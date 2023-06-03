The Tewksbury High girls tennis team put the finishing touches on an excellent regular season with a 5-0 sweep of Lawrence last Wednesday.
The teams agreed to play 10-game pro sets instead of traditional two-of-three set matches.
In that format, the Redmen lost only two games in five overall matches.
Renuka Late and Giana Doiron won 10-0 at first and third singles, respectively, while Chloe Burns was a 10-2 winner at No. 2 singles.
In doubles, Cecelia Ho and Darya Mehrabani cruised to a 10-0 win at first doubles and the second-doubles combination of Reilly Williams and Molly Macdonald also won quickly, 10-0.
The victory finished TMHS with a record of 11-6 and the 29th seed in the state's Div. 2 tournament.
The Redmen opened the playoffs on Wednesday at home against Nashoba Regional of Bolton. The Chieftains finished the year with a 9-9 overall record and were seeded 36th.
With a win, Tewksbury will travel to fourth-seeded Masonomet Regional of Topsfield on Thursday, June 1 at 4 p.m.
