ANDOVER – For many, many years, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Track-and-Field programs, both indoor and outdoor, have been extremely successful. There's many reasons for that, whether it's the coaching or great athletes, or most likely a combination of those two things, the Redmen are a league and state contender almost every year.
When it comes to the athletes, it seems like whether it's guys like Mike Mosher or Richard Kirby, there's always kids who can do it all – run, throw, jump and they will exceed.
Tewksbury High senior Derek Munroe fits into that mold. During the abbreviated Fall-2 season, he went 15-for-15 in dual meets, winning all 15 times in the 55-meter hurdles, the long jump and the shot put.
Throughout this spring season, he expanded with several different events. He competed in six different individual events and was ranked third in the Merrimack Valley Conference in the shot put and javelin, fourth in the discus, fifth in the 110-meter hurdles and pole vault and ninth in the long jump.
So when it came to filling out the line-up card for this past Saturday's League Championship Meet, first-year head coach Scott Wilson had a dilemma. He ended up putting Munroe in three field events, javelin, shot put and discus. The plan was effective as Munroe was first in the shot put (47-00), second in javelin (161-00), but didn't place in the discus (109-09), which Wilson said maybe he should have had a different strategy.
“Derek thought coming in here that maybe he could win a couple of events today. I know he's disappointed with the javelin. He lost it on the last throw. If he wasn't bouncing back and forth from javelin to discus (he would have done better),” said Wilson. “He hasn't done a lot of training with (these events), so going back and forth, that's so hard, but he did it and he did well.
“In hindsight, maybe we should have thrown him into the 110-meter hurdles and he would have placed there, and do two throws and then the hurdles. But he had gotten so good at the discus that we kind of hoped (that he would place).”
Trying to balance three events, three throwing events, while going from one station to another – all while competing at your highest level and continuing to learn the craft in each of the three events is all incredibly difficult to master over a few hours.
“As one of Derek's coaches, I have constantly been in awe of his athletic ability,” said the team's throwing coach, Mike Davis. “He truly is an amazing all-around athlete. When he first starting learning the throws, he picked it up almost immediately. In my coaching career, I don't think I've ever had an athlete not only understand the technical aspect of the throws so quickly, but at the rate he was able to put it all together physically was even more impressive.
“The throwing events are highly technical, and Derek seems to make it look almost effortless at times.”
Munroe's day started with the javelin. He threw several solid ones in his opening flight, earning him a spot in the finals. Before the finals came, he bounced over to discus, where he struggled, finishing eighth overall. From there, he moved to the shot put and despite being seeded fifth, he came away with the win.
“I was ready once the shot put started. My second one was my furthest throw and no one beat that and then I had a personal record on the last one,” he said. “My previous best was 44-something and today was 47 feet. My personal record in the winter was 45-9 and since I have been doing so many other events, I just haven't had enough time to actually work on things and improve. That's just been more mentally frustrating than physically because I want to see myself improve numerically.”
After winning that, he polished it up by taking second in the javelin, throwing 161 feet. The winner, Will Gossman of North Andover, won it on his last throw of 161-11. Still, taking a first, second and eighth in three events, basically without the proper time to warm-up and without the proper time to train for each of them, is certainly a day to remember.
“The only thing I was expecting or thinking that maybe I could win was the javelin,” said Munroe. “I knew it would take a lot, though. I was seeded like fifth. I'm still new to discus and I wasn't really sure how that was going to go, so I really just got my hopes up for the javelin because that's the event that I'm really familiar with.”
Davis has done wonders with so many of the throwing athletes over the years, both on the boys and the girls side. He said by far Munroe is the easiest one to guide along.
“Derek's level headed, and has a great attitude, especially when competing. He holds himself to a very high standard, yet he's realistic,” said Davis. “Derek is a positive person, and keeps things light. His self-awareness and maturity made him a breeze to coach.
“He's extremely coachable, and determined to be the best at whatever he's doing. I selfishly wish I had more time with him. Truly is one-of-a-kind athlete, kid, and I'll sorely miss him next year.
“He is going to UMass Lowell, where I went and competed, and I know he's going to be in great hands on their track team, and I can't wait to see him bring it up another level.”
This weekend, Munroe will compete at the Division 2 North sectional meet. The plan for which events he will be doing is not fully figured out just yet.
“I'm doing the pentathlon (on Friday morning) and then javelin the same day. I can do a third event on Sunday, so we haven't decided what that's going to be yet,” he said.
