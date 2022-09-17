BILLERICA – When it comes to football, most often it's the offensive guys who get the recognition. The quarterback who throws three touchdown passes, or the running back who crosses the goal line twice and finishes with 130 rushing yards, seem to get more ink than anyone else on the field.
Well on Saturday afternoon, certainly there were many offensive stars on both sides of the ball in the thrilling match-up played between Bedford and Shawsheen Tech. But in the end — really the last six minutes of the game — a defensive cornerback instantly became the hero.
Junior Ryan Copson of Wilmington, came through with two defensive interceptions, both coming in the fourth quarter. His first came with just under six minutes to go to set up the game winning touchdown, and his second came on the final play of the game, which gave the Rams a 30-26 dramatic come from behind victory over one of the top ranked teams in all of Division 4.
“Ryan's a turnover machine. He's our shut down corner and he just has a knack for the ball,” stated Rams' head coach Al Costabile. “He really does have a knack for the ball. He is our shut down corner and he relishes and enjoys that. He wants to be that for us. A lot of high school kids don't want to be that and he wants to. That says a lot about him.”
Midway through the fourth quarter, Shawsheen trailed 26-23. The Rams moved the ball and then went for a field goal try but it missed wide left. That gave Bedford the ball on its own 20 – and also gave the Bucs the momentum, knowing they had the lead, as well as quarterback Eric Miles, who was having a field day running and throwing the ball. After he got tackled for a loss and then threw an incomplete pass, Miles faced third-and-12 from his own 18. He went back to pass, but the ball landed into the arms of Copson at the 30 yard line and he returned it seven yards to the 23. Four plays later, Mavrick Bourdeau scored the game winning touchdown on a 10-yard pass from quarterback Sid Tildsley.
“I did it for my team and did for the boys. We were down and I was able to get them back into the game as we scored right after that. We just kept pushing and pushing — doing what we needed to do to win,” said Copson.
Now ahead 30-26 with 3:18 to go, Shawsheen again would be challenged as Bedford would have one last drive to possibly re-take the lead. After a 20-yard gain on first down, things starts to look bleak for the Rams. Three plays later, Bedford was facing third-and-15 from its own 40 and Miles and company pulled off a beautifully executed hook-and-ladder play, gaining 49 yards and moving the ball to the Rams 11 yard line.
"(Miles) is just such a tough quarterback. I give him all of the credit. He's a very good player. He would do the pullbacks (faking a hand-off and then keeping it) and run right up the middle. Those were so tough to read. He's fast and he's a big kid," said Copson.
With 1:43 to go, it seemed like Shawsheen was letting one slip through their fingers. Bedford was then called for consecutive false start penalties, pushing the ball back to the 21. That followed with two runs by Miles, the first for five yards and the second for four, putting the ball at the Rams 12.
With 51 seconds left, facing third-and-11, the Bucs elected to wind down the clock, down to 16 seconds. That's when Miles went back to pass, and once again the ball founds its way into the arms of Copson. He caught it at the Rams' 8, and returned it to about midfield before being tackled by several Bedford players. He got up and then was tackled by his own teammates, who celebrated his play, and more importantly the victory.
"Everyday in practice Copson works his butt off and he just keeps going and going," said Bourdeau. "He's one of the best defensive backs in the (Commonwealth Athletic Conference). I praise that man. I play basketball with him too. He's just a great kid who is always working hard. I saw him make that play and it didn't seem real. It was like 'holy cow'. I couldn't be happier for him."
Copson was asked about his second interception and what he saw on that play.
"I saw the wide receiver going and I saw the tight end coming around, so I just stayed there and I got the pick," said Copson. "I did it for my team. I ran it back as far as I could and then slid. All my boys then came out on the field to celebrate the win. This win is very win. We lost to this team last year (by a lopsided 42-14 score). We knew that we had them on the schedule and wanted to get revenge and technically we did, 30-26."
