TEWKSBURY — With the game and a trip to the state semi-finals on the line, the Tewksbury Memorial High School football team's defensive unit made a play that they will remember for the rest of their lives.
But "the play" won't be the only reason why the Redmen — and the Winchester Sachems for that matter — will always remember this one. That's because, like the two games that came before it, this was yet another MIAA playoff thriller in which two terrific high school football teams played their absolute hearts out, providing big plays, big hits and non-stop highlights for 48 minutes.
Trailing by a point after scoring a touchdown with 47 seconds left in the game, Winchester rolled the big dice and elected to go for the win with the two-point conversion try, instead of attempting the PAT kick which, if successful, would have tied the game but also give the Redmen the ball back.
The conversion attempt was the call, and QB Matt Degnan went to his right, and was hit initially by Kyle Darrigo, before a host of Redmen defenders including Danny Fleming, Owen Gilligan, Tyler Keough, Riley Auth and Nolan Timmons stopped him in his tracks before the right pylon. That kept the score at 29-28 in favor of the Redmen.
Tewksbury's Cam Cimmino then covered up the onside kick and quarterback Ryne Rametta took two knees to run out the clock, and put Tewksbury one win away from its second straight Super Bowl appearance.
“This (win) means everything,” said senior captain Mike Woodford. “This team means so much to me. My teammates are like my brothers and that's what it's like here in Tewksbury. We are fighting for each other, it's not for ourselves.”
That fight for each other will last at least another week as Tewksbury will now travel to Xaverian High School in Westwood for a neutral site battle with the Division 3 South Champions of Duxbury, who defeated Hingham for the second straight year, 20-10.
The winner of the Tewksbury/Duxbury game will advance to the Super Bowl and take on the winner of St. John’s of Shrewsbury/Springfield Central.
Tewksbury is now able to take on Duxbury because of that toughness and grit they showed — all game — when the sectional championship title was on the line.
"I'm just pumped for the kids and that they were able to suck it up and fight in real tough situations," said Tewksbury head coach Brian Aylward. "It seemed like it was tough situation after tough situation and they just keep battling back. It just goes to show their work ethic and everything that they put into it for this.
“The harder you work, the harder it is to surrender. We talk a lot about that. If you invest in something and you really want it, even when it looks tough, you're not going to let someone take that away from you and that's what they showed on that play. I'm happy with the win, but we had some things that we need to do better on and we'll go back and look at that. It'll be 0-0 to start the next game, we are playing in an extra game and we're excited about that."
Last year, Tewksbury defeated Duxbury, 29-21, in the same Eastern Mass semi-final, before losing to Springfield Central at Foxboro.
“This is crazy,” said Darrigo, who on the other side of the ball rushed in two more touchdowns, giving him, 13 on the season. “We were (in the state semi-finals) last year and we got the job done, so this is just another step to the end of our journey that we left off of from last year. We're going to bring it, no days off.”
Neither Tewksbury or Winchester could take a play off in this one. The game was just that good from start to finish.
“We battled our tails off for 47 minutes,” said Winchester head coach Wally Dembowski. “It’s hard, at this point in time, for these guys who put a lot into it, there are not many words that can cheer them up at this point.
“At the end of the day that was one of the best football games I’ve been a part of. We didn’t win it but it was still a heck of a football game.”
Indeed it was. This contest saw eight touchdowns scored, including a fumble recovery in the end zone, a safety, a missed PAT, the missed two-point conversion at the end, a muffed punt, five turnovers coming in 7:40 and several trick plays by the Redmen.
Winchester started with the ball and managed two first downs, before turning the ball over on an incomplete pass on fourth-and-five from the Tewksbury 31.
From there, the Redmen went right to work. Quarterback Ryne Rametta connected on a 22-yard swing pass to Danny Fleming for 22 yards. Three plays later Rametta connected with Tyler Keough for a 24-yard gain, and senior captain Robbie Kimtis provided a big block on the play. Darrigo then took the ball the next four plays, all on the ground, scoring from five yards out and Keough's PAT kick was good to make it 7-0.
The lead didn't last long. Winchester answered with a long drive of their own, polished off by a 28-yard run up the middle by Degnan, and the kick was good to tie the game up at 7-7.
"I thought (Degnan) threw the ball well, I thought he ran the ball well and he ran hard," said Aylward. "There's only a few kids like that, but we seem to have faced those kinds of players so it's not like we haven't had practice with it."
Winchester took the lead with 3:23 left in the second quarter on a 7-yard TD run by Degnan but the kick failed, giving the Sachems a 13-7 lead. Tewksbury stormed right back including several big runs by Danny Fleming, which eventually set up a fourth-and-nine from the Winchester 14. That's when Rametta found Keough for a 14-yard TD catch and his kick was good, giving the Redmen a 14-13 halftime lead.
The two teams came out of the break and started turning the ball over at will. Tewksbury fumbled two plays in, only to have Keough come through with an interception in the end zone.
Two plays later, on a bad hand-off, the ball went back into the end zone and was covered up by the Winchester defense for a safety. On the first scrimmage play after that, Gilligan pounced on a fumble at the Winchester 14, which really turned the tides.
"That was a weird back-and-forth (turn over series)," said Aylward. "(For us) that's a sign of maturity. You have a sudden change like that. (Football) coaches all over the country talk about change and sudden changes in practice or in games and our kids had to do it a couple of times and did it well, getting the ball back like they did.
“I give a lot of credit to the Winchester kids, to their coaching staff and to our kids and our coaching staff. We had to make some adjustments as we went. It was tough. I just wish we could finish and play cleaner. We'll be alright."
Four plays after the fumble recovery, again facing fourth-and-five, Rametta rolled to his right, then threw across his body to the left to Keough, who came a long way from the back of the end zone to make a nifty 9-yard running grab. Tewksbury then went for the conversion and Rametta found Gilligan wide open and the completion upped the Redmen lead back to seven at 22-15.
Winchester tied the game back up with 1:22 left in the third. On third-and-goal from the 2, Degnan took the ball to his right and was stuffed at the line. As he was trying to push ahead, the ball squirted loose, fell to the ground but was covered by teammate Michael Sirignano in the end zone for the touchdown and the kick was good to make it 22-22.
Tewksbury went three-and-out and Winchester had the ball on its own 35 with 18 seconds left in the third. The Sachems moved the ball to the Tewksbury 43, but a holding call and three straight incomplete passes nullified the drive. The team's kicker was hurt, so a new punter went out and the snap was bobbled and he got tackled for a 17 yard loss.
That put the ball at the Winchester 36 and eight plays later, Darrigo found paydirt again, scoring from a yard out behind the blocking of brother duo Patrick and Danny Fleming. Keough then booted what turned out to be the game winning point with the PAT kick. Degnan followed with his TD and then of course the two-point conversion was denied.
“It's all nerves at that point of the game,” said Woodford of that two-point conversion attempt. “I'm just so glad that we were able to keep him out (of the end zone) and get that win. “That was a great Winchester team. Sometimes we left some stuff out on the field, but we got it at the end and that's all that matters.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.