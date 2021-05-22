TEWKSBURY – The last few weeks I have said that I was going to switch the release dates of these All-Time teams to every other week, well I found some extra time this past week to get one of the more difficult, and loaded teams done, the Tewksbury Memorial High School wrestling team.
I think when these teams are all done, the wrestling and track teams will be the strongest teams from start to finish. This 30-man wrestling team is absolutely, absolutely loaded with stud wrestlers from top to bottom. There's seven New England Champions, including one who did it two years in a row, 26 state champions, including three who did it three years in a row and another two who did it twice and there's also 15 members on this team who were multiple sectional champions. Finally, there's three individuals who finished seasons undefeated, Dave Shunamon, who was a combined 100-0 in his final two seasons, Scott DeVivo was 40-0 and Dana Rasmussen was 30-0-1.
There's a handful of programs at the high school that have incredible traditions, and certainly the wrestling team could very well be above all of the others in terms of individual and team accomplishments. New head coach Steve Kasprzak, who had a terrific career in his own right, is now the seventh head coach of the program, is hoping to keep the proud tradition going. He is following Dennis Puleo, Jock Patterson, Dana Rasmussen, Al Donovan, Brian Aylward and Steve O'Keefe.
Rasmussen, Aylward and O'Keefe are also three members of this team.
With the likes of Dave Carciofi, Scott DeVivo, Dave Shunamon, Brian Aylward, Rasmussen and many others, I would certainly match any of these guys with any other public school team in the state.
JOEL ALTAVESTA, 2009
As a senior, he won both the Division 2 State and All-State titles, becoming just the second wrestler of that decade to accomplish those feats. He finished that season with a 45-5 record, which earlier included winning the sectionals for the second straight year and then winning four matches at the New Englands to take fourth place.
He was named to the Boston Globe and Herald All-Scholastic teams, as well as to the Lowell Sun's team.
As a junior, he was sixth at the D2 state meet.
BRIAN AYLWARD, 1987
As a sophomore, Aylward placed third at the MVC Meet, third at the sectionals, before finishing second at the D2 state meet in the 157-pound division and then competing in the New Englands.
Then as a junior and senior, he was crowned a two-time D2 sectional and state champion, while advancing to the finals of two New England Championship Meets, taking second as a junior and first as a senior at 169-pounds, coming in his final match in a Redmen uniform.
Aylward was named a Boston Globe All-Scholastic as a senior, a year after being named to the second team, and he was named the Merrimack Valley Conference MVP for three straight years. His senior year he had a record of 43-2, while finishing his career with a 122-17 record.
Inducted into both the TMHS and Mass Wrestling Hall of Fames, he went on to wrestle and play football at Brown University before coming back and serving as a longtime coach, first as an assistant, before having great success as a head coach after Al Donovan had left.
TOMMY AYLWARD, 1989
Another mainstay on that state championship team, Tommy Aylward came back from health issues as a child, to become a force to be reckoned with on the mat. In 1988, he helped the team finish third at the D2 state meet with his state championship title in the 160-pound division. That came after winning the MVC title and finishing second at the sectionals, while taking third at the NE Meet. He finished that season 28-2.
In 1989, when the team captured the MVC, sectional and state meet titles, he was a MVC Champ, a D2 sectional champion and finished third at the states.
STEVEN BAGLEY, 2001
As a sophomore and junior, he was fifth and sixth place, respectively at the Division 2 state meet, only to come back as a senior and take the 160-pound state championship title, before moving on to finish fourth at the All-States.
During his freshman year, he placed fifth at the D2 North Sectionals.
CHRIS BYRNE, 2005
Another multi-sport athlete, who also comes from a talented athletic family. In his senior year, Chris really broke out as he finished 46-6 competing in the 215-pound division. He was a two-time MVC All-Conference selection and a Lowell Sun first team All-Star.
Among his individual accomplishments included being a three-time sectional place-finisher, taking first, third and fourth. He was also second at the D2 States two straight years, was second and third at the All-States and also finished fourth in New England as a senior.
He went on to play football at Northeastern University.
DAVID CARCIOFI, 1989
You can call him “Mr. Tewksbury Wrestling.” Carciofi was so instrumental in the Redmen's Division 2 Sectional and State Championship crowns in 1989. The TMHS and Massachusetts Wrestling Hall of Famer is one of three grapplers in the entire program to be crowned a three-time state champion, doing so in 1987, '88 and '89. He also won two sectional titles and is one of eight wrestlers in the program to capture a NE Title, doing so in dramatic fashion beating Mark Angeletti of Derby, Ct., 3-2, in the 189-pound division.
His state championship title in 1988 came against an opponent, Lee Burrell of Foxboro, who was 80 pounds heavier.
Carciofi was named a two-time Globe and Herald's All-Scholastic, finished his senior year with a 40-2 record and had a career mark of 110-26.
He was a National Jr. College All-American in 1991 and was ranked No. 1 nationally the following year.
JOHN CARROLL, 1976
Carroll emerged as a top wrestler as a sophomore in 1974 as he was fourth at the sectionals and fifth in the state at the 101/100 weight pound classes. He helped the Redmen finish third as a team at the sectionals and fifth at the states.
Two years later as a senior, he put it all together as he was the D1 sectional and D1 state champions, before taking second at the All-State Meet, giving him a season record of 35-2. He then advanced to the New Englands where he was third at the 112-pound class.
DYLAN CHANDLER, 2020
Just over a year ago, Chandler finished out his terrific career in style by becoming a New England Champion. As a senior, he was the D2 North Sectional, D2 state and NE Champion, while taking fourth at the All-States. He had a record of 45-2 and finished his career with 150 victories.
As a junior, he was a sectional champion, while taking second at the states and seventh at the All-States, while finishing with a 47-13 record.
As a sophomore, he was second at the sectionals.
He was also a two-time MVC All-Conference selection and was named the league's Most Outstanding Wrestler as a senior.
Chandler is currently wrestling at Roger Williams University.
SCOTT DEVIVO, 1988
When you think of TMHS Wrestling, you think DeVivo – simply one of the all-time greatest to ever compete here. He was also a football player and an All-Conference Baseball player, who was inducted into the TMHS HOF in 1998.
As a wrestler, he competed in all four sectional and state meets, finishing as a three-time champion in both. He went to the New Englands, finishing first once and second the other time. He was the first TMHS wrestler to ever win three state titles, which earned him an induction into the Massachusetts Wrestling Hall of Fame. He was the first to finish a season undefeated at 40-0 in 1988, which earned him spots on the Lowell Sun All-Star team as the paper's Wrestler of the Year, the Boston Herald and Globe All-Scholastic teams, and he was also named the USA-MIA Wrestler of the Year and an All-American.
When he won the MVC Championship title, he had given up just six points to that point of the season. Yes, six.
While he was injured for most of his junior year, he finished his career with a record of 106-16-1, which included 40-0 as a senior with 33 pins.
Also during his high school career, he had great success during the summer National Tournament, winning the Eastern Nationals in Pennsylvania, placing fourth in the country in Michigan and placing second at the Junior World Trials in Florida.
After TMHS, he received an athletic scholarship to wrestle at Boston University.
BROC DOKOS, 2016
Dokos had a terrific three-year run from 2014-'16 which included taking second at the sectionals and fourth at the state meet as a sophomore, and then he was first at the sectionals and third at the states as a junior.
He saved his best for last as a senior. He had a record of 47-6 at the 220-pound weight class, which included winning the sectionals for the second time, while taking first at the D2 states, second at the All-State Meet and fifth in New England. He finished his career with 120 wins.
He is now wrestling at New England College.
BOBBY DONOVAN, 1997
A three-time sectional champion, Donovan also had tremendous success at the state meets including being crowned a Division 2 state champion in the 125-pound weight class in 1997, which was followed by taking second in the entire state.
That '97 team finished 14-6 in the regular season, while winning the D2 North Sectional team title, as well as taking third at both the state and New England Meets.
DAVID DONOVAN, 1975
Donovan is the answer to a good trivia question as he was the first Redmen to be crowned a New England Champion, doing so in 1975. Now 46 years later, only seven guys have accomplished that incredible feat.
Donovan also captured two sectional titles as a junior and a senior, while at states, he was fourth and second, respectively.
PAUL FERNINAND, 1984
Ferninand, like so many others on this list, enjoyed tremendous success in the post-season meets. He is one of 17 wrestlers to take home multiple sectional titles doing so in 1983 and '84, the first time was when Tewksbury was moved to D2. In addition he was the state champion in 1984, finished second in the states as a junior.
He finished his senior season with a 26-3 record, which included taking third at the New England Meet.
STEVE GESSNER, 1974
Gessner made program history when he was the first state champion in 1973 and then the first sectional champion in 1974. In '73, he was third at the sectionals at 101 pounds and then captured the title at the 98-pound division. In '74, he was first in the section and fifth at the D1 State Meet, competing in the 115/114-pound division.
GARY HAUSWIRTH, 1974
A member of the TMHS Hall of Fame, Hauswirth was the program's second state champion coming in the 134-pound weight class. That title came after also taking the D2 Sectional crown, while he also went on to take second at the New England Meet.
The year before he was second in the sectionals. He also was named the “Luco Palmer Most Determined Athlete” and the team's “Most Valuable Player”.
He came back to the program years later as an assistant coach.
BLAKE HILTZ, 2018
In three years, he was a three-time sectional place finisher, taking first once and second twice. He was a state champion as a junior, and was also fourth and seventh the other two years, and to top it off, he placed twice at the All-State Meet, fifth and eighth.
Among his highlights included his junior year where he had a record of 28-8, which included taking second at the D2 sectionals, first at the D2 State Meet and then fifth in the entire state.
He was named to the MVC All-Conference and Lowell Sun All-Star teams as well.
MIKE HOWELL, 1997
A tremendous all-around athlete, who was a big part of the football team's Super Bowl Championship, Howell was a former TC Male Athlete of the Year and went into boxing after high school, Howell is one of just seven grapplers to win a New England title at TMHS, doing so in 1996, while he also took home All-State and D2 State titles the week before.
In 1997, he was a D2 sectional champion, was second at the D2 State Meet in the 215-pound weight class.
MIKE KEON, 1980
As a senior, Keon had a dominating season where he was first at the D1 sectionals, including being named the Most Outstanding Wrestler, and D1 States at the 157-pound class and advanced to the New Englands. He was a Boston Globe All-Scholastic that season, finishing 30-5, leading the team in pins (11), takedowns (15), most points in dual meets and fastest pin, while, his overall record stood at 80-24.
As a junior, he won his first of two sectional titles, and as a sophomore, he placed fourth coming at the 135-pound division.
CHRIS LONDON, 2012
Coming off a junior year that saw him finish as the sectional winner and fourth at the D2 state meet, London really strived as a senior, which included a 48-3 record, while wrestling at 170 pounds. Among the 48 wins, included winning the sectionals for the second time in a row, taking first at the D2 state meet and third in the entire state.
As a sophomore, he was third at the sectionals, fifth at states, and finished with a record of 39-13.
A two-year captain, who was named to the MVC All-Conference and Lowell Sun teams, he also was the winner of the Lowell Holiday, Methuen, Wilmington and Woburn tournaments in 2012.
STEPHEN LOONEY, 1976
A fantastic three-sport athlete, who also excelled in football and track-and-field which along with his wrestling accolades put him into the HOF, Looney was a three-time sectional place-finisher taking fourth as a sophomore, second as a junior and first as a senior. That year, he was undefeated up until the NE Meet, which included posting 17 consecutive pins. He was also the Lowell Holiday, Division 2 state and All-State Heavyweight Champion, before finishing in third place at the NE Meet.
He was awarded trophies for the most pins in the least amount of time in both the Lowell Holiday and state meets, and was also named to the Boston Globe's All-Scholastic team.
STEVE O'KEEFE, 1979
O'Keefe, who just served the previous eight years as the head coach and is now the assistant, has been involved with this program for over four decades between a wrestler and a coach.
He had three tremendous seasons, starting in 1977 as a sophomore where he was fifth at the D1 sectionals in the 122-pound division. The following year, he won his first of two straight sectional titles and was also the 128-pound state champion at the D1 meet in 1979. He was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the sectional meet and he was also named to the Boston Globe's All-Scholastic team.
DANA RASMUSSEN, 1977
Another well-rounded athlete, who competed in football, cross-country and track, Rasmussen, a Hall of Famer, has accolades a mile long in the sport of wrestling.
At TMHS, he was a three-time sectional place finisher, taking first twice and second once, he was a state champion on 1976 in the 107-pound weight class and went on to win the 108-pound division at the first ever All-State Meet, before placing second in New England. That same year, he was named a Boston Globe All-Scholastic and invited to attend the US Olympic Training Camp for the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games.
In 1977, he was the D1 state champion, the New England champion in the 114-pound division, was again selected to the Globe's All-Scholastic team, and was also the Wrestler of the Year. He became the program's second NE champion, and second in three seasons, and was 30-0-1 that season.
He also added a second All-State title in 1977, and was also third in the state two years earlier in '75.
Rasmussen went on to wrestle at UMass-Amherst, where he placed first, second twice and third at the Division 1 New England Colleges and University Championships, and in 1980 was awarded the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament.
He came back to TMHS and served as the head coach for several years.
DAVE SHUNAMON, 1998
One of the all-time greatest athletes to ever walk through the doors at TMHS, and certainly one of the top wrestlers of all-time in the history of this incredibly proud program, Shunamon was 100-0 combined in his final two years.
He was a four-time sectional champion, a three-time state champion, a two-time All-State champion and a two-time New England Champion.
As a sophomore, he was also second at the All-State Meet.
He went on to become an All-American at Edinboro University, and after that served as the head coach at Westford Academy for several years, before being heavily involved with the Doughboy program.
JASON STOTIK, 2001
A multi-sport athlete, who had success on the football field as a linemen, Stotik captured two sectional titles coming in 2000 and '01 and was also a Division 2 state champion that same senior year.
He went on to place at the All-States, before finishing up his terrific season and career at the New Englands, where he went 2-2 with wins over Dick Decato of Nobles and Matt Cuccio of Cranston, Rhode Island.
JIM TARPEY, 2008
As a junior, Tarpey captured the Division 2 North Sectional crown, before exploding his senior year where he repeated as a sectional winner, before taking first at the D2 States and All-State Meets, all while competing in the 145-pound weight class.
He finished his senior season with a 54-8 record and also posted 120 wins in his career.
MIKE WILLEY, 2007
Willey ended his impressive career with 150 wins, wrestling at 145 and 152 pounds, two of the toughest weight classes during his run. As a junior he was second at the sectionals and fourth at the states, and then followed that up with a terrific senior season that included a 54-8 record, a second place finish at both the sectionals and states, while moving on to take third in the entire state and fourth at the New England Meet.
He went on to wrestle at Plymouth State where he was a two-time New England Champion.
KYLE HAMILTON, 2001 & JEFF PARKER, 1995
There's 26 individuals in the history of the program to have won either a Division 1 or Division 2 state championship individual title and these two are in that elite category, with Parker accomplishing his feat in the 130-pound class in 1995 and Hamilton six years later in the 130-pound division. He was also second at the D2 sectionals.
Certainly when you consider that you are the best in your division in the entire state, and one of 26 people throughout nearly 50 years of the program's existence to be crowned a state champion, you belong on the all-time best team.
ABE MILLS, 1990 & MATT FREITAG, 1991
There's four wrestlers on this team who didn't win a state/all-state or New England title, but in our eyes certainly deserve to be on this team. One of them is Mills, who received all kinds of offers to wrestle for a D1 college, but ended up choosing to be a defensive back for the D1 BYU Football team.
In 1989, he was second at both the MVC and sectional meets and fourth at both the state and New England Meets. In 1990, he advanced to the New Englands again, taking second. Earlier he was crowned a sectional champion.
He currently lives in Florida and is on the coaching staff of the First Baptist Christian Academy Wrestling program, while his two sons and daughter are all heavily involved with wrestling, all enjoying their own individual success.
Freitag was also a part of several outstanding teams at TMHS. Among his highlights included being a MVC Champion in 1989, and then two years later, he was first at the sectionals, second at the states and fourth in New England.
COACH: AL DONOVAN
Easy choice. A member of both the TMHS Hall of Fame and the Massachusetts Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame. Absolutely tremendous coach, extremely dedicated and always got the most out of his kids every match, every season.
