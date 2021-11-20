LAWRENCE — When the MIAA 2021 Soccer Tournament commenced two weeks ago, a quick glance at the Division 1 bracket revealed an eye-popping forty-one teams at the outset. Buried near the bottom of this bloated breakdown, at No. 33, was Central Catholic High School. This top-notch soccer program, according to some, deserved more favorable seeding consideration.
By virtue of an undefeated 11-0-3 Merrimack Valley Conference finish this fall, Central Catholic claimed the league title, edging North Andover in the final standings. Overall, the Raiders wrapped up the campaign with an exceptional 12-4-4 record, including five shutouts, and outscored opponents by a 42-15 margin.
As a result of the MIAA selection process, Central Catholic opened the tournament with a preliminary game against the No. 32 Revere Patriots (9-6-4), managing a 2-1 overtime win to advance. But in the next round, the Raiders drew No. 1 Hingham and fell short, 1-0, again in overtime.
“The loss to Hingham was heartbreaking,” said junior Eric Fischer of Wilmington, who recorded seven goals and two assists this season from the center mid position. “Their players said we were the best team they had played all year. They were asking how we ended up as the 33rd seed. We felt snubbed because of how we matched up against other teams above us in the rankings.”
This seemed to be a recurring theme. Junior Ryan Thomas, for instance, pointed out that North Andover, which finished behind Central Catholic in the MVC and essentially faced the same teams during the regular season, somehow earned a higher 24-seed.
“I feel we were completely misranked,” said 16-year-old Thomas, also a native of Wilmington. “I feel North Andover should have been closer to us, if not ranked lower.”
Understandably, Central Catholic coach John Sears chose to accentuate the positives of the Raiders and the players who led the program to noteworthy success, including senior tri-captain Luke Maresca, of Tewksbury.
“Luke is a three-year varsity player who led the team in scoring during the 2020 season and this year, finished up second with eight goals and five assists,” said the second-year head coach, who was formerly a long-time assistant with the program. “Luke got the team ready for each game with his energy and determination. I’ve often described him as the ‘heart and soul’ of Central Catholic soccer.”
Sears went on to point out that Luke Maresca was named MVC 2nd-team All-Conference and scored the overtime goal against Revere in the tournament opener.
“Our center Brendan Hanlon played it up to me up top and I went for the corner, dribbled in, crossed, and it took a deflection and it went in,” said Maresca, describing the game-winner which found the net 4-minutes in the overtime stanza. “Coming off a Covid-year, I think we bounced back pretty well and quickly came together as a team.”
Luke’s younger brother, junior Ian Maresca led the Raiders in scoring this season, according to Sears. More often than not, the brothers played on the same line.
“Ian is a solid striker with a nose for the goal,” said the coach of his first team Conference award winner. “This season, he had 12 goals and five assists and in the preliminary round against Revere, scored 12-seconds into the contest by beating four defenders and the goalie. Ian consistently has the ball at his feet and presents a problem for defenders.”
“I look back at a pre-season tournament we played in Maine as setting the tone,” said Ian, when asked to explain what he thought was behind the Raiders’ success. “I thought we played well and took shape as a team.”
Central Catholic had a tendency to come back from deficits. In a number of games, the Raiders were trailing by a goal or more and rallied late to either tie or win. This club didn’t lack for dramatic finishes, including Fischer’s game-winning goal in the waning minutes against Lowell in the regular season finale, which led to the MVC title.
“We achieved every standard and expectation this season,” said Fischer, who also competes for a Boston-based Elite Development Program. “We faced every roadblock a team could face and time after time, came out on top.”
“Eric is three-year varsity starter and is our free kick specialist, scoring at least three or four goals on set pieces,” said Sears. “He is a talented player who received Second Team All-Conference honors. A stabilizing force in the middle of the field, Eric is a highly-skilled player and we’re looking forward to see what he brings in his senior year.”
Coach Sears also had high marks for Thomas who described the Raiders as a “family” rather than a team.
“We never gave up more than three goals in a game, even against high-level teams,” said Thomas, who prolonged the Hingham game with a goal line save. “Our defense was able to keep us in the games. That proved we had a lot of heart and would not settle for a loss.”
“I describe Ryan as ‘Mr. Versatility and Mr. Unselfish’ because of his willingness to play where he was most needed,” said Sears of his second-year varsity stalwart. “He could be an impact player at any position on the pitch. Last year, Ryan played outside defensive back and this year, he was moved to center back where he solidified the back line of the defense. He works as hard as any player on the team and does what is necessary.”
Sophomore Michael Lewis, also of Wilmington, contributed a great deal to the resolute Central Catholic defense and has a great future ahead according to his coach.
“Michael made varsity as a freshman and played outside mid,” said Sears. “This year, he made the transition to outside back. He was accustomed to that position from club experience. As a left-footed player, Michael effectively held the left side of the field. His presence on the left wing solidified a strong defense even further. Michael will be an even greater influence next season as a junior.”
“It was definitely the win in the last game against Lowell,” said Lewis, when asked to share his most prominent memory of this season. “If we didn’t win, we wouldn’t have clinched the MVC.”
While the tournament ranking shortcomings seemed to command the conversations with these Central Catholic soccer team representatives, the athletes were content in the knowledge that they succeeded something great this year. They defeated all-comers, won their Conference and later, pushed Division 1 top-seed Hingham to the brink. Of the five Wilmington and Tewksbury-based players, departing senior Luke Maresca said it best.
“Sometimes, we would fall but we would never give up,” he explained. “We had the type of team that could rally back from deficits and when we did get behind, it wasn’t by too many goals. We always had a fighting spirit to prevail in games. It was a testament to our team spirit.”
