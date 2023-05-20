Winning a conference title is an impressive feat, but doing so three seasons in a row is a side effect of continued dominance.
For the Tewksbury High School softball squad, it’s exactly that.
After an 0-2 start to the season, the Redmen have been perfect in the Merrimack Valley Conference’s Small School Division, going 8-0 and are currently riding a five-game winning streak.
“I’m super proud of our girls because there’s so much pressure put on them this year,” said Redmen coach Brittney Souza. “They all deserve it, they’re a great group of girls and they’ve worked super hard, especially in the offseason and it shows.”
However, on the team’s season bucket list, it is only item number one.
“That was step one,” said Souza of the conference title. “Number two is to get back to the state championship, and number three is to win the state championship. Yes, it’s great to have won the MVC but we all have one common goal, and the eyes are on the prize.”
The team clinched the title with a 12-1 win over Haverhill on Monday evening. The Redmen totaled 13 hits, which was a point of emphasis from the get-go.
“Our goal was to score in the first inning today, and we did,” Souza said. “We put up four runs in the first inning. We keep talking about putting pressure on teams consistently throughout the game and not just being satisfied when we score a couple runs. Today was a good testament of that.”
Tewksbury’s Abby Tower was perfect at the plate, going 5-for-5 with five hits. Avery Della Piana also collected multiple hits for Tewksbury.
Whitney Gigante earned the win on the mound, posting four innings with four strikeouts. Sam Ryan came on in relief, recording the last nine outs to earn the save.
On Friday, the Redmen downed North Andover in extra innings by a score of 3-2 in what Souza believes was the team’s most competitive game of the season.
On a hot spring afternoon, Ryan went seven innings where she allowed two runs with five strikeouts.
“Sam threw an incredible seven innings, and the other team just started to hit,” said Souza. “They put the ball in play and they put two runs on the board to push the game to extra innings.”
With the game knotted at two, Souza knew her team was capable of pulling away with a victory.
“We got into the huddle before the eighth inning and I said to our kids, this is what we want. We want to be in another close game, but we want to see you guys come out on top,” the coach said. “We have to be able to win these extra innings games.”
The Redmen did just that.
Alyssa Adams started with a leadoff double, stealing third and advancing to home on a wild pitch to put the Redmen ahead, 3-2.
In the bottom half of the inning, Gigante inherited runners on first and second and escaped to seal the victory for Tewksbury.
“She was so locked in and laser focused,” said Souza of Gigante’s relief efforts. “That’s a big moment to come in with runners on first and second in extra innings and she locked it down.”
The Redmen tallied nine hits, including multi-hit days from Becca Harris, Adams, Ryan, and Sydney Whalen.
In their trio of recent wins, the Redmen also defeated Andover 15-4 last Wednesday.
Gigante got the start, throwing a complete game where she allowed four runs with five strikeouts.
The Redmen exploded for ten runs in the third inning, and were led by Gigante (2-for-4), Anya Cranston, Tower, Whalen, Ryan, and Harris, who all posted RBI’s in the inning.
With the postseason on the horizon, Souza likes the current trajectory of her team.
“We won some good games early in the season, but to me it wasn’t our best softball yet,” said the coach. ”This is us. This is the team that I know is capable of winning a state championship and we’re heating up just at the right time.”
Tewksbury played Lawrence on Tuesday, but the results were not known as of press time. The Redmen then host Westford Academy on Thursday and Woburn on Monday.
