METHUEN – Back on December 21st, the Tewksbury/Methuen girls' hockey team let one slip away. Ahead 1-0 into the third period, the Red Rangers saw the Billerica/Chelmsford co-op team score two late goals to come away with a 2-1 victory.
On Saturday afternoon, the two Merrimack Valley Conference rivals met for the second time. In this one, the Red Rangers weren't going to let up any fluke or untimely goals – or actually any goals for that matter.
Thanks to a shorthanded tally by Methuen resident Bree Lawrence coming with 4:33 left in the third period of a scoreless game, the Red Rangers came away with a hard-earned 1-0 victory over B/C to extend their unbeaten streak to five games (4-0-1) and improve the team's overall record to 8-3-1.
"There's a lot of accolades to go around with this team. We just work really hard and that's got to be our trademark because we don't look to the bench and pick out a player and say 'OK go out and score' because we don't know when a goal is coming," said interim coach Dave O'Hearn. "We have to be consistent as possible and we have been pretty evenly split throughout the season so far. There's really no difference between our top two lines in reality. They both have their own skill-sets that they bring each day and we can match up against (other team's) first and second lines pretty easily."
The Red Rangers played Saturday's game without freshman defenseman Lyla Chapman, who was out with an injury but should be back soon, and then forward Kat Schille went down with her own injury in the third period.
"Losing Kat will hurt us so hopefully she's not out for too long. We were also missing Lyla and both of them are two of our top players, who log a lot of minutes for us, and despite their injuries, we're still finding ways to get it done," said O'Hearn. "Kudos to the girls for working really hard. They are starting to really buy in. They were getting outmuscled and since then we have been hitting the weight room twice a week and doing push-ups after every practice because they need to get stronger.
“Throughout the course of the season, it's been starting to show. We're bearing down much better in front of our own end, we're not letting those rebounds get in so credit to the team as they have been working really hard."
The teams played a fairly even first period with Billerica/Chelmsford holding a slight 7-6 shot advantage. Their best chance to score came when Giovanna Gulinello took a long stretch pass, after a Red Rangers' defenseman had fallen down, and she came in off the left wing side alone but was denied by a nice blocker save by goalie Taylor Bruno, who made all 21 saves to pitch the shut out.
In the opening minutes of the second period, Billerica/Chelmsford had another good bid as Caroline Pitts had the puck at right side and just missed the far post.
“We didn't go a very good job starting off in each of the three periods. They took it to us in the first couple of shifts and it seemed like they did that at the start of each period,” said O'Hearn. “But I felt like we started to match that intensity each time. There was a little time there in the second period where they started to take it to us and we weren't responding as well.
“Then in the third period, we buckled down and had some girls fill in as we had some injuries, so I thought they did very well. Then to get a penalty called on us and come out with a short-handed goal out of it, was great to see."
After that the rest of the second period belonged to the Red Rangers. With nine minutes left, Tewksbury resident Nikole Gosse worked herself around several players before cutting inside and sending a wrist shot into the glove of netminder Hailey Graybeal for the save.
Then with under three minutes left in the period, captain Riley Sheehan had the puck behind the net, and fed Schille in front but her wrist shot was also turned away.
The game was scoreless going into the third with the Red Rangers up 19-12 in shots. Billerica/Chelmsford stormed the net early on creating several chances but were denied each time. Then with 5:13 left in the game, the Red Rangers were called for a penalty. A few seconds later, Red Rangers' eighth grader Sammy Ryan took a loose puck through the neutral zone and worked it inside the B/C end. The puck came around to the other side, and Lawrence picked it off, skated in and roofed a wrist shot over the glove hand of goalie Hailey Graybeal (23 saves) for the lone goal of the game.
"I'm so happy for Bree that she got that goal. She does everything for us," said O'Hearn. "Her motor is always going at 110 percent and I think she's been pressing at a bit to get it going, but what a great shot (on that goal). She has a really good shot so she picked her spot and it was a beautiful goal."
Despite strong pressure by B/C in the final four minutes, the Red Rangers held on for the victory.
"They (Billerica/Chelmsford) always give us trouble and they are a tough team to play against," said O'Hearn, who is filling in as head coach Sarah Doucette is out on maternity leave. "They're a physically tough team, they move the puck well and they are always around it. It's always tough when we play them – tough game and we're in a tough league. You get that every day in this league, such great parity so I'm not surprised that it was scoreless until five minutes left."
The shut out victory is now the fourth in the past five games for the Red Rangers and fifth overall. Bruno was excellent inbetween the pipes, while defensemen including MJ Petisce, Sarah Doherty, Livia Lawrence and Emma Ryan all had strong games once again.
"We've given up just two goals in our last five games. We are very fortunate that we have five very good defensemen. Today we went with the four with Lyla (Chapman) being out," said O'Hearn. "We're not flashy but there's things that we do very well like we keep the forwards wide and we have done a much better job after we played Shrewsbury and Andover of clearing out rebounds and being stronger in front of our net. Taylor was great again. She made some big saves there, especially towards the end."
On Tuesday night, the Red Rangers fell to Andover, 2-0, bringing the team’s record to 8-4-1.
The team's tough schedule continues with a home contest on Saturday night against Shrewsbury (5:00 pm) and then another home one again on Wednesday against HPNA (7 pm).
