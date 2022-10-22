TEWKSBURY – Back on Friday, October 7th, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Football team was defeated by Billerica for the first time since 2012. This past Saturday, on a gorgeous, warm afternoon, the visiting, and powerful Chelmsford High Lions came to town and defeated the Redmen for the first time since 2011 with a 39-21 victory.
Chelmsford improves to 5-1 on the season, including now enjoying a five-game winning streak after losing the first game of the season to Maynard, while the Redmen fall to 4-2, after starting out the season with four straight wins.
Chelmsford got out of the gate extremely fast in this one, leading 19-0 after the first quarter. The 19 points is the same number Chelmsford scored against Tewksbury in the previous four match-ups combined with Redmen victories of 21-6, 29-7, 35-6 and 35-0. The last Chelmsford win was a 35-16 victory in 2011 (the team didn't play one another in 2012).
“That’s a good team. We missed on a few things even in the first half. We could have kept that tighter going into (the halftime break),” said Redmen coach Brian Aylward. “We had a couple of our guys lose their composure a little bit and you just have to fight through that stuff. It’s a learning process. We’re playing against a lot of veteran teams and we have guys who are not really veterans. They have a tough task of facing teams that have a lot of varsity experience under their belt, while some of them have no varsity experience under their belt but that’s the nature of the beast.
“We are transitioning to a lot of new guys so we need to play pretty much perfect ball to beat the real good teams and we certainly didn't do that.”
Chelmsford led 19-0 after the first behind a 69-yard pass from QB Kyle Wilder to Grant Engelhardt, followed by a 49-yard run by Malakai Everett and then Wilder connected with John McCarthy on a 12-yard pass.
The Engelhardt score came on the first play from scrimmage for the Lions after holding Tewksbury to one first down before punting on its first offensive series.
“We always talk about a fast start and it’s one of the things that we address every day in practice is starting fast and finishing,” said Lions’ head coach George Peterson. “This is certainly the fastest start that we’ve gotten off to with this initial play (from scrimmage). We saw the way that they were lining to trips on film and we took advantage of it. It was something that we had practiced all week and we were able to hit it, so it was a big play from our quarterback and receiver.”
Chelmsford entered the game averaging 42 points a game and just missed that number. After the 19-0 first quarter lead, they upped it to 26-0 after Everett's second TD of the game, this one from 1 yard out.
Tewksbury followed with a decent drive moving the ball to midfield but an interception ended it, giving the Lions the ball but they quickly gave it back after a three-and-out. They punted and Tewksbury took over on its own 28. After a 15-yard completion from Vinnie Ciancio to Michael Sullivan, senior Alex Arbogast took the ball on a sweep going to this right. He hit the corner and quickly went past several defenders for a 57-yard TD, his tenth of the season. Freshman Jackson Feudo's first of three PAT kicks was good.
Chelmsford managed to move the ball down to the Tewksbury 11 – but a 28-yard field goal try missed to end the half at 26-7.
The Lions opened the third quarter with the ball and took 5:34 off the clock, going 69 yards on 11 plays before Wilder, on fourth-and-six, threw a short pass to his right to Ryan Blagg, who bounced off two defenders, before turning and going to the end zone for what was a 29-yard TD. The kick failed and Chelmsford led 32-7.
Tewksbury could have easily folded the tent but didn't. The Redmen responded with a nice drive, starting with a 25-yard kick-off return by Sean Hirtle. Two plays later, Ciancio connected with Kenny Nguyen for a 23-yard completion. That was followed by a number of penalties – on both sides – some small gains, and the Redmen had the ball on the Chelmsford 11.
That scoring opportunity ended with a three-yard loss on a running play with a penalty added on, an incomplete pass, a quarterback sack, and a 13-yard loss on a razzle-dazzle attempt. That pushed the ball all the way to the Lions' 46 and the Redmen had to punt.
One scrimmage play later, Tewksbury got the ball back as Nick DeGloria pounced on a fumble. That gave the Redmen the ball on the Lions' 45. The first play from scrimmage they advanced the ball a yard which ended the quarter. Then to open the fourth, Ciancio connected on a 44-yard TD pass to Hirtle down the left sideline. The kick was good and it was a 32-14 game.
Chelmsford then gained one first down and punted. Tewksbury took over on its own 28 and strung together a 7-play, 72-yard drive. The key was a 34-yard completion to Arbogast, and then later on facing third-and-four from the 17, Ciancio found Michael Sullivan open for the touchdown. The kick was good and suddenly it was a ballgame at 32-21 with 6:47 to go.
Chelmsford followed with a three-and-out. Tewksbury also couldn't get anything going, and facing fourth-and-five from its own 29 with five minutes to go and trailing by two scores, they had to go for it but the pass was incomplete. Two plays later, Chelmsford put the game away as Blagg caught a 28-yard pass from Wilder.
Wilder was sensational in this game. He completed 15-of-23 passes for 255 yards including four touchdown passes.
“They have been closer to 70 to 75 percent of a running team (before facing us),” said Aylward. “I think they adapted to what we presented to them, and they also have athletes who are a mismatch for some of our guys and that was clear. They have better height and better speed so today was a tough get.
“It's not going to get any easier for us as we'll have some teams in front of us who will be very similar skill wise, so we just have to learn from this and make the adjustments and get the right guys in the right spots and try to do (get back on track).”
Tewksbury will travel to face a one-win Dracut team that has really struggled this season, before returning home the following week to face one of the toughest teams in the state with Andover. After that will be the playoffs and Tewksbury is basically all but in regardless of the outcomes of the last two games.
Boston Herald
Division 4 Poll
Duxbury 5-0
Holliston 5-1
Middleboro 5-1
Bedford 5-1
Melrose 4-2
Tewksbury 4-2
Scituate 2-3
Falmouth 4-1
