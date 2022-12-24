TEWKSBURY – The defending Division 2 state champion Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' hockey team continued right where they left off last March with two convincing victories to open the 2022-'23 season this past week.
Last Wednesday, the Redmen easily took care of Concord-Carlisle, 6-2, before blanking Newton South, 6-0, on Saturday afternoon in the team's home opener. Before the puck was dropped, the new championship banner was unveiled at Breakaway Ice Center as the team was honored for its championship title.
Head Coach Derek Doherty is obviously pleased with the quick 2-0 start, but knows the road ahead will start to get bumpy.
“We're still trying to figure out things – trying to figure out who is going to be there and who will be consistent (players) on the ice for us),” he said. “They all work hard and that's one of the great things about this team. It's one of those things where we need to find out who is going to be that fourth defensemen, so it's nice in a game like this you can let a lot of kids play and see what they can do and stuff like that. And we also can try to find out the best combinations for lines.”
So far in the two games, the team's top two forward lines seem to have some magic. The first group of Matt Cooke, Jeremy Insogna and Tyler Barnes have combined for five goals and seven assists, and the second group of Brady Chapman, Connor Cremin and Ryan Flynn have combined for four goals and two assists.
Defenseman Nick DiCioccio has a goal and two assists, defenseman Cullen Mangan has two assists, and then two members of the third group Tyler Bourgea and Andrew Whynot have combined for two goals and one assist. Defensemen Anthony DiFranco and Cooper Robillard also have one assist each.
“We have two first lines really. That combination of Cremin-Chapman-Flynn, they just want to play hockey. Flynn has improved so much from where he was last year,” said Doherty. “He's been great, just so great to this point. His hands are better, he's bigger and stronger and he's actually faster now. Chapman is more of a big, smart, skilled player and Cremin is really good. He just buzzes around the whole ice.”
In the win over CC, Cooke had two goals, while, Flynn, Bourgea (his first varsity goal), Cremin and DiCioccio had one each. Against NS, Insogna led the way with two, while, Cremin, Whynot, Flynn and Barnes had one each.
Goalie Ben O'Keefe picked up the two wins, including making 11 saves in the shut out.
Tewksbury faced North Andover on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will participate in the annual Maine Tournament next Tuesday and Wednesday. After that, the team will have seven days off before playing the exclusion game at Fenway Park on January 4th.
“Things are going to get much tougher for us coming up. We have a powerful schedule this year,” said the coach.
