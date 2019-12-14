TEWKSBURY — One of the challenges that the Tewksbury High Wrestling team faces every season, in addition to being the smallest school in the Merrimack Valley Conference, is that they generally also have the smallest roster in the MVC.
As a result, the Redmen will inevitably will not fare very well in dual meets as a result of having to forfeit certain weight classes. However, come the post season, the Redmen are able to show what they are made of, and that was the case once again last season as the Redmen struggled to a losing dual meet record, but had several wrestlers perform very well in post season tournaments, including having one sectional champion.
The Redmen will be looking for that same type of post season success this season, but with eight newcomers to the team, and 22 total wrestlers, filing out the squad, the Redmen and coach Steve O'Keefe will also be looking to make some noise in their dual meets as well.
"We have a good roster right now, and hopefully they all stick with it," O'Keefe said. "We are hoping to be better in the dual meets. What happens sometimes is that you end up with a logjam at one weight class, and not enough at another. But the great thing about wrestling is that the starter is not just decided by a coach's decision. They decide it in a wrestle off, and whoever wins gets the start. You have to work for it.
“The kids are starting to find their groove, and hopefully that competition brings out the best in them. Sometimes that can be a driving force for them.”
Another thing working in the Redmen's favor this season, which hasn't always been the case, is that they are bringing back 11 starters from last year's team, all of whom gained significant experience last season.
"We feel really good about that," O'Keefe said. "I feel like we have a really good core group, and we have five seniors, all of whom will be able to contribute this season."
Leading the way among the talented group of seniors for the Redmen will be Dylan Chandler at 285 pounds. Chandler, who was a sectional champ at that weight class last season, as well as finishing second in the Division 2 State Tournament, and seventh at All-State Tournament, will be looking for more of that same success this season.
"He is actually hoping to be even better this season," O'Keefe said. "He trained at Dough Boy in the spring and summer and played football in the fall, so he is ready to go. He has put the work in, and his goal is to be a state champion and a finalist at All-States and then to place at the New Englands."
Chandler will not be the only senior looking to build on last season's success, as Connor Charron will wrestle at 138 pounds after earning a fourth place finish in both the sectionals and the Division 2 Tournament at 126 pounds last season, while Pat Fleming earned a third place finish at sectionals last season at 160 pounds and will wrestle at 170 pounds this season.
"Connor is hoping for an even better season this year. He has been a good leader for us. He is an excellent student, and we are expecting another big year from him," O'Keefe said. "Pat had a nice run at the end of last season, and he got a taste of what the post season is like. Like Connor, he is a good leader for us, and we are expecting good things from him."
Ryan Day at 182 pounds and Anthony DeSisto at 195 pounds will round out the talented Redmen senior class.
"They were both a match away from placing at sectionals," O'Keefe said. "They have been working hard and I know their goal for this season is to be even better."
Other wrestlers expected to be key contributors for the Redmen this season will be juniors Adam Donovan at 106 pounds and Danny Lightfoot at 126 pounds.
"Adam came on strong at the beginning of last season. He is a little light for his weight class, but he did well last season and he will be looking to improve this season,” O'Keefe said. "Danny got hurt early last season, but he has put in the work in the off season and he is itching to go after spending all of last year on the sidelines."
Three other juniors, Cam Cimmino, Colin Bovek and Richie Lavargna will be wrestling between 145 and 160 pounds. Cimmino returns to the Redmen after earning a second place finish at last year's sectional tournament.
"Cam had a great season for us last year and we will be looking for big things from him this season," O'Keefe said. "Richie had some nice wins for us last season and he will be even better this and Colin wrestled really tough last year. I think with another year of experience, he will have a better feel for the sport and have an even better season this year."
Sophomore Nick Wilson also returns to the Redmen's lineup after earning a starting role last year as a freshman.
"He took his lumps last season a little bit, but he stuck with it. He has some grit to him," O'Keefe said. "It can be tough in your first year, and with some kids it can break them, but with him it just made him stronger, and he will be an asset for us this season."
A pair of newcomers will be looking to make their mark this season, with freshmen Jack Callahan at 120 pounds and Jack Donovan at 132 pounds rounding out the Redmen's roster.
O'Keefe knows he will need contributions from his entire roster in order to compete in the MVC, where he knows the Redmen will be tested in every meet.
"Central Catholic is always one of the premier teams in the league and Methuen is also always very competitive, because they have big numbers, and that goes for Lawrence as well," O'Keefe said. "It is always a tough league, but our goal is to be competitive in every match."
O'Keefe also knows that his team will be uniquely prepared to do well in post season tournaments thanks to the regular season rigors of the MVC schedule.
"That's a credit to the league we are in," O'Keefe said. "Every dual meet team we face, we know it is going to be a battle. What happens a lot of times is that we will head into the post season tournaments, and our kids might only have a .500 record, and they will be facing an opponent with a much better record. But at the end of the day, our kids will advance, and that is a credit to the schedule that they face all season."
Another advantage the Redmen will have this season will be the return of assistant coach Steve Kasprzak. O'Keefe is grateful to have such an experienced assistant back with the team this season.
"He does an awesome job with the kids," O'Keefe said. "He transitions easily from football to wrestling. He has a great enthusiasm for the sport, and he also does a great job recruiting because he is in the school. The kids are lucky to have a coach like him."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.