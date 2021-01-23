Late Tuesday afternoon, the Boston Herald released a story saying that in a closed-door MIAA Football Committee meeting, the committee voted ‘overwhelmingly’ to put forth a new statewide playoff format starting this 2021 fall season.
The proposal still has to be approved by the Tournament Management Committee which is scheduled to meet next Wednesday, however this item is not on the present agenda.
If this gets approved, according to the Herald, “the regular season would consist of eight weeks with 16 out of 35 teams making the playoffs. Under the new proposal, there would be a nine-game regular season schedule in which the top eight teams in each division would qualify for the postseason. Playoffs would be contested the week after the regular season ends with the state championships scheduled for the traditional first weekend in December.
“For those schools who don’t qualify for the playoffs, they would have the option of playing a consolation game (schools are only allowed one as they cannot exceed the 11-game max). Those games would be scheduled by the schools and not by the football committee.
“If schools do not choose to play a consolation game, they could be looking at a potential 20- to 25-day layoff before the traditional Thanksgiving Day game.”
When the Herald released its story on Twitter, TMHS Athletic Director Ron Drouin said “In my seven years as Athletic Director, this is the worst decision I have seen.”
Brian Aylward added, “With this vote, football is going from 70% qualifying for playoffs to 23% qualifying. If they went to 16 team playoff, it would be 44% qualifying. Good teams will be left out. We need 16.”
LACROSSE
Like all other spring high school sports, the lacrosse season was canceled last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the start of a long stretch of cancellations and modifications over the course of the past year due to the pandemic. Now, as lacrosse and other sports begin to prepare for their return with the newly scheduled spring season set to begin on April 26, many coaches are concerned with how some potential rule changes could alter how their sport is played.
Many of these potential rules changes were discussed at last Thursday’s MIAA Boys Lacrosse Committee meeting, the most prominent of which centered around the possibility of the elimination of faceoffs. While the MIAA has not announced any rules modifications for lacrosse or any other spring sport for that matter, there has been talk of eliminating or drastically reducing them, and instead allowing goalkeepers to simply start the next possession after a goal.
This concerns coaches for several reasons, not the least of which is that it could dramatically alter a team’s strategy. More important than that however, is that many coaches are concerned that it could eliminate the opportunity for one of their players to play at all, as many teams employ a player known as a FOGO (faceoff get off) guy. In many cases, this player is one of the more important members of the team. If faceoffs were eliminated, so to would be these players.
According to Danny Ventura of the Boston Herald, many coaches feel this is extremely unfair.
“Many players only face off for their team,” said Concord-Carlisle boys lacrosse coach Tom Dalicandro, according to the Herald. “Faceoffs have become such a specialized position. If that is taken away from those players they will essentially have two years of high school lacrosse taken from them. If hockey can face off inside then I would think lacrosse can (outdoors).”
As for strategy, the rule change would have a much larger impact in the boys game than in the girls game. Faceoffs in the girls game are done standing up with both players pinning the ball between the backs of their sticks and then jerking their sticks upward, sending the ball flying into the air. Some players are better than others at it, but in the end, it is almost a 50/50 ball every time. For the boys however, a team with an outstanding faceoff specialist can be a huge advantage.
According to the Herald, other rules considerations were also discussed at the meeting, including topics such as ensuring the pregame meeting is away from the sidelines, all individuals maintain a social distance of six feet. There was also a discussion around the possibility of eliminating the use of the coin toss. The visiting team will start with possession and the home team will choose which goal to defend. The committee also discussed the elimination of handshakes following the pregame meeting and at the conclusion of the game.
Most coaches seemed amenable to just about all minor rules modifications, with the exception of the elimination of faceoffs.
Decisions on any rules changes will be made in the coming weeks, as separate COVID-19 rules modifications subcommittees for boys and girls lacrosse are set to meet for the first time next week to start formulating plans for the season. Following those meetings, the subcommittees will bring their recommendation to the full lacrosse committee for approval in the following weeks.
ICE HOCKEY
Last Thursday, the MIAA Ice Hockey Meeting was held and according to the Boston Herald, there were both a lot of positives and some concerns about the ongoing abbreviated season.
Some of the concerns voiced in the meeting pertained to maintaining social distancing on team benches and adapting to a different policies depending on the arena.
“We knew coming into this that we are dealing with outside facilities and rink managers that are not part of your school system and it was going to be somewhat challenging to address all the concerns we had as an association regarding playing,” said Arlington Catholic athletic director and coach Dan Shine to the Herald. “But I would like to note that the kids are trying to do the right thing, for the most part. They are much more flexible than we are as adults.”
Shine also pointed out that he feels it's unsafe for the players to be getting dressed in arena parking lots, and on the ice he also said he would like the “no-scrum rules clarified for referees and applied more consistently.”
In other matters in the meeting, two subcommittees were formed. The first was formed to look at changes that need to be made for the state tournament before the new statewide tournament begins next year, and the second is look into the future of the Division 1A (or Super-8 tournament), whether it's still worth having and if so, at what arena(s), while there was talk about possibly adding a Super-8 girls' tournament.
“Maybe 1A isn’t what it once was, maybe it’s not as important as it once was to people,” said Shine to the Herald. “I think we have to look at the big picture here. It’s a great tournament, the competition is fierce and it’s outstanding hockey, but I’m not sure if it’s something we want or we don’t want.”
TRACK
On Tuesday morning, the MIAA held its Indoor Track Meeting for the Fall-2 season. It was announced that the Reggie Lewis Center will not be available throughout the entire season. Throughout the meeting, there were many concerns that there would not be enough venues available for a season.
Should the season happen, guidelines and modifications were set, including:
Social distancing for warm-up areas, and all athletes must be going in the same direction and have proper distance during warm-ups on the track. Once a meet starts, all other warm-ups will be conducted outside;
Masks will be mandatory, and only a meet administrator can designate areas for masks breaks.
