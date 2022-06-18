The official scorer of the game didn't keep a pitch count. But if he had, you can imagine that Sam Ryan's count was pretty high. She went all nine innings, faced 42 batters in all, was just gutsy from her first pitch of the game until her last and for that, she throwing arm was naturally wrapped up in ice afterwards.
That was one part of her game.
The other part was with the bat. The junior southpaw pitcher and left-handed hitter, was the offensive star of the game as she finished going 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, while scoring three runs and knocked in four in Tewksbury's 9-8 win over North Attleboro in the Division 2 state semi-final game played at Worcester State College.
She delivered with a two-run single to get Tewksbury on the board after NA put up five in the top of the third. Ryan then hit a bloop double to score Sydney Whalen to make it 6-5. Then with two outs in the sixth, she smashed a 3-2 fastball off the bottom of the left-center field fence to score Aislin Davis, and give new life to her teammates as the game was tied at 6-6.
Then in the bottom of the ninth, trailing 7-6, she reached on an infield error, and four batters later, scored the tying run, while watching teammate Abby Tower score the game winning run right behind on thanks to the two-run walk-off double by sophomore Alyssa Adams giving the Redmen the 9-8 win and putting a stamp onto their trip to this weekend's Division 2 state championship game.
“I was definitely a little bit nervous (standing on second base in that final half inning), but I knew that my team had my back. I can always count on them,” said Ryan. “I really wasn’t worried, I knew we (could get the runs). I believe in them.”
Adams was able to deliver that game winning hit because of Ryan's pitching. The Rocketeers were able string together five straight singles in the third which led to five runs. In the next inning, three more hits and an error led to another run. After that, Ryan went on cruise control. She retired the side in order in the fifth and sixth innings, gave up what turned out to be a harmless one out double in the seventh, before retiring the side in order in the eighth. NA did get one run in the ninth to take the lead before Tewksbury's two run rally in the ninth preserved the win.
“North Attleboro has) a really good hitting team. I knew that my defense would have my back and they did. I just had to throw strikes,” said Ryan.
She threw strikes and hit strikes. All in all, Ryan was the winning pitcher and finished 3-for-5 at the plate with two doubles and four RBI. Certainly not a bad day's work.
“It was hot, it was a long game and (North Attleboro) split their two pitchers. I kept asking Sam if she was OK and she said, ‘I’m good, I’m good, I’m good’. I said OK,” said Tewksbury head coach Brittney Souza. “She kept battling and she kept us in the entire game. North Attleboro got their bats on the ball as they are a good hitting team but Sam got some strikeouts when we needed one, got a groundball out when we needed one. She really just held her own.”
