that we had to get pucks deep and keep them pinned in (their zone).”
While the second goal didn't come from a dump-in, it came from another end-to-end rush with Connors going past several defenders at the blue line, and beating Davis on the backhand, coming with 2:02 left in the first.
“Give (Connors) the puck and let him go. He has done it all year for us. Nick (DiCioccio) has been Caden's backbone. Caden was allowed to do those (offensive) things because Nick is so good defensively. Nick can also take it and go too. He did it a couple of times tonight, so he can when he wants to,” said Doherty.
The second period was a different story. Canton really took it to Tewksbury, holding a 10-6 shot advantage, but they couldn't crack Ben. Canton head coach Brian Shuman — who led his team to four losses in four years, including the title in 2019, a co-state championship in 2020 (no game because of COVID-19) and state finalist this year — said the Bulldogs threw every treat possible at O'Keefe, but he never came out of his cage to go after them.
“It was a heck of a hockey game. It really was. I thought it was two of the best (Division 2) teams in the state, who made it this far. Tewksbury came as advertised. They are an outstanding team, especially on the back end, defensively,” Shuman said. “It made it really hard for us to get any offense going in this game and when we did get a couple of opportunities against them, their goalie made some great saves. It was a heck of a hockey game and I am incredibly proud of my guys, battling. It could have unraveled when we were down 2-0, but we fought. You have to give credit to a great, great hockey team. (Tewksbury is) one of the best teams in the (entire) state regardless of what division.”
Right after O'Keefe's back-to-back gems in the second, Canton went on a power play. The Bulldogs had a terrific scoring bid when Brennan Pecararo sent a gorgeous cross pass to AJ Thomas, who put a quick 1-timer on net, but O'Keefe quickly threw out the right pad to deny the talented sniper.
“(O'Keefe) made a great pad save on the power play. I thought we could have had a few more, if they had snuck through his legs. He played great and their defense played great,” said Shuman. “Their two guys that they have back there, (Connors and DiCioccio) are exceptional defensemen, and they have some firepower upfront. They're a really great team and there's no shifts off against them. They just keep coming at you.”
Despite being outplayed in the second frame, the score remained 2-0 through the end of it.
“We weren't worried. They didn't score (in the second period) so we just knew that we had to come out (in the third) and play much better,” said Connors.
After a quick Zamboni ride, the Redmen stood 15 minutes away from fulfilling every high school athlete's dream. But that dream quickly became a nightmare halfway through as Thomas buried a cross pass from Eddie Gillis and Canton cut the deficit to 2-1 with 7:13 to go. The team that had won 20 straight games entering this contest, suddenly had a lot of momentum.
That shift of the ice didn't last too long as the Redmen got a jump in their legs which led to a Ryan Flynn breakaway with his shot going off the keeper's blocker. Then right after that, sophomore Tyler Barnes picked up a loose puck, went around a defenseman and curled into towards the net, and his shot was also turned away, and that resulted in play stoppage coming with 3:58 left in the game.
From there, Canton applied pressure and Tewksbury ended up icing the puck about three or four times. The last one, should have been waved off, but wasn't. However, the officials — who were excellent in this game — corrected the mistake and put the draw at center ice. A few seconds later, with 1:34 to go, Canton pulled Davis for the extra skater and it took just 33 seconds before Connors picked off an errant pass, skated in a few strides and sent a low shot to the back of the empty net. He quickly skated in front of the Redmen crowd, who all went crazy in the stands, knowing he just drove the nail in the coffin.
Sixty-one seconds later, the entire team tackled O'Keefe in celebration of the hard-earned victory.
“I'm in shock,” said DiCioccio, who has been so crucial all season long, especially in the five post-season wins. “This is the greatest achievement (for all of us). We got here, this was our goal all year long and we did it. I'm so proud of everyone on our team and it's just the best feeling ever. I had no doubt in mind that we could do it. Once we got here, we just had to finish it. Everyone worked as hard as they could and we did it, we are the state champions.”
