DALTON - When the Shawsheen Tech boys soccer team’s bus arrived at the end of its three-hour journey to Wahconah Regional in Dalton, the Warriors actually delayed the start of the game for a ceremony honoring senior Brody Calvert, who recently became the program’s all-time leading scorer.
Unfortunately for the Rams, Calvert would then show off the tools that helped him achieve that honor.
In the end, Calvert scored three times as Wahconah beat Shawsheen by a 4-0 score in the preliminary round of the Div. 4 MIAA state tournament.
“He was faster than anything we had ever seen and he can shoot like a rocket,” said Ram coach Tom Severo. “We started off playing really well and then all of a sudden he gets the ball and boom, it’s 1-0 them.”
Calvert scored again before halftime to make it 2-0 at the break.
In the second half, Calvert scored once more to put the match out of reach.
“He was the difference in the game,” said Severo, who used standout defender Cam Camelio of Billerica to help slow down Calvert. “We held him to five shots, he just scored on three of them. And they were bullets into the back of the net. He’s a hell of a player.”
Shawsheen seemingly took a 1-0 lead early in the game, but a goal by sophomore Nico Georgoulis was disallowed because of an offsides call.
“We had a free kick,” Severo said. “Nico managed to head it into the goal, but the referee said it was offsides.”
The Warriors, seeded 11th, improved to 9-7-2 with the victory and advanced to a Wednesday afternoon game at Blackstone Valley. The Rams, seeded 22nd, ended up 9-6-3.
“All in all it was a good season,” Severo said. “We made the tournament again and played well. We had nine wins, we’ll take it. I always say, you start in August and if you end in November, you made the tournament and that’s pretty good.”
Shawsheen will graduate eight seniors including captains Camelio, Evan Pinto of Wilmington and Noah Rizzo of Tewksbury. Pizzo was the leading scorer for the Rams.
Other 12th graders were Chris O’Connor, Tyler Francois, Joe Woodward, Tom Robenek and John MacEachern.
The Rams will likely have five senior returners next fall including starting keeper Nick Gerasimov, Shane MacArthur, Josh Haerer, Corey Kirchner and Brian Duhamel.
