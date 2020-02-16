TEWKSBURY — Pentucket Regional guard Angelica Hurley drove the right side of the lane for a layup to defeat Tewksbury 36-34 in a nip-and-tuck girls’ varsity basketball endowment game at the Romano Gymnasium Sunday afternoon.
Seconds earlier Tewksbury junior point guard Lexi Polimeno finished off a high ball screen designed to free her for a wide open corner jump shot. When the play wasn’t completely open, Lexi shot faked and broke down the defense to tie the score at 34-34. The TMHS girls would briefly take the lead when their scoring leader Allison Wild made a free throw only to have it wiped out by a rare lane violation by the shooter. You almost never see that call in a high school basketball game. It’s rare, but that rarity helped send the TMHS varsity girls down to defeat in a rematch of the tournament showdown between these two teams less than a year ago.
What’s not rare these days is the quality of girls’ high school basketball play in Massachusetts. It wasn’t always this way. At least not for me.
There was a time in the 1970’s that I wasn’t all that interested in covering girls’ high school basketball for this newspaper. In fact, when a young reporter came through the door, his first assignment was usually the girls’ basketball beat. The sports editor ran from girls’ high school basketball like a bad case of poison ivy. I felt like there were too many jump balls, too many fouls and not enough action.
Ultimately, I came to the conclusion that years later I needed to go back and see what all the excitement was about. I found out that I had bailed on the sport way too early. I was wrong. In fact, I was big-time wrong. It bordered on sports reporter stupidity. I needed to right a wrong and mend the error of my ways.
Of course I might have needed a push in the right direction. That push came in the winter of 1980 when a young coach by the name of Barry Sheehan led the TMHS varsity basketball girls on a three year run of high school hoop heaven. Stars Jerrie Bernier and Patty Murphy helped me to see the girls’ high school basketball light with a fast breaking attack and a full court defensive press. The ball moved and shots actually went in the basket. The team ran off 23 wins in a row and made some big noise in the tournament.
A year ago, coach Mark Bradley’s team really gave the hoop faithful something to talk about with a great season that brought back memories of TMHS girls’ varsity basketball in 1982.
Pentucket Regional defeated Tewksbury last year in the sectional finals and looks ready to defend its’ championship this year. Their coach John McNamara made some TMHS basketball history 40 years ago when he led the Merrimack Valley Conference in scoring with 393 points. He went on to arguably be “Mr. Basketball” in Pentucket beginning in 2006 when he took over and turned that program around. His teams usually either win championships or come darn close to winning. He has coached daughters Erin and Kelsie to great basketball success and his son Corey, like his sister Erin, is the leading scorer in Pentucket Regional basketball history.
McNamara’s record speaks for itself. After Sunday’s win in Tewksbury, I decided that the first person that I needed to talk to about the evolution of the girls’ game was McNamara. I’m not that stupid. I’m nothing if not coachable.
“I’ve been here 14 years, and I think that the heyday of girls’ basketball started about 10-12 years ago when it became a real popular sport,” noted McNamara after Sunday’s entertaining victory. “It began when AAU play flourished. Back then AAU wasn’t as widespread as it is now. People say there might be too much AAU. But the girls compete. They are athletes. We don’t treat our girls like girls on the court. We treat them like basketball players. I think that’s a huge thing.”
McNamara’s basketball influences include his TMHS coaches Dave Mullen and the late Tony Romano. It also helped that the great Leo Parent coached the boys’ basketball team at Pentucket Regional. John has always been willing to pick the roundball brains of many coaches over the years. Now he finds himself as a mentor to other coaches who admire the way his teams go about their business.
Count Tewksbury’s Bradley as one of the many McNamara admirers throughout Massachusetts. It was Bradley who invited McNamara to play this endowment game in Tewksbury on Sunday. It was the former TMHS standout’s first trip back to Tewksbury, where instead of a dark gymnasium he found the sparkling new place named for his mentor Romano.
“He wrote a reference letter for me when I got the Pentucket job,” remembers McNamara. “He was a big supporter. Mr. Romano was a role model and an idol for me growing up. He was a great role model to have as a young coach.”
McNamara went on to detail his journey to elite status as a coach and a program in Pentucket. He says that it all began for him in Tewksbury. It’s been quite the journey.
“I think that you pick up things from all of your coaches,” says McNamara. “I watched the girls in Tewksbury when they were good in 1980. That was a great team in 1982. Barry Sheehan did a great job with them. I watched their style. They had a couple of players that were ahead of their time in girls’ basketball in Patty and Jerrie. They set the bar pretty high for other teams. We learned from them. We learned from everyone. I actually asked Mark, can I come back and play you guys in Tewksbury? It was cool. This was my first time back to Tewksbury. That’s probably why I was a little more wild on the bench today.”
It was wild- and it was entertaining. I came to the conclusion that I had been shortsighted in my evaluation of girls’ high school basketball. My hoop education was rolling now that I found out that Bradley and his Tewksbury girls are surviving and battling through a gut check of a season. Success doesn’t come without hard work, and after graduating four starters from last year’s dream season, this team is learning on the fly.
“I’m proud of my kids,” said Bradley after the game. “We played the defending State Champions, the number one seed in Division Two, to a tight game. We’ve also played Central Catholic, the number one seed in the Division One bracket, to a very close game as well.
“We’ve had some miscues and things haven’t gone our way this season, but our kids will fight, and it showed today. They played with some grit today.”
And what about that evolution coach? What have I missed? My lesson was wrapped up nicely by Coach Bradley.
“That shot by Lexi was a basketball play to make a basketball play,” noted Bradley.
In other words, these girls are capable of making all the plays. Just like the boys. It’s a long way from what I was running away from all those years ago.
“Everything is about trying to break down a defender now,” said Bradley. “Kids are much more athletic now. They are working at the help defenses to put teams in vulnerable situations. And with the AAU programs, some of these kids are playing 8-9 months a year. Some are playing year-round. They are developing their basketball skills.”
This writer obviously missed the boat on just how far the sport has come. Sunday was a lot of fun. There was plenty of good competition, and Tewksbury almost pulled off an upset. But in the big picture, Bradley sees the defeat as a lesson learned and good preparation for the postseason. Lesson learned. Thanks coach. It was quite a basketball education.
