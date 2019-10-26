TEWKSBURY — If the Tewksbury Memorial High School football team is going to make another deep post-season run, the Redmen — like every other high school team in the same position — need to clean up some things.
On Saturday, the dusting and polishing started with a dominating 35-6 victory over Chelmsford held at Doucette Field. Tewksbury finished the afternoon with 402 total yards of offense, including 307 on the ground behind the trio of Kalu Olu, Tyler Keough and Kyle Darrigo, who combined for 239 of those yards and three scores, while, sophomore Danny Fleming continues to emerge and he added 41 yards and a score.
Olu appeared to be much more comfortable running the ball and following his blockers, and the person handing him the ball, junior QB Ryne Rametta — minus one play when he hesitated for just an extra second — also appeared much more relaxed in the pocket as he completed 8-of-12 passes for 95 yards with a fancy trick TD pass to Nolan Timmons.
Besides the offense, the defense — especially the line — had a tremendous game. Chelmsford's running game was held to just one yard — yes one yard — after a large number of QB sacks and tackles for losses ended up in negative yards throughout the day.
Getting Rametta and Olu more experience, getting a healthy Shane Aylward back and getting this kind of performance on defense, should all bode well when the Redmen begin the Division 3 North playoffs in two weeks.
Coach Brian Aylward was asked about the progress of Olu and Rametta.
"It’s a work in progress and (Olu is) not at one hundred percent hitting those (holes) and that’s what our goal is (with him)," he answered. "He’s only going to get there with reps. He’s had opportunities to do that, we’ve had more film for him to look at and explain to him where he needs to go on some of those things. I thought all of our guys blocked well. They are unselfish, they know that they have to be ready in all kinds of different ways.
"We had a couple of things that we didn’t connect on in the passing game, particularly early. We were really just trying to take what they were giving us. They were using some wider formations so we backed off and did some stuff inside so we could attack them like that and attack them with a whole bunch of different guys. I’m just happy that we made it through relatively healthy. We have a few guys banged up so hopefully we can get them back and move on to next week’s game."
Besides an interception coming in the team's first offensive series, Rametta didn't throw often but when he did, he was effective. Leading 7-0, his 34-yard completion to Danny Fleming eventually led to a 5-yard TD run by Darrigo, and that came before his impressive two-minute drill at the end of the first half. He led the Redmen right down the field completing four passes in all to Own Gilligan, Darrigo and then two straight to Timmons, including a pump fake to his right, before turning and placing a 15-yard fade pass into the hands of Timmons for the TD, which broke the game open at 21-0.
"It wasn’t a game where (Rametta) was forced into having to make a ton of plays, so what he needed to do today was manage the offense and get everyone situated," said Aylward. "We are running a lot of different personnel to begin with and that’s kind of complicated and that’s why a lot of (other teams) don’t do it, but we do it to protect ourselves in case we get a guy who is banged up. If we do, we want to make sure that we are not done (and the next guy steps up)."
In the second half, Keough scored on a 70-yard run, followed by a 1-yard TD by Fleming. Keough booted his fourth and fifth PAT kicks, as he had a busy and terrific all-around performance with two touchdowns and five kicks for 17 points.
After Fleming's score, Tewksbury's reserve players closed out the game.
"We had a good week of practice leading into today and we’re in playoff mode," said Aylward. "That’s what it is all about and that’s how you get to the finish line. It’s about getting to the finish line.
“We have an awful lot of guys who we were able to get into the game today and who still moved the ball. Those guys spill their guts everyday. They don’t get their names in the newspaper or get any kind of notoriety and they deserve that. They are the ones who are on the scout team because they are talent bind with the position that they play, so their role if they want to help us is Monday through Friday giving us good looks on the scout team.
“You need to have unselfish guys who are willing to do that in order to be successful against anyone you play. Those guys have worked hard for us, so it was good to see them get out here today with an opportunity to show what they can do."
Defensively, Stephen Arsenault had a strong game making four tackles all for loss of yards, including one QB sack, while, Matt Rosemond had a QB sack.
Aylward praised the play of both his defensive and offensive lines.
"That was one thing that I thought that we didn’t jump off the ball out of the gate last week (against Billerica) and we did a better job of that this week even though it didn’t produce points for us early on," he said. "We took a couple of shots early on that didn’t work out for us, then we were penalized a couple of times and those are self inflicted wounds that we can’t afford to have. It doesn’t matter who we are playing, if we hurt ourselves, we’re going to struggle.
“They are focused and ready and will be ready to take on Dracut. Hopefully we get a few guys back healthy, quicker than we hope, that way we can give them a few new things that they can hopefully go out and execute. The defense played great. They executed what we had lined up for them and they are good that way."
Tewksbury will close out the regular season on Friday at Dracut with a lot at stake. A win would seal the deal for the team to capture the MVC Division 2 League Championship and it could also bump the Redmen up a spot in the D3 North Power Rankings depending on how Danvers and Concord-Carlisle fare this weekend. If the season ended today, Tewksbury would host Lynn English in the first round.
Aylward was asked about his thoughts on the format and why he chooses to play the non-league games against teams in higher divisions.
"I think it’s fair, but it is what it is. Teams have a little wiggle room in terms of who they pick up for non-league games and if you are going to pick up teams that are not going to project to be very successful, you’re not going to get many bonus points. We’re stuck playing the teams that we have to play and then it’s a risky deal going out and playing bigger schools like we did with Needham and BC High, then Methuen in our mandated crossover game.
"We played some big teams and some big schools and next week is the first non division one or two that we will have played. Now, it’s just a matter of what everyone else is doing so we are rooting for Needham and BC High to win games (so we get bonus points) and within the league, everyone is beating each other, so you’ll get points for the wins, not the losses. The only reason we would do the math (and figure out our placement) is to scout a team."
Right now, Danvers, Concord-Carlisle, Tewksbury, Winchester, Lynn Classical, Lynn English, Beverly and Billerica and the teams in spots one through eight. Belmont is ninth and would need a win and some help to get in, while, Arlington and Malden Catholic have been eliminated.
