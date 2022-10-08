ANDOVER - After many years patrolling the sidelines, Shawsheen Tech football coach Al Costabile isn't easily surprised.
But he sure was last Friday.
After the Rams remained undefeated with a 20-14 win in Andover against Greater Lawrence Tech, Shawsheen assistant coach Jay Tildsley, a former Shawsheen standout, hijacked Costabile's post-game talk with the team. After making a speech of his own in honor of Costabile, Tildsley presented the veteran mentor with a plaque commemorating Costabile's 200th career win as a head coach. According to the Boston Herald’s Danny Ventura, Costabile is the 55th coach in Massachusetts to accomplish this rare feat.
The surprises didn't end with the plaque. After presenting Costabile with the plaque, the coaching staff unveiled a banner that Costabile graciously took several photos behind, surrounded by his players.
“I’m lucky,” Costabile said. “I’ve coached so many great players with so many great assistant coaches. I’ll keep saying it, I haven’t scored a touchdown or made a tackle in a single one of those 200 games. I haven’t even blocked anybody... oh wait, somebody did run into me on the sidelines a couple of times."
The victory didn't come without some anxious moments.
The Reggies attempted a fake punt on the fourth play of the game that fell only a few inches short inside the Greater Lawrence 35-yard line. The Rams scored three plays later.
On the next Reggie drive, the hosts moved the ball inside the Shawsheen 10-yard line before an interception return for a touchdown that covered just about the entire 100 yards of the field and put the Rams in front, 14-0.
A critical pass-interference penalty against Greater Lawrence set up a third-quarter score for Shawsheen before the Reggies answered with a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to cut the Ram lead to six.
Greater Lawrence would get the ball one more time with a chance to potentially win the game, but Costabile's squad answered the call defensively and pulled out the victory.
The win improved Costabile's career mark to 200-127 overall.
Costabile started his career at Bishop Fenwick in Peabody. In six seasons at Fenwick, Costabile finished with a 40-23 record that included back-to-back Super Bowl appearances in 1995 and 1996 when his teams finished 9-2 and 11-1, respectively. He also led Fenwick to a 9-2 record in 1993.
Costabile took over at Shawsheen in 1998 and has 18 winning seasons out of 24 with the Rams. Shawsheen won vocational bowls in 2006 and 2007 and a Super Bowl in 2010.
Six times, Shawsheen teams have won at least nine games under Costabile's guidance.
This season, Costabile's 24th on Cook Street, Shawsheen is off to a 4-0 start heading into Friday's homecoming game against Greater Lowell in Billerica.
“I’m very fortunate to be where I am and to coach in the schools I’ve coached in,” he added. “The coaches and the relationships are just beyond words.”
