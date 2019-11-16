TEWKSBURY – Heading into the MIAA football playoffs, the consensus with the Division 3 North Sectional bracket was it was completely anyone's for the taking. Save probably for last seed Belmont, the first seven seeds were all extremely talented and for the mort part battle tested.
From the Northeastern Conference, Danvers, Lynn Classical, Beverly and Lynn English were seeded first, fifth, sixth and seventh. Tewksbury out of the Merrimack Valley Conference was slotted second, Concord-Carlisle out of the Dual County League was third and Winchester out of the Middlesex League was fourth, meaning four different divisions were represented.
No one knew what to expect. Beverly and Tewksbury were battling injuries, Danvers had been at the top of the bracket almost every year since the inception back in 2013, and both the Lynn Classical and Lynn English teams are extremely difficult to defeat.
That left Winchester, and no one knew what to expect from the Sachems, since over the last few years the team hadn't made any deep post-season runs.
Three weeks later, it’s down to two teams. Tewksbury has since knocked off the No. 7 and No. 3 seeds without its best offensive weapon in Shane Aylward, and Winchester dropped No. 5 Lynn Classical 28-22, and then put up 45 points in a surprising 18-point victory over top dog Danvers on Friday night.
That puts Winchester at Tewksbury's Doucette Field this Saturday for a 1 pm match-up with the winner taking the North Sectional crown and advancing to the state semi-final to play the winner of Hingham/Duxbury.
Tewksbury has captured the sectional championship each of the past two years and then were knocked out by North Attleboro in the state semis two years ago, before beating Duxbury to move onto the Super Bowl last year, losing to Springfield Central, a team that is still alive from out West.
The no. 3 seed Winchester will enter the game with the same record as the Redmen at 8-1 and this is the furthest the team has gone since the new playoff system was implemented.
The Sachems have defeated Malden Catholic, Newton South, Lexington, Belmont, Arlington and then Lynn Classical and Danvers, while falling to Reading, who were defeated by Lincoln-Sudbury in the Division 2 North semi-finals this past weekend.
Winchester is led by 6-0, 220-pound two-way player, Tommy Degnan, the team's quarterback and linebacker/safety, as well as running back Jimmy Gibbons. Both Degnan and Gibbons have rushed for over 750 yards this season.
Degnan is said to be a strong QB, who can throw and run, and is also the team's best defensive player.
“They are good and anyone who is still left in the tournament are good and in the least are good enough to beat other good teams,” said Redmen coach Brian Aylward. “Everybody is well-coached. Winchester does a lot of wide open stuff, but they can grind and that's what they did (Friday) night (against Danvers). It was all of this wide open and spread concepts and (run-pass option) stuff, but in the end, they could just grind the ball.
“They have a big, physical quarterback who also plays middle linebacker and is a lot like the kid we just faced (from Concord-Carlisle).”
In the win over Danvers, Degnan had three rushing touchdowns and 124 rushing yards, while he also completed 10-of-15 passes for 147 yards with one TD going to Henry Kraft, while Brandon Levy seems to be another solid wide out.
Like Aylward has said all along, Tewksbury will play anyone and when the whistles blow and the game begins, it comes down to executing, not making mental and physical mistakes and coming up with the big plays.
“We have a great opportunity that we’ve provided for ourselves,” said Aylward. “At the beginning of the year, we got some praise that maybe we didn’t earn. But that’s no fault to these kids. That had more to do more with teams before us. We had a bunch of guys who are new. They have new roles and they’ve had to develop and mature enough to the point where they can make veteran-type plays when we need them. So I give a ton of credit to our guys. They are playing great.”
